River Hill girls basketball ends regular season with win over Wilde Lake

Last season, the River Hill girls basketball team had its first winning county record since 2014.
The Hawks then went on a run in the postseason to win the program’s second state championship.
Nearly a year later, the Hawks hope to make it back to Towson’s SECU Arena this postseason, as their regular season ended Wednesday with a 58-29 win over visiting Wilde Lake.
“All year we’ve been talking about how we want to get back to that stage,” said River Hill senior Kennedy Clark. “It’s playoffs, and now any game can be my last game. We need to stay together and keep playing hard.”
Saniha Jackson led the Hawks on Wednesday with a career-high 31 points on 12-of-25 shooting.
“That’s where our strength is, going inside to her,” said River Hill assistant coach Tony Chambers, who was filling in for head coach Teresa Waters as she dealt with a personal matter on Wednesday. “Her size and her knowledge of the game, she creates. When she gets to the basket she also creates for other people.”
Jackson is leading the Hawks with 16.9 points per game this season, but with guards Anhyia Smith and Kennedy Clark both averaging in double figures, the Hawks have at times gotten away from pounding the ball inside with their senior post player.
“When we don’t get her the ball it’s just because we’re not trying hard enough to find a way to pass to her,” Clark said. “She’s very important to our team, not just with her scoring in the post but also getting rebounds.”
Chambers said the key for the Hawks heading into the postseason, which begins Friday, Feb. 28, is defense. He believes the Hawks’ offense works best when they’re playing aggressive defense and forcing turnovers.
“We executed tonight, but not to perfection like I think we should have,” Chambers said. “Defense transitions into our offense. When you have defense, you don’t always have to worry about your offensive set because you get points in transition.”
River Hill (15-1, 18-4) opened the home contest with a 10-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Hawks didn’t shoot efficiently from the floor, but they forced eight turnovers in the first period to slow down the Wilde Lake (6-9, 8-11) offense.
The Hawks then went on a run in the second quarter to enter halftime up 27-13. The Wildecats got within 10 points midway through the third period, but Jackson made a few buckets at the end of the quarter to put the Hawks up 18 points entering the final quarter.
“She has different post moves, which is different than previous years,” said Wilde Lake head coach Rhonda Corkeron about Jackson. “She was pretty one-dimensional in how she would get to the basket in the past. But she’s also relentless. If she misses, she keeps going after the rebound or loose ball.”
Despite the loss, Corkeron said her team is still proud of the way they’ve performed this season. The Wildecats’ eight wins are tied for the most for the program since the 2013-14 season. The last time Wilde Lake won more than eight games (2007-08), most of its players were elementary school-aged or younger.
“It’s been fantastic,” Corkeron said. “Turning the corner that way for the girls who have been with the program the past few years, it’s great to see them reap the reward.”
Wilde Lake’s last game of the season is Friday at Howard. River Hill’s next game will be their first playoff game in the Class 3A East Region II playoffs.
“We don’t have a game for a while now,” Jackson said. “We just have to focus hard on working hard every practice.”
BOX SCORE:
River Hill 58, Wilde Lake 29
RH (15-1, 18-4): S. Jackson 31, C. Duffy 8, K. Clark 7, A. Smith 4, A. McCullough 2, A. Majahan 2, K. Heitzmann 2, K. Moore 2.
WL (6-9, 8-11): K. Corkeron 10, C. Zimmerman 5, N. Brown 5, B. Floyd 4, M. Swaby-Rowe 3, A. Dorsey 2.
Halftime: 27-13, RH