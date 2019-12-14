Neither team scored in the first three minutes to start the game at Marriotts Ridge (2-1, 4-1). The Hawks offense picked it up in the last half of the first period to lead 13-6 heading into the second quarter. Led by seven points from Caroline Crawford, Marriotts Ridge went on a 9-2 run to start the second quarter. The Hawks bounced back, though, to enter halftime up 24-17. Smith was on the bench for much of the first half with foul trouble, which Waters said “changes the complexion” of the game.