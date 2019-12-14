River Hill’s Kennedy Clark was a few made shots away from a perfect night.
The senior point guard led all scorers with an efficient 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting in the Hawks’ 48-26 win over host Marriotts Ridge on Friday. The only shot Clark missed from the field was a 3-pointer, while she also missed two of her six free-throw attempts. Aside from those few misses, Clark delivered whenever River Hill needed a boost on offense.
“I was proud of her. She stepped up big time,” said River Hill head coach Teresa Waters. “That’s what a leader does. She was so composed.”
While River Hill led the entire game, there was some turbulence. Sophomore Anhyia Smith, one of River Hill’s top three scorers, was in foul trouble for most of the game, and the Mustangs made a run in the second quarter to trail by only a few points. During the tough moments, Clark hit several shots to deflate the Mustangs’ hopes to prevent a comeback.
“I felt on tonight,” Clark said. “We had shootaround at our school, and I was making my shots then. Then I made my shots during warm-up too.”
Clark’s only miss from the field was a 3-pointer. She made 2 of 3 shots from behind the arc in the game. Aside from her ability to score from all three levels, Marriotts Ridge head coach Sarah Miller said Clark’s “incredible IQ” makes her a difficult player to defend.
“Kennedy played great tonight,” Miller said. “It’s very difficult to defend her. She’s all over the floor on both ends. She’s a great defender as well as being a great point guard.”
Neither team scored in the first three minutes to start the game at Marriotts Ridge (2-1, 4-1). The Hawks offense picked it up in the last half of the first period to lead 13-6 heading into the second quarter. Led by seven points from Caroline Crawford, Marriotts Ridge went on a 9-2 run to start the second quarter. The Hawks bounced back, though, to enter halftime up 24-17. Smith was on the bench for much of the first half with foul trouble, which Waters said “changes the complexion” of the game.
“The last two games we’ve had to sit Anhyia because of fouls,” Waters said. “We’ll have to adjust, because teams are focusing on her. It changes the dynamic a lot. She has great vision on the court, and she does a lot of things well.”
“We definitely have to adjust,” Clark said about playing without Smith. “We have to pass more and get movement. We struggled with that in the beginning, but we got better with it as the game went on.”
Aside from Clark’s efficiency, River Hill’s defense was key to its victory. Waters switched to a 2-3 zone in the second half, and her defense held the Mustangs to nine points the rest of the game. Marriotts Ridge shot 6 of
“We just didn’t knock down shots,” Miller said. “We got some open shots, but we didn’t shift their zone to get openings. We didn’t play clean offense. When you’re not playing clean, it’s tough to get good shots up.”
With 13 of Clark’s 20 points came in the first half, Saniha Jackson got going in the second half to end her night with 11 points. The two seniors, who helped lead the Hawks to the 2A state title last season, have scored in double digits in every game this season.
Despite the loss, Miller said a game like Friday’s early in the season can be good for a young team to learn. The Mustangs, who entered the game 4-0, were without Emma Morath (11 points per game), who was out with an injury.
“We have been able to overcome some adversity in our first couple of games,” Miller said. “We were able to put some points on the board and battled in some close games. Emma Morath is a big piece of our team, so that was a big miss for us tonight.”
BOX SCORE:
River Hill 48, Marriotts Ridge 26
RH (3-0, 4-0): K. Clark 20, S. Jackson 11, A. Smith 7, A. McCullough 4, C. Duffy 4, E. Devine 2.
MR (2-1, 4-1): M. Lee 7, C. Crawford 7, E. Miller 4, C. Meininger 3, K. Bryan 2, N. Held 1, K. Lee 1, A. Windsor 1.