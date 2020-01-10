Entering the season, Hooker knew she’d have to take over as the Gators’ top scoring threat with Dorn gone. She scored 26 in an opening-night win over Mt. Hebron and 27 more in a blowout victory over Hammond. She then set her career-high with 31 points in an overtime loss to Centennial, but it was the 31 points she scored in a close win over Meade on Dec. 18 that made Taylor realize what Hooker was doing was more than just a hot streak. Hooker had four points at halftime, after sitting out most of the second quarter due to foul trouble, but regrouped to finish the contest with 27 points over the final 16 minutes.