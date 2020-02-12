Gabby Scott propels Howard girls basketball to convincing win over Reservoir

The victory virtually clinches the Howard County championship for Howard (13-0 Howard County, 19-0 overall). After the Lions defeated River Hill on Jan. 31, the Lions were alone in first place in the county standings. While that win put them in prime position to hoist the trophy at the end of the regular season, the Lions still had tough games against Oakland Mills, Marriotts Ridge and Reservoir to follow. They won them all, and all that’s left now are games against Long Reach, Hammond and Wilde Lake — three teams with below-.500 records. The Lions defeated Long Reach and Hammond by 37 and 49 points, respectively, while they haven’t yet played Wilde Lake, which only has wins over the four teams below it in the standings.