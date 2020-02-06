Tiffany Hooker went to school Wednesday at Reservoir High School, and her classmates started telling her how she should score her 1,000th point in the Gators’ girls basketball game later that day.
Hooker would enter the game three points away, and some joked that she should pull up from half court after the tip.
“I told them I didn’t think that was going to happen,” said Hooker with a laugh. “I just play what’s given to me. That was my mindset.”
She made a free throw early in the contest and then scored the milestone basket on a pull-up jumper from about 13 feet out. Hooker went on to score 30 points for the ninth time this season and lead Reservoir to a 64-47 win over visiting Hammond.
“I think the amazing thing is our program has had two kids do this in two years in a row,” said Reservoir head coach Deb Taylor in referencing Emily Dorn, who scored her 1,000th point last season. “Tiffany has worked so hard on her game and she has so many weapons that she’s going to score a lot of points.”
The feat is impressive no matter how it’s accomplished, but Hooker achieved it in less than three years. The point guard didn’t start playing at Reservoir until her sophomore season.
“It was really exciting to watch her achieve such a big accomplishment in just three years,” said Reservoir sophomore Maddy Davis. “There’s so much to learn from her. She’s so much fun to watch and play with.”
She entered this season with 548 points and would need to score nearly 20 points per game this season to get over 1,000 points. Taylor thought Hooker would get there at the very end of the season or the postseason. Instead, Hooker has scored at a pace that’s unprecedented in Howard County and is currently averaging 28.2 points per game this season.
“She was at 17 points per game last year, and I knew if we played the minimum number of games that she’d have to average 19.8 this year to get to 1,000,” Taylor said. “Then obviously the date moved up rapidly when she scored so many 30-point games.”
Following Hooker’s 1,000th point, the crowd roared, the game stopped and Hooker celebrated with her teammates and family by taking a team photo.
“When the shot went down, I forgot a little bit because I was in game mode,” Hooker said. “Then everyone started cheering. It was really cool.”
She ended her game with 30 points. She made two 3-pointers and tallied seven steals, five rebounds and five assists. As defenses have shifted to stop Hooker, the guard has been forced to pass more and contribute in other ways.
“She’s had those abilities all along, but teams are defending us differently,” Taylor said. “She sees the ball well, and she could’ve had more assists tonight. Her teammates are doing better on anticipating those passes and finishing those.”
Reservoir (8-3 Howard County, 12-5 overall) led 14-9 at the end of the first period before going up 14 points at halftime.
The Golden Bears kept the game close for most of the second half, though, and trailed by 12 points at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Amani Pressley then hit a 3-pointer out of a timeout to push momentum back in Reservoir’s favor.
While the night was about Hooker, she wasn’t the only Reservoir player to perform well. Freshman Laiya Hardie scored a career-high 15 points. She made two 3-pointers and played well when Hooker was on the bench with a minor ankle injury.
“She came off the bench and gave us an excellent spark,” Taylor said. “She still makes freshman mistakes, but she played composed. She has a huge upside, and she’s only going to get better over the next few years.”
Despite the loss, Hammond (2-10, 4-13) had solid performances from senior guard Keisean Brown and freshman center Maya Woodson. Brown scored 13 points and made two 3s, while Woodson tallied her sixth double-double of the season with 14 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks.
Both teams are back in action Friday. Reservoir travels to Oakland Mills, while Hammond hosts Long Reach.
BOX SCORE:
Reservoir 64, Hammond 47
Re (8-3, 12-5): T. Hooker 30, L. Hardie 15, M. Davis 9, A. Pressley 4, D. Moultrie 2, K. Holmes 2, L. Dudzinski 2.
Ha (2-10, 4-13): M. Woodson 14, K. Brown 13, R. Smoot 6, J. Fogle 4, D. Britt 4, K. Beahm 2, H. Chambers 2., M. Newby 2.
Latest Howard County Sports
Halftime: 36-22, Re