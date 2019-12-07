Tori Valentine, who ended the game with 27 points, entered her senior season at 999 career points. The Towson University track commit missed her first two shots from the field and two free throws in the first few minutes. She said she was “very nervous” early in the game, but a put-back layup midway through the opening period drew roars from the packed crowd, which was full of Hebron fans who held up pieces of paper with the number 1,000.