The worst loss of Marriotts Ridge’s girls basketball season happened partly because of Atholton’s 2-3 zone.
Mustangs head coach Sarah Miller said her team had its worst shooting performance of the season in the 51-38 loss on Jan. 17, and she was starting to feel a “little bit” of déjà vu in its game at Oakland Mills Wednesday. The Mustangs trailed by 13 points at the end of the first quarter and couldn’t figure out the Scorpions’ 2-3 zone.
“You always get a little bit of that feeling, but once we had some shots go down and we got some stops I saw that we’d be fine,” Miller said.
Marriotts Ridge hit a few outside shots and passed its way through the zone en route to a 55-47 win over Oakland Mills.
“We just talked about getting more movement and pounding it into the post (at halftime),” Miller said. “We wanted to allow ourselves to play through misses and mistakes. This was a big win for us. We were down 13 points. We could’ve panicked and thrown in the towel, but we battled. We adjusted, and that was key.”
Kendall Bryan and Emma Morath led Marriotts Ridge (5-4 Howard County, 10-5) to its first victory in nearly three weeks. Bryan scored 16 points, including four 3-pointers, on the outside, while Morath led all scorers with 23 points and seven rebounds in the paint. Both performances are career highs for Bryan and Morath.
“We were definitely getting discouraged today,” Morath said. “We talked after the Atholton game about how to get ourselves back on track. We want to stay confident. It was just the first half, and we had to know we had the game ahead of us.”
Oakland Mills assistant coach Aresenio Copeland, who head coach Walt Hagins led practices all week, said the Mustangs making outside shots led to him deciding to switch out of the 2-3 zone in the second half, which opened up Morath for scoring opportunities down low.
“The tried to play zone in the beginning, but (Bryan) hit three 3s, and we had to come out of the zone,” Copeland said.
The Scorpions sped out to a 14-4 lead and led 19-6 at the end of the first period, as Jazmine Washington, Jaidyn Harris and Tyasia McDuffie all made 3-pointers in the quarter.
After starting the game 1 for 9 behind the 3-point arc, Bryan then made three straight 3s — two in the second period — to help the Mustangs figured out the 2-3 zone. The Scorpions were leaving Bryan open from behind the arc to prevent the ball getting inside to Morath. Once Bryan hit a few 3s, the Scorps changed their defense, which opened up Morath, who tallied 19 points in the second half.
“She hesitated a little bit,” Miller said. “We told her that she had to keep shooting. She’s a good shooter, and she got a little bit of confidence. That changed the whole trajectory of the game.”
Morath, who used her height to gain an advantage down low, was 10 of 16 from the field. The senior forward isn’t the only tall player on Marriotts Ridge, as the Mustangs sport the tallest roster in the county.
“She was huge tonight,” Miller said of Morath. “She was able to make moves. She was going every which way. She wasn’t settling for one type of shot.”
“The post is very important for us,” Morath said. “We work a lot on post moves, and I’ve been trying to build up my repertoire. We try to use our height to our advantage. We want to get shots over defenders and make passes overhead. It helps us in several ways throughout the game.”
The Mustangs went on a 15-4 run in the second quarter and trailed by only two at halftime. They then outscored Oakland Mills (5-5, 9-6) 13-7 and 14-12 in the final two periods, respectively.
Both teams are back in action Friday. Oakland Mills travels to Centennial, while Marriotts Ridge plays at Glenelg.
BOX SCORE:
Marriotts Ridge 55, Oakland Mills 47
MR (5-4, 10-5): E. Morath 23, K. Bryan 16, M. Lee 6, E. Miller 3, C. Meininger 2, K. Lee 2, C. Crawford 2, A. Windsor 1.
OM (5-5, 9-6): J. Washington 17, J. Harris 11, K. Browne 7, R. Fairbanks 6, T. McDuffie 5, D. Chisholm 1.
Halftime: 28-26, OM
OTHER SCORES
Centennial 51, Glenelg 31
The Eagles sped out to a 32-7 in the first half and held on to get back to .500. Brook Anderson led all scorers with 17 points, including four 3-pointers. Tori Pearson chipped in with 12 points, all of which came in the first half.
Box score:
C (5-4, 7-7): B. Anderson 17, T. Pearson 12, L. Pellegrini 6, N. Eloseily 4. A. Urquiaga 3, O. Reese 3, B. Fant 2, C. LasCasas 2, O. Jackson 1, S. Sopchick 1.
G (1-8, 3-11): J. Hirsch 11, L. LaPointe 8, G. Tolbert 3, L. Davis 3, A. Gillespie 2, N. Stewart 2, J. Torres 2.
Halftime: 32-7, C
Reservoir 74, Long Reach 27
Tiffany Hooker scored 21 points in the first half as the Gators took a 48-16 lead en route to the blowout victory. Reservoir scored 29 points in the first quarter and 19 in the second. Hooker, who is averaging 27.7 points per game, also added four assists in the triumph. Kate Abunassar recorded her fourth double-digit performance with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. In total, the Gators had 10 players score in the triumph. Freshman Tamir Whittle led Long Reach with 13 points.
Box score:
Re (7-3, 11-4): T. Hooker 26, K. Abunassar 15, M. Davis 8, K. Holmes 7, R. Malwitz 6, A. Pressley 3, L. Hardie 3, A. Pennington 2, A. Jenne 2, L. Dudzinski 2.
LR (0-9, 0-13): T. Whittle 13, A. Nagle 4, R. Baldwin 4, J. Putman 3, Joba 3.
Halftime: 48-16, Re
River Hill 48, Wilde Lake 19
Saniha Jackson, Anhyia Smith and Kennedy Clark all scored in double figures to lead the Hawks to a 10th straight county win. Jackson led all scorers with 16 points. River Hill’s stout defense didn’t allow more than seven points in any of the four quarters. The Hawks now look forward to a matchup against undefeated Howard in a game that could decide the county champion.
Box score:
RH (10-0, 13-3): S. Jackson 16, A. Smith 11, K. Clark 10, C. Duffy 6, E. Devine 3, A. Thompson 2.
WL (3-5, 4-7): K. Corkeron 7, M. Swaby-Rowe 5, C. Zimmerman 2, B. Floyd 2, L. Richards 2, A. Dorsey 1.
Halftime: 24-9, RH
Mt. Hebron 70, Atholton 44
Tori Valentine nearly recorded a triple-double in Mt. Hebron’s third straight win. The senior guard tallied 22 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Sophomore Erin Dixon chipped in with 12 points, while Audrey Harrington had 10 points and 10 boards. Hebron outscored Atholton by 11 points in the first half and 15 points in the second half.
Box score:
MH (6-3, 8-6): T. Valentine 22, E. Dixon 12, A. Harrington 10, A. Unkenholz 9, K. Milano 8, N. Bodziak 4, R. Vidal 2, I. Broccolino 2, R. Wheatley 1.
A (3-7, 4-10): E. Morton 12, L. Cowsette 9, M. Hargrett 8, S. Mims 4, N. Blair 3, S. Ayuso 3, M. McCabe 2, Lubitz 2, T. Kidd 1.
Halftime: 36-25, MH
Howard 56, Hammond 7
Ten Lions scored in the Lions’ blowout win. Anii Harris and Marisa Sanchez-Henry scored 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Box score:
Ho (9-0, 15-0): A. Harris 13, M. Sanchez-Henry 12, E. Durkee 6, G. Kennerly 6, G. Scott 6, K. McDuffie 6, M. Coleman 2, S. Nasir 2, K. Schluederberg 2, L. Fritz 1.
Ha (2-8, 4-11): M. Woodson 4, K. Brown 2, M. Newby 1.
Halftime: 37-5, Ho