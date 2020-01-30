After starting the game 1 for 9 behind the 3-point arc, Bryan then made three straight 3s — two in the second period — to help the Mustangs figured out the 2-3 zone. The Scorpions were leaving Bryan open from behind the arc to prevent the ball getting inside to Morath. Once Bryan hit a few 3s, the Scorps changed their defense, which opened up Morath, who tallied 19 points in the second half.