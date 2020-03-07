Marriotts Ridge girls basketball’s comeback falls short in state quarterfinal loss to Easton

EASTON — With four minutes remaining, the Marriotts Ridge girls basketball team didn’t seem to have a chance for a comeback.
The No. 8-seeded Mustangs trailed No. 1 Easton by 14 points in the MPSSAA Class 3A quarterfinals on Friday, and a comeback of that type is almost unseen in high school girls basketball.
But three minutes later, the pesky Mustangs were back into the game, as they trailed by only two points and had possession of the ball with 40 seconds left.
What happened next, however, spoiled Marriotts Ridge’s comeback and is now the latest moment in Easton’s historic season. Easton junior Lily Osborne stole a Mustangs pass and made a breakaway layup to seal the victory for the host Warriors. Easton would go on to win the game, 52-47, and advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 1994.
“Lily is a great kid, and she’s got a motor that you can’t teach,” said Easton head coach Matt Griffith. “She’s never going to quit on anything. For her to come up with the steal after she had a couple turnovers, that’s what big-time players do.”
The Warriors, who are set to play No. 4 Frederick in the state semis, are 25-1 this season, and the senior class — which consists of Myia Jeter (16 points), Abi Detrich (five points) and Emily Griffith (eight points) — has won a school-record 82 games in its four seasons.
“It means a lot to win this,” said Jeter, who is Easton’s top player. “Me and Emily and Abi, we’ve been here for four years. It’s really cool to do something that hasn’t been done in a very long time.”
Matt Griffith said Marriotts Ridge “exceeded all expectations.” The Mustangs won the 3A East Region championship on Wednesday against Westminster and end their season with an 18-8 record.
“They’re a great basketball team, and they’re well coached,” said Matt Griffith. “We knew they were fundamentally sound. We knew (Kendall Bryan) could shoot lights out. We knew (Emma Miller) could shoot, (Emma Morath) is a problem in the post and (Morgan Lee) is athletic and likes to get to the basket.”
Despite the loss, Marriotts Ridge coach Sarah Miller said she was “proud” of her team’s fight at the end of the game.
“This team has made me so proud all season long,” Sarah Miller said. “Even with the challenging circumstances that were going on here tonight, they didn’t care. They just kept fighting the entire time. That’s the best part about this team — every kid is willing to go and put their heart out on the floor.”
While Easton led for most of the game in front of its home crowd, it was Marriotts Ridge that started the game fast, as the Mustangs led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Jeter then led Easton on a 10-0 run to open the second period, and the Warriors took a 26-21 lead into halftime.
“She was very difficult to defend. She’s very talented. She hit huge buckets for them,” Sarah Miller said. “We were trying to find the right matchup at the beginning. Morgan (Lee) did an excellent job with her in the second half. Once we switched Morgan onto her, (Jeter) didn’t have a bucket the rest of the game. We should’ve made that switch earlier.”
Jeter, who averages 17 points and 10 rebounds a game, led all players with 16 points on 4-of-9 shooting with five points from the foul line and three 3-pointers.
“Tonight was her best offensive game in a little bit,” said Matt Griffith. “She was crisp tonight. … We normally have a strong inside presence, but (Marriotts Ridge) was much bigger than us inside. So we had to take advantage of our athleticism on the outside.”
“I would say it was one of the best shooting games I’ve had in a while,” said Jeter, who is a Marymount University volleyball commit.
When the teams came out of the locker rooms, they noticed a point had been taken off Marriotts Ridge’s point total to make the score 26-20. Both scorekeepers incorrectly ruled an Emma Miller 3-pointer in the second quarter as a 2-pointer, and the score change occurred while the teams were in the locker room.
“It was more of a shocker coming out of the locker room,” Sarah Miller said. “Things like that need to be talked to the coaches about first before they go ahead and make these adjustments. (One point) can change your strategy at the end of games. That part is what was hard — the things you don’t have control over.”
The removed point wasn’t the only thing Sarah Miller was frustrated about during the game, as the Mustangs coach was irritated by the officiating throughout the game. The foul differential was 16, as the Mustangs committed 19 fouls to only three by Easton. The foul discrepancy led to 13 more points from the foul line for the Easton, as the Warriors were 16 of 25 from the charity stripe compared to 3 of 5 for the Stangs.
“The officiating was very inconsistent,” Sarah Miller said. “They did not find a way to call similar calls on both ends of the floor. I felt that their team was very aggressive — just as aggressive as our team was. Unfortunately, we did not get the opportunity to get those same calls on our end.”
Matt Griffith believes there were two reasons for the difference in the foul discrepancy — the Warriors’ zone defense and his team’s propensity to be drive to the basket.
“We are very good at being a fundamentally sound defensive team. We don’t play man-to-man and chase them and hold them. We play a zone,” he said. “The second thing is if you look at the shot chart for both teams, I guarantee you their shot chart outside of 15 feet is four or five (times) ours. We focus on attacking the basket.”
In addition to the on-court officiating, Sarah Miller was reminded by officials a handful of times to “stay in the coach’s box.”
“The other coach was out of his box all the time, and not once was he told to get back in his box,” Sarah Miller said. “There are a bunch of reasons I could say why I was the one who was chosen for that, but we won’t get into those sort of things.”
The Warriors continued their strong play to start the second half, but Marriotts Ridge’s Kendall Bryan kept her hot streak from behind the arc going on Friday, as the senior knocked down four 3-pointers and led the Mustangs with 14 points. Her third 3-pointer on Friday put the down 32-27 in the third quarter.
She ended the playoff run with 19 3-pointers in the Mustangs’ four postseason games.
“A little bit early on in the season, she hit a little bit of a lull shooting the ball. But then after the Atholton loss (on Jan. 17), she really found her confidence. It was really exciting to see her be so successful,” said Sarah Miller, referencing the fact that Bryan averaged 5.7 points per game in the team’s first 14 games and 10 points per game in the last 13 games.
The Warriors then went on a 14-5 run in the next seven minutes to take a 46-32 to lead. As a relatively low scoring team (45 points per game), a 14-point deficit with four minutes remaining could be seen as an insurmountable amount for Marriotts. The Mustangs didn’t quit, though, as five different players scored in the next three minutes to bring the team back within two points. Natalie Held hit a mid-range jumper; Emma Miller and Morgan Lee both made layups, Morath scored eight of her 12 points in the final period; and Bryan made another crucial 3-pointer to put the Stangs down 49-47 with 40 seconds remaining.
“They’re a good team, so we knew they weren’t going to give up,” said Jeter. “They fought until the end.”
Osborne, who chipped in with 12 points, then put the Warriors up four points with 25 seconds left after her transition layup. Easton got a stop on Marriotts Ridge’s next possession, and Emily Griffith clinched the victory with made a free throw with less than 10 seconds remaining.
“(Osborne) was struggling finishing around the basket, but I knew she’d be there when we needed her most,” said Jeter of Osborne, who is signed to play Division I lacrosse at Loyola University (Maryland).
Despite the loss, Sarah Miller said she is grateful for her senior class — Bryan, Morath, Emma Miller and Caroline Crawford — for their contributions to the program.
“They’re amazing,” Sarah Miller said. “We had two seniors who are a part of the final four group that our program had (in 2017). It’s exciting for them to make it here to bookend their careers.”
BOX SCORE:
Easton 52, Marriotts Ridge 47
E (25-1): M. Jeter 16, L. Osborne 12, A. Farr 9, E. Griffith 8, A. Detrich 5, R. Lapp 2.
MR (18-8): K. Bryan 14, E. Morath 12, E. Miller 11, M. Lee 6, A. Windsor 2, N. Held 2.
Halftime: 26-20, MR