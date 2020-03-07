Marriotts Ridge girls basketball’s comeback falls short in state quarterfinal loss to Easton

The Warriors then went on a 14-5 run in the next seven minutes to take a 46-32 to lead. As a relatively low scoring team (45 points per game), a 14-point deficit with four minutes remaining could be seen as an insurmountable amount for Marriotts. The Mustangs didn’t quit, though, as five different players scored in the next three minutes to bring the team back within two points. Natalie Held hit a mid-range jumper; Emma Miller and Morgan Lee both made layups, Morath scored eight of her 12 points in the final period; and Bryan made another crucial 3-pointer to put the Stangs down 49-47 with 40 seconds remaining.