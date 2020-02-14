Jazmine Washington scores 1,000th career point in Oakland Mills girls basketball’s win over Hammond

Oakland Mills girls basketball coach Walt Hagins said the way Jazmine Washington scored her 1,000th career point was fitting.
Washington nailed a 3-pointer from two steps behind the arc during the third quarter of the Scorpions’ 48-34 win over Hammond on Thursday to achieve the milestone.
“To get the 1,000th point on what she does best — a 3-pointer — was just incredible," Hagins said. "When it left her hands, everyone knew it. It touched nothing but the hoop. It was an incredible moment.”
Washington scored a career-high 33 points in the win over the Golden Bears. She made four 3-pointers, including the milestone-clinching 3 in the third period. She’s the 83rd girls basketball player in Howard County to accomplish the feat and the seventh in Oakland Mills history.
The senior point guard said accomplishing the feat on Senior Night made it more special.
“It was really cool to see all the support I had,” she said. “My mom is usually out of town for work, so there aren’t many games she can come to. But for me to get it on Senior Night and a game she was at and to get another a career high was really an amazing feeling.”
What makes the feat even more impressive, Hagins said, is the fact that Washington achieved it in only three seasons. Washington didn’t play on varsity as a freshman at Aberdeen High School before transferring to Oakland Mills as a sophomore. She scored 11.4 points per game in her first season with the Scorpions and 12.4 a game last season.
“To do it in three years in Howard County is just a phenomenal feat for her,” Hagins said.
Washington entered this season needing a little more than 400 points to reach 1,000. On a per game basis, Washington would need to score 18.2 points per game this year to get to 1,000, which would be about six points more than her career average. She’s taken her game to another level this year, though, and is averaging 21.2 points per game, which ranks third in the county.
“She wanted to do whatever the team needed, and it turned out it was that we needed her to score,” Hagins said. “The game has slowed down for her. It was a proud moment as a teacher to watch a student succeed like that. She’s been rewarded for all her sacrifices.”
The 33-point performance is the third time Washington has scored a career high this season, and all of them have been while fellow senior Jaidyn Harris, who is now out with a knee injury, has been off the court.
Washington opened the season with a then-career-high 30 points against Joppatowne. Then on Feb. 11, she upped that by scoring 31 points in a win over Long Reach.
“When Jaidyn is out, I have to play for my friend, because I know she can’t because of her knee,” Washington said. “It hurts, but I have to be there for my teammates and do everything I can to lead us to wins.”
BOX SCORE:
Oakland Mills 48, Hammond 34
OM (7-8, 11-9): J. Washington 33, T. McDuffie 5, K. Browne 4, D. Chisholm 4, R. Bynum 2.
Ha (3-11, 5-15): K. Brown 9, M. Woodson 8, D. Britt 5, K. Beahm 4, H. Chambers 4, M. Newby 4.
Halftime: 25-13, OM
OTHER SCORES:
Marriotts Ridge 63, Reservoir 39
Wilde Lake 50, Atholton 49
Brianna Floyd’s free throw with 11 seconds left in overtime put Wilde Lake past Atholton. Floyd ended the game with seven points. She missed the first of two free throws but nailed the last one. The Wildecats then played strong defense and didn’t allow a good shot by the Raiders on their final possession. During regulation, however, it was Kalani Corkeron who led the Wildecats. The senior scored 24 points — her fourth 20-point game in the last five contests. The win is Wilde Lake’s eighth of the season, which signifies the program’s best season since its eight-win season in 2013-14. Another win for Wilde Lake would tie them with the 2007-08 team that won nine games.
Box score:
WL (6-8, 8-10): K. Corkeron 24, M. Swaby-Rowe 10, C. Zimmerman 9, B. Floyd 7.
A (4-10, 5-13): K. Brown 14, L. Cowsette 9, N. Blair 8, M. Hargrett 8, M. McCabe 4, A. Lubitz 2, A. Barker 1.
Halftime: 24-22, WL
Regulation: 45-45
River Hill 50, Centennial 43
The Hawks maintained a 5-10-point lead for most of the game. River Hill received balanced scoring in the win, with Anhyia Smith and Kennedy Clark leading the way with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Brook Anderson led the Eagles with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. The contest was much closer than their last matchup on Jan. 15 when River Hill won 68-36.
Box score:
RH (14-1, 17-4): A. Smith 13, K. Clark 12, C. Duffy 8, S. Jackson 6, E. Devine 4, A. Thompson 3, K. Heitzmann 2, R. Cummins 2.
C (8-6, 11-9): B. Anderson 18, L. Pellegrini 9, T. Pearson 9, O. Reese 4, C. LasCasas 2, O. Jackson 1.
Halftime: 28-19, RH
Mt. Hebron 59, Glenelg 38
Mt. Hebron’s Tori Valentine registered a triple-double in the Vikings’ win. The senior guard had 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Sophomore Erin Dixon chipped in with a career-high 20 points. She made two 3-pointers and was 9 of 15 from the field. After leading by only five points at the end of the first period, the Vikings outscored the Gladiators 22-7 in the second period to enter halftime up 20 points. The win is the seventh in eight games for the Vikings. Freshman Lauren LaPointe led Glenelg with 14 points, while Gabbie Tolbert chipped in with 10.
Box score:
MH (10-4, 12-7): T. Valentine 26, E. Dixon 20, K. Milano 6, K. Millen 3, A. Unkenholz 2, R. Vidal 2.
G (1-13, 3-16): L. LaPointe 14, G. Tolbert 10, S. Salafia 6, N. Stewart 3, Krunkaitis 2, A. Cook 2, L. Davis 1.
Halftime: 36-16, MH