Jazmine Washington scores 1,000th career point in Oakland Mills girls basketball’s win over Hammond

Brianna Floyd’s free throw with 11 seconds left in overtime put Wilde Lake past Atholton. Floyd ended the game with seven points. She missed the first of two free throws but nailed the last one. The Wildecats then played strong defense and didn’t allow a good shot by the Raiders on their final possession. During regulation, however, it was Kalani Corkeron who led the Wildecats. The senior scored 24 points — her fourth 20-point game in the last five contests. The win is Wilde Lake’s eighth of the season, which signifies the program’s best season since its eight-win season in 2013-14. Another win for Wilde Lake would tie them with the 2007-08 team that won nine games.