The win gives the Wildecats their best season since 2013-14. The victory is the team’s fifth of the season, which is the most wins the team has won since 2013-14 — when the team went 8-15. Wilde Lake won one game in each of the last two season, four games in 2016-17, one game in 2015-16 and four games in 2014-15. Kalani Corkeron, Mia Swaby-Rowe, Brianna Floyd and Lily Richards all scored in double figures for the Wildecats with 15, 12, 12 and 10 points, respectively.