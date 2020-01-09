Entering the contest Wednesday, Hooker, the Gators’ senior point guard, was averaging a gaudy 30.1 points per game, which leads the county by about 10 points. If a team were going to cool down Hooker’s scoring streak of seven straight games with 24-plus points, it would be Howard. The Lions couldn’t slow down the Gators’ star, though, as Hooker scored 36 points — 25 of which came in the second half — on 12-of-22 shooting and 7 of 8 from the foul line. Fifteen of Hooker’s points came from behind the arc, as she made 5 of her 12 3-point attempts.