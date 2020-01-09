Despite allowing 36 points to Reservoir’s Tiffany Hooker, the Howard girls basketball team didn’t rely on heroics from a single player to defeat the Gators.
Four Howard players scored in double figures on Wednesday to lead the undefeated Lions to a 68-63 home victory over the Gators. Howard head coach Scott Robinson and Lions Anii Harris and Gabby Scott all described the game as a “team win.”
"I think everybody who played contributed in some way," Robinson said. "We did a lot of little things, and it was a great team victory.”
Heading into the season, the Lions expected to have a balanced scoring output, with senior guards Anii Harris, Marisa Sanchez-Henry and Camille Malagar and sophomore forward Gabby Scott leading the way. That was the case Wednesday, as Harris and Sanchez-Henry scored 17 points apiece and Malagar and Scott each chipped in with 12 points.
“Honestly, it was a good team win,” Harris said. “We all got it done. We all scored, and we all rebounded. I’m proud of our team.”
Reservoir head coach Deb Taylor said the Lions’ ability to score from all five players at all three levels makes them difficult to defend.
“We’re so close, but Howard can score from all five positions, and that makes them really hard to guard,” Taylor said. “Malagar and Harris and even (Emily) Durkee scoring well in the first half and then our little adjustments stopped them, but then Scott and Sanchez-Henry stepped up. Winning that many county championships gives them the confidence. That’s where we’re getting, but we’re not quite there yet.”
Entering the contest Wednesday, Hooker, the Gators’ senior point guard, was averaging a gaudy 30.1 points per game, which leads the county by about 10 points. If a team were going to cool down Hooker’s scoring streak of seven straight games with 24-plus points, it would be Howard. The Lions couldn’t slow down the Gators’ star, though, as Hooker scored 36 points — 25 of which came in the second half — on 12-of-22 shooting and 7 of 8 from the foul line. Fifteen of Hooker’s points came from behind the arc, as she made 5 of her 12 3-point attempts.
“That was an unbelievable performance from Tiffany Hooker,” Robinson said. “She’s got such great speed. We tried to rotate different girls on her, and we tried to prevent her from getting the ball. The thing that makes her so good is she has such range on her shot.”
“This shows she can play this way against the top teams in the county,” Taylor said.
Reservoir (3-2, 6-2) opened the game at Howard High School with an efficient first eight minutes. Hooker scored eight points, and the Gators led 18-14 at the end of the first period.
Howard took a small lead in the second quarter and ended the first half with a 30-27 lead. Malagar paced the Lions with 10 points in the first half.
Scott then led Howard with eight points in the Lions’ 21-point third quarter. Coming of her worst scoring game of the season (two points against Marriotts Ridge on Jan. 3), Scott was key for the Lions down low. She made 6 of 11 shots from the field, grabbed several important rebounds and blocked three shots.
“I knew that I had to stay focused, since I haven’t been playing as well as I can,” Scott said. “I had to just play my game.”
“We made a point at halftime that we wanted her to get the ball,” Robinson said. “We felt like she could do some damage, and she did.”
Harris and Sanchez-Henry then came through in the clutch for the Lions in the final period. Harris scored eight points in the quarter, including making all four of her free-throw attempts, and Sanchez-Henry chipped in with six points.
“We had to finish it and close it out, and I knew I had to make those clutch free throws,” Harris said.
“Anii is a money player,” Robinson. “Her making those (free throws) in the fourth quarter doesn’t surprise me at all.”
Hooker picked up her fourth foul in the third quarter and was forced to sit some of the final 10 minutes, but she played most of it. Without a foul to give, Hooker couldn’t play a high level of defense with the chance of fouling out.
“When you’re playing that many minutes and as hard as she does, you’re going to pick up some fouls,” Taylor said. “But there were two fouls she picked up that she can’t (commit). … That’s where she’s got to grow. She’s got to realize that her value is getting through the first half without two or more fouls, because that does limit us defensively.”
Both teams are back in action Friday before taking part in the Public vs. Private challenge at McDonogh. Howard travels to Mt. Hebron Friday, while Reservoir hosts River Hill.
BOX SCORE:
Howard 68, Reservoir 63
Ho (5-0, 10-0): A. Harris 17, M. Sanchez-Henry 17, C. Malagar 12, G. Scott 12, E. Durkee 8.
Re (3-2, 6-2): T. Hooker 36, K. Abunassar 11, A. Pennington 6, D. Moultrie 4, L. Hardie 4, M. Davis 2.