The Howard girls basketball team won again.
The undefeated Lions didn’t get a big offensive performance from one of their stars, as no player scored more than 12 points in the 56-37 win over host Mt. Hebron on Friday.
What led the Lions to their 11th straight victory to start the season was something that’s been present in almost every one of their games this season — a stout defense. Scott Robinson’s squad has allowed fewer than 40 points in nine of 11 games this season.
“At the end of last season, we were evaluating video, and I wasn’t happy with our defense at all,” Robinson said. “We went back to the drawing board and went back to some things that I did here (at Mt. Hebron) when we won the state championship. It’s a lot of help (defense), and the girls have done a really good job of buying into what we’re teaching. It’s a credit to the girls.”
Howard (6-0 Howard County, 11-0) is allowing 34.2 points per game this season, which ranks second best in the county behind Marriotts Ridge (34.0 points per game). The only games Howard has given up more than 40 points are Reservoir (63) and South River (47).
“They have such athleticism, even on their bench, too,” Ahearn said. “They’re constantly pressuring the ball, and they play great help-side defense. Scott’s one of the best coaches in any sport that I’ve come across in my career.”
As Howard’s best defender, senior Anii Harris regularly guards the opposing team’s best player. Harris also leads the Lions with 16.6 points per game and is a good rebounder from the guard position.
“A lot of times our defense creates our offense,” Harris said. “If we play hard on defense, we can get fastbreaks and push it down the floor.”
Robinson said Harris’ athletic ability allows her to guard both guards and post players. She’s also able to play hard defense against elite players without getting in foul trouble herself. She was the main defender on Mt. Hebron’s Tori Valentine (20.7 points per game) on Friday and didn’t allow Valentine to keep the game close in the second half.
“Anii is our best defensive player,” Robinson said. “She’s a great athlete, and she’s got quick feet. She plays hard, and she guards the other team’s best players, even if it’s a post player.”
Howard led 8-6 midway through the first quarter but ended the period on an 8-0 run. The Lions then outscored the Vikings 15-9 in the second quarter to take a 16-point lead at halftime. Harris led the Lions in the first half with an efficient 10 points.
The Lions then extended the lead to 21 points at the end of the third period before playing the end of the fourth quarter with its backups in.
Valentine led the Vikings with 21 points on 9-of-20 shooting and 10 rebounds, while Marisa Sanchez-Henry led the Lions with 12 points. Coming off Howard’s bench, Samiyah Nasir and Kamerin McDuffie both provided scoring with eight and six points, respectively.
“Kamerin has good post moves,” Robinson said. “Samiyah is a great defensive player. She’s a freshman…she’s going to be a great player.”
Ahearn said for the team to reach its full potential, the Vikings’ role players need to help Valentine in the scoring output. The Vikings shot 27 percent from the field on Friday and 16% (5 for 31) excluding Valentine’s shots.
“That’s just not good enough,” Ahearn said. “Nobody has to play legit, honest defense if only one person is producing. We need to gain some courage and have some girls to take some responsibility and believe in themselves.”
Both teams are back in action Saturday in the Public vs. Private Classic at McDonogh. Howard plays Mt. Carmel at 10:30 a.m., while Hebron takes on St. Paul’s at 9 a.m.
BOX SCORE:
Howard 56, Mt. Hebron 37
Ho (6-0, 11-0): M. Sanchez-Henry 12, A. Harris 10, C. Malagar 8, S. Nasir 8, G. Scott 6, E. Durkee 6, K. McDuffie 6.
MH (3-3, 5-5): T. Valentine 21, E. Dixon 8, R. Vidal 3, K. Milano 2, D. Bodziak 2, C. Smith 1.