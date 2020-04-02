Mt. Hebron’s Satori Valentine does it all to win Howard County girls basketball Player of Year award

Jaidyn Harris, Oakland Mills, senior: Despite missing seven games with an injury this season, Harris proved herself as one of the top players in the county this season. Harris, who missed last season due to a torn ACL, was one of the top all-around players in the county. Her ability to score at all three levels led her to averaging 15.9 points per game, which ranked fifth in the county. The Gannon University (DII) commit finished first in the county in free-throw percentage (85.5 percent), fourth in 3-pointers per game (2.4) and sixth in steals (3.7) and assists (3.4). Harris also grabbed 6.7 rebounds per game for the Scorpions.