The Hammond girls basketball team started sluggish against Long Reach on Friday night.
The Golden Bears were winning by two points midway through the first quarter when the team’s press defense became more focused. Led by senior Keisean Brown, the Golden Bears went on a 20-2 run over the next eight minutes en route to a 58-32 win.
“It was great to get a lead and not slow down,” said Brown. “We had a couple turnovers in the first quarter, but we just stuck together. We kept the press defense going, and it worked.”
Playing against a young Long Reach team, Brown and the rest of the Golden Bears forced several turnovers in the second period during a 16-0 run.
“Our press was really to our advantage tonight, and that builds to our offensive game,” said Hammond head coach Alexis Briscoe. “We had turnovers that led into fast-break layups.”
Brown scored a team-high 13 points from the point guard position and defended Tamir Whittle, Long Reach’s best player. She also chipped in with six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
“Not only is she a leader on the court, but she’s playing solid defense, too,” Briscoe said. “She’s a true senior.”
Despite trailing 29-9 midway through the second quarter at Long Reach High School, the Lightning ended the first half on a 10-3 run of their own to trail by only 13 at halftime.
Hammond freshman Maya Woodson scored two baskets in the second quarter and ended the game with eight points. The tall forward, who missed two games in the middle of the season with a concussion, joined junior Jocelyn Fogle, who leads the team with 11.6 points per game, as a formidable frontcourt. Fogle scored 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the win.
“I’m super excited for how much she’s going to grow,” Briscoe said. “Our height is really great, and we can use that to our advantage. We have quick height, too. They can shoot outside shots and they’re very versatile.”
Hammond (2-3, 3-5) followed up the second-quarter run by outscoring Long Reach (0-4, 0-7) 8-3 and 18-10 in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. While in previous games Fogle and Brown have contributed for a significant portion of Hammond’s points, that wasn’t the case tonight, as five Golden Bears scored six-plus points.
“We love when everybody scores,” Brown said. “We never want it to be just me or Jocelyn. We want everyone to shine.”
“I like them working as a team,” Briscoe said. “It’s really nice when everyone gets an opportunity to score.”
Despite the loss, Long Reach head coach Keith Williams was pleased with his team’s scoring output. The 32-point performance was the most points the Lightning have scored in a game this season and double its previous high against a county opponent.
“We did a lot of shooting drills over the break, and those definitely translated into our game today,” Williams said. “We had our highest scoring game. The girls are so young, because you’re developing them and you’re also playing games. But we did a good job of pushing the tempo tonight.”
After back-to-back county championship seasons, Long Reach has struggled so far this season with a young roster. The Lightning have only one senior, and nine of their 10 players are underclassmen. Williams said his top two players — senior Ashleigh Nagle ( 15 points) and freshman Tamir Whittle (eight points) — showed improvement on Friday night.
“Ashleigh Nagle did a good job of shooting the ball,” Williams said. “She’s been awesome for us. She’s a hard worker and is a positive kid. …Tamir did a good job of creating for others. She really is a critical piece to our program, and she’s developing.”
OTHER SCORES:
THURSDAY’S SCORES:
Westminster 54, Glenelg 45
The Gladiators lost the non-county contest that was rescheduled after it was postponed on Dec. 16. Gabbie Tolbert led the team with 10 points.
G (1-3, 3-5): G. Tolbert 10, J. Hirsch 8, M. Sloan 7, L. LaPointe 6, L. Davis 6, A. Cook 5, L. Hesen 3.
W: L. Harris 23, J. Pumputis 8, M. Olexy 7, M. Ruth 4, E. Conklin 4, A. Kindle 2, E. Davis 2, M. Phillips 2, K. McWilliams 2.