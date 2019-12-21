The Hammond girls basketball team led by 18 points heading into the fourth quarter against Glenelg on Friday.
The game should’ve been over.
But the Golden Bears, in search of their first win of the season, started to crack as the Gladiators fought back within three points thanks to an 18-3 run. Hammond senior Keisean Brown was then fouled with 15 seconds remaining and knocked down a crucial free throw to seal the Golden Bears’ first victory of the season — a 36-32 win over the visiting Gladiators.
“She’s our only senior, so she’s a big leader on and off the court,” said Hammond head coach Alexis Briscoe. “She made a big free-throw there, and she stepped up for us. I’m proud of her.”
“I was trying to stay calm and tune out the crowd,” Brown said. “I just kept my head and looked at the rim and trust myself.”
Brown scored 11 points, seven of which came from the charity stripe, to lead the Golden Bears alongside junior Jocelyn Fogle, who scored a game-high 13 points and grabbed 18 rebounds.
“She’s a great player,” Brown said of Fogle. “She’s a great post player, but she’s also an all-around player. She did her thing tonight.”
Fogle, who also filled up the stat sheet with two made 3-pointers, three steals and two blocks, never left the floor and was key down low for Hammond.
“She’s all over the boards,” Briscoe said. “She loves that aggressive, intense game play. She stepped up big, and she controls the game.”
The victory isn’t just the first of the season for Hammond (1-3, 1-4); it’s also the first career basketball win for Briscoe, who is in her first season at the helm.
“This means a lot to get that first win for coach," Brown said. “At the beginning, it took some time for us to gel as a team, because we have a new set of players and a new coach. But tonight we pulled it together and managed to win.”
“I’m so excited for them," Briscoe said. "They’re working so hard. We’re a brand-new team, and I’m a brand-new coach. My team is young, but we’re working and we’re getting a little bit better every day.”
The defensive-minded game at Hammond started slowly for Glenelg. The Gladiators made their first and last 3-point attempts of the first half but missed each of the 17 3-pointers in between. The third quarter wasn’t any better, either, with Glenelg scoring only four points to trail 32-14 with eight minutes remaining. While the team had some turnovers and Glenelg’s shot selection wasn’t perfect, Glenelg head coach David Ebbe chalked up the poor shooting night (12 of 69) to a lack of confidence.
“I think it was in our head that we weren’t shooting well,” he said. “They started thinking, and no one was shooting well the first three quarters.”
Brown and Fogle led the Golden Bears throughout the game, scoring 24 of the team’s 36 points. Ebbe said Fogle, who has the size of a post player but the speed and instincts of a guard, is “versatile.”
“The thing about Jocelyn is that she isn’t just a post player,” Ebbe said. “She can shoot 3s, and she can shoot off the dribble.”
Kayonna Cook sparked Glenelg’s comeback. The junior came off the bench in the fourth quarter and immediately knocked down a 3-pointer, stole a pass and made a layup to start Glenelg’s fourth-quarter comeback.
“I was really proud with how we fought at the end,” Ebbe said.
Aside from Brown’s late free throw, the only other points the Golden Bears scored in the final period were off a 3-pointer from junior Ra’Naiya Smoot. Briscoe said the triumph was a true “team win” and added that freshman Hannah Chambers (four points and 12 rebounds) played her best game of the season.
“Hannah did such an amazing job stepping up today,” Briscoe said.
BOX SCORE:
Hammond 36, Glenelg 32
Ha (1-3 Howard County, 1-4): J. Fogle 13, K. Brown 11, H. Chambers 4, R. Smoot 4, K. Beahm 2, D. Britt 2.
G (1-2, 2-3): J. Hirsch 9, K. Cook 9, S. Salafia 6, A. Cook 3, J. Torres-Kruger 2, A. Gillespie 2, M. Sloan 1.
Halftime: 18-10, Ha
OTHER SCORES:
Reservoir 72, Concordia Prep 41
The Gators won their first game of the Catonsville Holiday Tournament. Tiffany Hooker, who was coming off back-to-back 31-point games, scored 24 points before resting in the fourth quarter. The guard, who made four 3-pointers in the win, also had five assists and seven steals in the win. Maddy Davis and Kate Abunassar chipped in with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Davis also had three rebounds, three assists and five steals. Reservoir started the game hot, scoring 26 points in the first period — including all four of Hooker’s 3-pointers.
Box score:
Re (2-1, 4-1): T. Hooker 24, M. Davis 12, K. Abunassar 11, L. Hardie 7, K. Holmes 6, A. Jenne 4, L. Dudzinski 4, R. Malwitz 4.
Halftime: 38-19, Re
Wise 56, Long Reach 16
LR (0-3, 0-6): T. Whittle 4, O. Aofolaju 4, A. Nagle 3, J. Putman 2, S. Sims 2.