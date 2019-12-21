The defensive-minded game at Hammond started slowly for Glenelg. The Gladiators made their first and last 3-point attempts of the first half but missed each of the 17 3-pointers in between. The third quarter wasn’t any better, either, with Glenelg scoring only four points to trail 32-14 with eight minutes remaining. While the team had some turnovers and Glenelg’s shot selection wasn’t perfect, Glenelg head coach David Ebbe chalked up the poor shooting night (12 of 69) to a lack of confidence.