Howard County Times high school sports Team of the Week and game balls for Nov. 6-11

Mt. Hebron's Olivia Hoover, right, battles for possession of the ball during a regular season game against River Hill. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Each week, the Howard County Times will pick a Team of the Week and hand out five game balls to the top five performers through all sports across the county.

Team of the Week

Reservoir volleyball: The Gators started the week defeating Laurel and Montgomery Blair to capture the Class 4A North Region I title as the No. 3 seed. Reservoir once again found success on the road with a three-set win over Eleanor Roosevelt in the state quarterfinals and will face Richard Montgomery in the state semifinals on Tuesday.

Honorable mention

Centennial boys cross country: The Eagles captured the Class 2A boys state team title with 64 points. Junior David Herzberger led the way for Centennial placing third (16 minutes, 30.72 seconds). Daotian Ma, Jason Oberly, Peter Bank and Ian Doll rounded out the Eagles’ scorers, all finishing in the top 30.

Wilde Lake football: The No. 3 seed Wildecats traveled and defeated No. 2 seed Glenelg, 28-20, clinching a state quarterfinal berth. Wilde Lake will now travel to Stephen Decatur in the quarterfinals.

Game Ball No. 1

Haley Ko, Reservoir, volleyball, senior

Ko has facilitated the Gators offense throughout the season and earned her 1,000th career assist in Reservoir’s regional final win. In three matches last week, Ko had 15, 28 and 20 assists, respectively to lead Reservoir in each win.

Game Ball No. 2

Olivia Hoover, Mt. Hebron, girls soccer, senior

Hoover has been one of Mt. Hebron’s most explosive attackers throughout the season. She scored the lone goal in the Vikings’ 1-0 state semifinal win over Oakdale, cleanly striking the right-footed shot inside of the near post.

Mt. Hebron's Anna Lindner send a pass over the stick of Northern-Calvert's Regan Keller during the Class 3A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Game Ball No. 3

AC Lindner, Mt. Hebron, field hockey, junior

Lindner saved some of her best performances for when it mattered most. She scored the tying goal and added an assist in the Vikings’ 2-1 state semifinal win over Severna Park. The junior then scored one of Mt. Hebron’s five goals in the program’s first state championship win over Northern-Calvert.

Kaley MacLellan, shown in this file photo, was a dominant force in Centennial's state quarterfinal win over Hereford. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Game Ball No. 4

Kaley MacLellan, Centennial, volleyball, senior

MacLellan stepped up big-time in the Eagles’ three-set quarterfinal win over Hereford. She contributed in multiple ways with both critical kills and blocks in the win. Centennial will play top-seed Queen Anne’s in a 2A state semifinal on Tuesday.

Mt. Herbron’s Tylar Fleck takes a shot in the third quarter against Severna Park in a state semifinal. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Game Ball No. 5

Tylar Fleck, Mt. Hebron, field hockey, sophomore

Fleck was a critical part of the Vikings securing the program’s first state title. She scored the go-ahead goal in the semifinal win over Severna Park, deflecting Lindner’s shot in the net. The sophomore also capped off a dominant state championship performance from the Vikings with the fifth and final goal.