Howard junior Gabby Scott commits to play basketball at Towson

A whirlwind recruiting process that picked up steam quickly over the last few months reached a crescendo this week for Howard junior Gabby Scott.
The Lions’ 6-foot swing guard formally announced her commitment on Friday to continue her basketball-playing career at Towson University following her graduation in 2022.
“Things definitely progressed quickly, but I’m very excited about Towson,” Scott said. “They were actually one of my later recruitment calls, with coach Zach [Kancher] reaching out like four weeks ago. But the more I looked into the program — we had a Zoom call with the whole staff and they were really transparent with me about their interest — the more I realized this is where I wanted to be.”
While official visits were not allowed this fall during the coronavirus pandemic, Scott still took two personal visits to campus this past month. The first visit was with her parents and the second was with the daughter of Howard High coach Scott Robinson, who coordinated an informal tour.
“I really fell in love with the campus and then I had a really good long talk with my [Germantown Lady Panthers] AAU coach Kathy Gillespie about the recruiting process,” Scott said. “She basically explained that there’s nothing wrong with waiting another five or even 10 months and continuing to build relationships and see where things go. But at the same time, interest can also go in other directions and during COVID the recruiting process is more difficult than ever. So basically if I found I school that I loved and felt was right for me, then there was no reason to wait.”
Scott is coming off a sophomore season in 2019-20 where she made second-team All-County while averaging 9.6 points and 7.2 rebounds a game for a Howard team that finished the season undefeated (25-0).
Arguably her best game of the season came in a victory over Old Mill to claim the regional championship and Scott Robinson said her performance throughout the playoffs really helped her springboard into the offseason.
“Gabby’s been a consistent contributor for us since she was a freshman, but from the end of the season there until now she’s put in the work and taken her game to an entirely different level. And you can see it in how much interest she was getting from college coaches this summer into the fall,” Robinson said. “It’s definitely been an unusual year for recruiting, but her talent stood out on tape and she ended up having lots of options.”
Robinson added that Towson, which won the Colonial Athletic Association tournament in 2018-19 to advance to the NCAA tournament, is a great fit.
“Towson has built a great program and the coaching staff did a great job of recruiting her. She’s in good hands,” Robinson said. “The fact that it’s close to home is a great bonus. … I’m just really happy for Gabby.”
Scott only had the opportunity to play in a handful of AAU tournaments this year with Germantown, less than half as many as usual. Instead, she has devoted herself to working out regularly with personal trainer Mark Shropshire and she says the results have been encouraging.
“I can definitely see the difference the last few months since I’ve been able to focus more on that without as many games. I’m getting so much stronger,” Scott said. “My ball handling, my shooting, even my defense playing one-on-one a lot with my dad … it’s all improving.
“Now that I know where I’m going, I feel like I can focus all my energy on getting my game ready to be able to break into the rotation when I get to Towson.”