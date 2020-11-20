Howard junior Gabby Scott commits to play basketball at Towson

“I really fell in love with the campus and then I had a really good long talk with my [Germantown Lady Panthers] AAU coach Kathy Gillespie about the recruiting process,” Scott said. “She basically explained that there’s nothing wrong with waiting another five or even 10 months and continuing to build relationships and see where things go. But at the same time, interest can also go in other directions and during COVID the recruiting process is more difficult than ever. So basically if I found I school that I loved and felt was right for me, then there was no reason to wait.”