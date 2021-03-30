Glenelg field hockey hands River Hill first loss | Howard County sports roundup

Earlier this season, Glenelg jumped ahead early on River Hill only to see the Hawks respond with two unanswered goals on the way to a comeback victory.
Monday night, in the second meeting between the two squads, the Gladiators made sure history didn’t repeat itself.
Glenelg built a 2-0 advantage courtesy of goals late in the first half and early in the second. And then this time made the lead stand up, holding off a late surge for a 2-1 victory to hand River Hill its first loss of the season.
“Our three seniors in the back, with Sarah Kang in the center and then Caitlyn [Baehr] and Chloe Birckhead right there with her, they were all huge today,” Glenelg coach Nikki Trunzo said. “They’ve been with the program for a couple years now and they set the tone in terms of sending the ball up. We got the couple goals we needed, and then our defense did the rest today.
“River Hill is such a strong team that I was on edge the whole time, especially after what happened last time, but I was so happy with how the girls stepped up.”
After losing that game against River Hill (6-1) earlier this season, along with an overtime defeat against Marriotts Ridge that saw Glenelg (5-2) squander a second-half lead, Baehr said the team needed a result like this one.
“Today was huge, and after the last two games going to overtime against Marriotts Ridge and Howard, being able to pull together and beat a really good team means that much more,” Baehr said. “Our energy tonight was so much different than the first game against them.”
The Gladiators got goals from Kang and freshman Ashley Kim to go along with the strong defense. Glenelg goalies Hala Silverstein (15 saves) and Rachel Barker (three saves) each did their part in securing the victory as well.
For River Hill, even in defeat, there were plenty of opportunities. The Hawks controlled possession in the first two quarters, peppering the Glenelg cage with more than a dozen shots in the first 30 minutes. Nothing, however, went in.
Afterward, despite the loss, River Hill coach Shelly Chamness went as far as to say she thought it was her team’s most well-executed effort of the season so far.
“It’s just how hockey is sometimes. Honestly, this was probably the best game we’ve played, and yet it just didn’t go our way,” Chamness said. “It’s tough, but it may be a good lesson to learn that you don’t always get the result no matter how hard you work, especially when you are going up against another great team like Glenelg is.”
With 2:32 remaining before halftime, Kang broke the scoreless tie by flicking a shot past River Hill goalie Jocelyn Baker (five saves) after a failed clearing attempt in front of the cage.
Then, in the first three minutes of the third quarter, Kim finished in traffic on a play that started with a corner to make it 2-0.
“The second goal there was definitely big because we knew River Hill was never going to quit. It allowed us to get a little bit of a gap,” Trunzo said.
River Hill never hung its collective heads, however, and was finally rewarded with a goal in the latter stages of the third quarter when Maddie Vasilios finished a low shot from the top of the circle off a penalty corner. Despite several more quality chances over the final 18 minutes of the game however, Vasilios’ goal ended up being the Hawks lone score. As the clock expired and the horn blew, Glenelg stormed the field to celebrate.
Even with the loss, River Hill remains one game ahead of Glenelg in the standings with three games remaining. Chamness said it’s important her team doesn’t lose sight of the big picture.
“The measure of the person is picking up and moving on and not letting a loss like this get you down,” Chamness said. “We talked about how we didn’t get the thing that we wanted tonight, but it doesn’t mean we can’t get the next thing. I looked at their faces before we left, and I think they’re ready to bounce back.”
Glenelg 2, River Hill 1
Goals: G — Kang, Kim; RH — Vasilios.
Saves: G — Silverstein 15, Barker 3; RH — Baker 5.
Halftime: 1-0 G.
OTHER FIELD HOCKEY SCORES:
Hammond 1, Long Reach 0
The Golden Bears improved to 3-4 with the win, while the Lightning fell to 2-5.
Mt. Hebron 2, Marriotts Ridge 1
The Vikings defeated the Mustangs for the second time this season. After beating Marriotts Ridge 1-0 earlier this year, Mt. Hebron (3-3) earned another one-goal triumph behind solid defense and goals from Mia Holland and Haley Kampert. Skylar Lloyd tallied 15 saves in goal for the Vikings. Ella Walchko scored off an assist from Sophia Baxter to put Marriotts Ridge (3-4) on the scoreboard.
Box score:
Goals: MH — Mia Holland, Haley Kampert; MR — Ella Walchko.
Assists: MH — Michele Paye; MR — Sophia Baxter.
Saves: MH — Skylar Lloyd 15; MR — Amanda Windsor 3.
Centennial 12, Oakland Mills 0
The Eagles remained undefeated and still haven’t allowed a goals this season, earning the shutout against the Scorpions. Alaina Kelly, Jamie Cole and Helen Baldy all scored two goals for Centennial (7-0). Saige Soskil and Katie Oliver combined for 43 saves in cage for Oakland Mills (0-7).
Box score:
Goals: C — Alaina Kelly 2, Jamie Cole 2, Helen Baldy 2, Hayley Harris, Lily Sullivan, Bailey Carpenter, Abby Conrad, Sara Acuri.
Assists: C — Harris, Cole, Sullivan, Carpenter.
Saves: C — N/A; OM — Saige Soskil 23, Katie Oliver 20.
Halftime: 4-0, C.
VOLLEYBALL:
Monday marked the final day of the regular-season schedule for the majority of Howard County volleyball teams. Marriotts Ridge (5-2) and Reservoir (6-0) are the exceptions, with those two teams scheduled to play Tuesday.
The top eight teams based on record will play in a tournament to decide the county-champion and the next four teams will play in a round-robin format to finish out the final three games of the season.
Atholton (3-3), currently in a shutdown due to coronavirus contract tracing protocols, will not play again this season. Glenelg (2-2) and River Hill (4-1), also currently experiencing shutdowns of their programs, will be eligible to resume play next week. The county tournament games will begin on either March 31 or April 7, depending on match-ups.
Scores:
Howard def. Hammond — 2-0 [25-11, 25-13]
The Lions’ dominance continued with their eighth straight sweep to end the regular season. Sophomores Corinne Chau and Kelenna Onukwugha combined for 11 kills, while Jordan Redmiles tallied 17 assists for Howard (8-0). Hammond fell to 2-6 with the loss.
Howard stats: Corinne Chau (6 kills, 3 aces), Kelenna Onukwugha (5 kills), Tyller Williams (4 kills, 3 blocks) and Jordan Redmiles (17 assists).
Hammond stats: Jenna Kreh (7 assists, 1 dig, 1 ace), Rylal Koroma (3 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace) and Abbie Weirich (4 digs, 1 ace).
Mt. Hebron def. Long Reach — 2-0 [25-23, 25-23]
The Vikings’ victory was a team effort with 11 different players registering a trackable stat, six of whom tallied at least one ace. Morgan Amos and Sydney Jones combined for nine kills, while Brenna Siperko had three kills and three blocks for Mt. Hebron (3-3). Long Reach fell to 2-6 with the loss.
Mt. Hebron stats: Morgan Amos (5 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces, 1 block), Rachel Swigart (8 assists, 1 dig), Sydney Jones (4 kills), Brenna Siperko (3 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig, 1 ace) and Anastasia Zambidis (5 assists, 1 ace).
Long Reach stats: Indyia Haskett (3 kills, 1 block, 6 digs), Shakira Knight (5 kills, 1 dig), Isabella Mora (1 ace, 9 kills, 4 digs), Hayley Norton (1 ace, 18 assists, 3 digs), Mia Rubio (1 assist, 8 digs) and Kailey Young (1 ace, 4 kills, 4 digs)
Centennial def. Wilde Lake — 2-0 [25-6, 25-15]
The Eagles improved to 5-2 with the win over Wilde Lake (0-8). Mailinh Godschall tallied seven kills and seven digs for Centennial, and Jenny Dong was excellent with her serves, smashing five aces while committing errors on 20 serves.
Centennial stats: Mailinh Godschall (7 kills, 1 ace, 7 digs), Grace Chan (2 kills), Caleigh Kim (15 digs), Brianna Bossom (10 assists, 1 ace, 2 digs) and Jenny Dong (5 aces).
Marriotts Ridge at Reservoir, PPD (makeup on March 30)
Oakland Mills at Atholton, PPD
Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com and Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com.