Glenelg claims county championship with convincing win over Marriotts Ridge | Howard County girls lacrosse roundup

Even with all the lopsided scores so far this spring for a Glenelg team that came into Wednesday’s showdown with Marriotts Ridge having outscored its opposition 57-7, the Gladiators felt like squaring off against the rival Mustangs was finally their chance to make a statement.
It turned out to be a loud one.
Breaking open a tight game with seven straight goals in a nine-minute span late in the first half, Glenelg (4-0) built a comfortable lead and never looked back on the way to an 18-6 victory that secures the program sole possession of this year’s county championship. It’s the third county title in the last four seasons for the Gladiators, with Marriotts Ridge claiming the league championship in 2019.
“Honestly, we’ve been preparing all season and using all our previous games to get ready for this and for states later. We knew we were a good team, but no one else is going to recognize that until we prove it against another good team like Ridge,” said sophomore Isa Torres. “Individually, and as a team, today was about proving that we belong out here as the best team in the county this year.”
Torres certainly played a large part in proving that the Gladiators stand alone at the top of the league, as she scored four goals and secured seven draw controls. As a team, Glenelg dominated the draw all evening — securing 20 of 26. Torres and junior Maura Murphy (three goals, assist, five draw controls) did most of the heavy lifting in terms of consistently winning possession.
“[Maura and I] grew up together learning it and we do something similar and it’s like everything for us,” Torres said. “I know when I lose the draw I take it personally, so we put a lot of focus on that. I love that feeling of having the ball and controlling the first part of the offense.”
Overall, Glenelg had nine players score at least one goal. Emma Kennedy (three goals, assist), Chloe Birckhead (two goals) and Lauren LaPointe (two goals, three assists) joined Murphy and Torres with multiple scores.
When the Gladiators were at their best late in the latter portion of the opening half, five different players scored and Glenelg did the majority of its damage in transition to turn a 5-3 advantage into a comfortable 12-3 cushion.
“We are looking to play fast and push the entire game. Now sometimes that leads to playing panicky, which we did a little bit those first few minutes. But instead of dialing them back, we stayed with that green light,” Glenelg coach Alex Pagnotta said. “We want to get the ball and go. Late in the first half you saw us really start to hit on our motions off the fast break and it changed the entire momentum of the game.”
Marriotts Ridge (4-1) did look strong early on, scoring the game’s first goal just over three minutes in as Annika Huelskamp found the net. Then, after the Gladiators went on a mini run to grab the lead, Marriotts Ridge hung close thanks to additional scores from Lauren Fisher and Caroline Albert in the first 12 minutes.
But as the game wore on, Glenelg’s advantage on the draw proved to be too much.
“At the end of the day, we had moments of good things. But those mistakes that we made were magnified because we were going up against a really good team,” Marriotts Ridge coach Amanda Brady said. “The draw was big … I don’t think we won one until 15 or 16 minutes into the game … and that put a lot of pressure on our defense.”
Marriotts Ridge did score two straight to close the first half and cut its deficit to 12-5 at intermission. However, Glenelg buckled down defensively after that to allow just one goal in the second half — getting some huge stops from goalie Jocelyn Torres (12 saves) — and was able to create a running clock with just over 13 minutes left.
“We have been playing at a very high level in practice, holding ourselves to very high expectations, and they have been carrying that right over to the field,” Pagnotta said. “I think those hard practices are what get us ready to perform in games like this and we were definitely ready to go today.”
On the other side, Brady said the game was a good learning experience for her team. Slotted into different classifications for the first time in several years for the state playoffs, Glenelg (2A) and Marriotts Ridge (3A) will not face one another again this season.
“Any time you play a really good team that is fast and strong, it puts you in position to have to make adjustments and I think this game against Glenelg will force us to reflect on the things that we need to get better at,” Brady said. “We now have a chance to fix some of those things and try and prepare for playoffs.”
Glenelg 18, Marriotts Ridge 6
Goals: G — Torres 4, Kennedy 3, Murphy 3, Birckhead 2, LaPointe 2, Allnutt 1, Cipolla 1, Baehr 1, Henson 1; MR — Fisher 2, Bender 1, Clevenger 1, Huelskamp 1, Albert 1.
Assists: G — Lapointe 3, Allnutt 3, Metz 3, Krohn 2, Torres 1, Cipolla 1, Kennedy 1; MR — Merrill 1, Clevenger 1.
Saves: G — Torres 12; MR — Hejeebu 11.
Halftime: 12-5 G.