Glenelg claims county championship with convincing win over Marriotts Ridge | Howard County girls lacrosse roundup

“We are looking to play fast and push the entire game. Now sometimes that leads to playing panicky, which we did a little bit those first few minutes. But instead of dialing them back, we stayed with that green light,” Glenelg coach Alex Pagnotta said. “We want to get the ball and go. Late in the first half you saw us really start to hit on our motions off the fast break and it changed the entire momentum of the game.”