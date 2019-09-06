Glenelg golf earns sweep of Hammond

On a cool afternoon at Cattail Creek Wednesday, Glenelg’s golf teams continued their overall strong start to the season with a sweep over Hammond.
Caleb Taylor scored 26 points to lead the way for the boys to a 70-44 victory, while Ally Abruscato paced the girls with 16 points en route to a 40-5 win.
Aside from the top performers, the Gladiators saw several others achieve personal bests. Roggen King scored a career-high 21 points for the boys, while Morgan Ruddo (15 points) and Megan Writt (6 points) also posted the best scores of their careers. Ruddo nearly made a hole-in-one on the par 3 third hole.
For Taylor, the one-over-par round was impressive considering he started his day with a double bogey on the first hole and a bogey on the third. But he bounced back to made two birdies over the final six to finish with the match-best score.
Tim Stryker led all Hammond players with 17 points.
Glenelg — 70, Hammond — 44 (BOYS)
G (3-1): Caleb Taylor 26, Roggen King 21, Michael Gloth 15, Chase Davidson 8.
Ha (0-4): Tim Stryker 17, Cal Hewitt 13, Cole Smith 11, Justin Martin 3.
Glenelg — 40, Hammond — 5 (GIRLS)
G (3-1): Ally Abruscato 16, Morgan Ruddo 15, Megan Writt 6, Kostick 3.
Ha (0-4): Chinaza Ezeh 4, Gianna 1.
OTHER BOYS SCORES:
River Hill — 101, Reservoir — 68
It was a banner day for the Hawks, who not only eclipsed 100 points as a team but also saw senior Cam Deiuliis set the all-time individual match record with 29 points (2-under-par).
As a team, all four River Hill players finished with at least 23 points. Jackson Graves matched his career high with 26 points, while Robbie Graham and Colin Regan finished with 23 points apiece. But Deiuliis was the story.
Deiuliis started his day with a birdie on the first hole and kept the momentum rolling. He did have two bogeys, but offset those setbacks by making birdies on Nos. 5, 6 and 8. When his final putt dropped on the par 3 ninth hole he gave a fist pump to celebrate the achievement.
“My keys to success today were to play smart as possible, get to the green and then let my putter do the work,” he said. “On the first tee I gave my drive to coach and went out with the mindset of hitting all irons and smart shots. My wedges were very hot today and it allowed me to get close birdie looks on five or six holes, which I was able to capitalize on four of them.”
Deiuliis, whose previous career high was 26 points, said that he was well aware of what the record was coming down the stretch. He was on the team the last few years when Derek Gold set the record of 28 points and then Kevin Hickey matched it last year.
“Today meant so much to me and show that I have the ability to play this well and that the team can hang with the best of them,” Deiuliis said. “My freshman year I got very close in qualifiers, but never got in a match and that drove me to get better the following golf season. During my freshman and junior year I got to watch Derek and Kevin set and tie the record. I came into this year with two goals —to grab a piece of the record and take down Marriotts Ridge.”
Justin Gutierrez led the way in the loss for Reservoir with 25 points.
RH (5-0): Cam Deiuliis 29, Jackson Graves 26, Colin Regan 23, Robbie Graham 23.
Re (2-2): Justin Gutierrez 25, John Welch 16, Trace Teodori 15, Ty Karbacka 12.
Marriotts Ridge — 66, Wilde Lake — 35
MR (5-0): Sam Bennett 23, Daniel Tuma 22, Mickey Brennan 13, Ethan Pak 8.
WL (1-3): Henry Hilger 18, Evan Schneider 17.
Atholton — 64, Oakland Mills — 20 (Wednesday)
A (2-3): Cam Campbell 24, Luke Chory 14, Cam Okolita 14, Nolan Chong 12.
OM (0-5): Alex Tamai 12, Paul Lebert 4, Mason Cowell 3.
Howard — 70, Mt. Hebron — 40
Ho (3-2): Jai Sheth 23, Jarrett Maynor 18, Shayan Kassiri 15, Gregory Heiger 14.
MH (2-3): Jason Van Tine 11, Tyler Kang 11, Garrett Snyder 10, Ethan Kang 8.
OTHER GIRLS SCORES:
River Hill — 59, Reservoir — 16
RH (5-0): Adrienne Lesho 22, Amy Zhao 14, Chang 14, Mulchandani 9.
Re (2-2): Kate Abunassar 13, Leila Withers 3.
Marriotts Ridge — 46, Wilde Lake — 30
MR (5-0): Faith McIlvain 25, Alana Alexander-Giles 13, Sydney Bivens 8.
WL (2-2): Lindsey Sands 19, Clare Bowen 10, Erica Sweitzer 1.
Howard — 48, Mt. Hebron — 20
Ho (3-2): Logan Lurie 21, Sophia Soh 13, Paige Wine 9, Morgan Cooper 5.
MH (2-3): Zoe Perna 8, Kotu Doan 6, Bodziak 4, Kate Fleck 3.
Atholton — 3, Oakland Mills — 3 (Wednesday)
A (0-4-1): Suili Khorjekar 3.
OM (0-4-1): Kylee Hoffman 2, Julia Chang 1.