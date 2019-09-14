Marriotts Ridge football sacks Wilde Lake, wins 7-0

Wilde Lake’s best chance to score was in the fourth quarter. The Wildecats took over on their own 32-yard line with about eight minutes remaining. The drive featured solid runs from Perry and Ngue as well as a 19-yard pass from Kofi Boampong to Amari Hutson on fourth-and-18. The Wildecats reached the Mustangs’ 2-yard line, but a negative rushing play, a penalty and a sack ended the Wildecats’ scoring threat.