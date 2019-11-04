In 2A West, No. 2 Glenelg (6-3) will host No. 7 Century (6-3) in the first round, while No. 6 Oakland Mills (6-3) will play at No. 3 Liberty (6-3). The winner of both games will play in the second round. Glenelg defeated Oakland Mills, 28-14, on Oct. 11. The only Howard County team that played Liberty was Marriotts Ridge. The Mustangs, who the Scorpions didn’t play during the regular season, lost to Liberty, 38-14.