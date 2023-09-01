Howard County 2023 high school football season preview: Atholton seeking a third straight county title

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Atholton's Cameron Lee rushes for a gain as River Hill's Ethan Abban goes for a tackle during the fourth quarter of their game last season. (Colin Murphy/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Howard County football teams are rapidly preparing for the 2023 season with games beginning Friday. River Hill is coming off a state semifinal appearance and is one of several county teams looking to make a deep run this season.

Both last year’s county offensive and defensive players of the year graduated, but there are still several marquee returners throughout.

Advertisement

Four programs will have new coaches this season. William Bell, formerly coach at Hammond, takes over Glenelg, while former Dundalk coach Matt Banta is taking the helm at Reservoir. Corey Eudell will be leading Centennial’s program, while former Reservoir defensive coordinator Jonathan Bannister is now the coach at Hammond.

Atholton is after a third straight county title, with a new running back and quarterback leading the offense. River Hill and Wilde Lake are both expected to be contenders for the county title as well. The Hawks bring back Omar Hassan at quarterback but have a completely new running back group. The Wildecats lost one of their top defensive players in Xavier Gilliam, who transferred to Quince Orchard, but bring back several of their key skill position players.

Advertisement

The 12 county teams are split amongst the Class 4A/3A East, 3A East and 2A West Divisions. Reservoir, Long Reach and Howard are in 4A/3A East, while Marriotts Ridge, Mt. Hebron, Atholton, River Hill and Oakland Mills are in 3A East. Meanwhile, Glenelg, Centennial, Wilde Lake and Hammond are in 2A West.

Here’s a look at the county teams:

Atholton

Coach: Eric Woodson, fourth season

Last season: 10-1, Howard County Champion, Class 3A quarterfinalist

Top returners: Seniors Daniel Ogordi (WR/S), Anthony Ngansi (TE/DE), Cameron Lee (RB/WR/KR/PR), Gerson Mardi (OT/DT), Mark Enamorado (FB/DT), Khalil Johnson (LB); and junior Owen Berngartt (C).

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Brody Pope (TE/HB/FB/DE) and Ian Pope (TE/DE).

On the field: The Raiders graduated quarterback Miles Scott and offensive player of the year, running back Dillan Watkins, but still return plenty of firepower on both sides of the ball. Sophomore Tyler Bell, a dual-threat quarterback, will be the new signal caller this year, with a multitude of weapons at wide receiver including Nicholas Ngo, Adam Merouan, Elijah Nyorkor, Delbert Cowsette and Joshua Humphries. Defensively, Ogordi, a West Point commit and Ngansi, a Morgan State commit will be two key leaders. Atholton’s offensive line brings great experience and will try to once again ignite an explosive run game with multiple options at a tailback.

Advertisement

Coach’s outlook: “To win the county championship and finally get past the quarterfinals, which we’ve lost the past two seasons.”

Centennial

Coach: Corey Eudell, first season

Last season: 1-9

Top returners: Seniors Marlin Newsome (RB), Nisola Adebanjo (WR/CB), Sammy Klein (QB), William Kim (TE/LB), Ryan Jensen (WR/LB) and Daytron Graham (RB/SS).

On the field: The Eagles lost leading receiver and first team All-County performer Carter Watson to graduation, but bring back several key pieces offensively. Klein is entering his second year as the signal caller, while Newsome, Adebanjo and Graham give Centennial added experience and versatility at the skill positions.

Will Piwowarski was Glenelg's leading receiver with 290 yards and a touchdown at the end of the regular season. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Glenelg

Coach: William Bell, first season

Advertisement

Last season: 4-6

Top returners: Seniors Paul Piwowarski (WR/DB), Will Piwowarski (WR/DB), Christian Chen (WR/LB), Cole Renehan (WR/DB), Zach LaFountain (QB/DB), Liam Cooke (OL/LB), Logan Pusheck (WR/DB), Connor Reeves (RB/LB), Ryan Wheeler (OL/LB), Jack Hayden (TE/DL) and Ryley Edmonds (K/WR/DB).

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Shane DuBois (WR/DB), Nick Bilotto (QB/DB), Ty Jenkins (WR/DB), Jack Magnolia (OL/DL), James Wescott (FB/LB), Ethan Sands (RB/LB), Joey McCann (OL/DL), Zach Coughlin (RB/DB) and Collin Szczepanski (WR/LB).

On the field: The Gladiators have experience all over the field with a senior-laden roster. There is versatility at the skill positions as well as in the secondary. LaFountain enters his second season as the signal caller, while the Gladiators will have a new look backfield with former all-county performer Ethan Sotka graduated.

Coach’s outlook: “We have a strong group of returners in our senior class mixed with talented newcomers. Competition at positions has been some of the best I’ve seen. Players have a strong mindset and are coming into this season hungry and motivated.”

Hammond

Coach: Jonathan Bannister, first season

Advertisement

Last season: 0-10

Top returners: Seniors Dezmond Adams and Khiliek Parks.

Newcomers to watch: Seniors Dylan Markley (OL/DL), Matthew Van de Castle (RB/LB); juniors Anthony Charity-Quinn (ATH/DB), Elijiah Brown (ATH/DB) and Dylan Lawrence (DL).

On the field: Parks was the Golden Bears’ leading rusher last season with 388 yards and three touchdowns. Charity-Quinn played some quarterback last year and also started at cornerback and is expected to be one of the team leaders and primary playmakers. Brown will join Parks as a key ball handler and athlete, making an impact on both sides of the ball.

Coach’s outlook: “We expect to improve drastically in the way that we play and represent Hammond Football week to week. We have a very young and inexperienced group, but we are excited about our potential and looking forward to measuring ourselves against the top programs in the county.”

Howard's Zamir Herald returns after being a first team All-County performer last season. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Howard

Coach: Ross Hannon, eighth season

Advertisement

Last season: 7-4

Top returners: Seniors Zamir Herald (WR), Dylan Treese (LB), Nick Formica (DB), Caleb Snype (LB); junior Cam Demma (LB); and sophomore Darius Moore (RB).

Newcomers to watch: Seniors Troy Burker (DE) and David Allen (WR).

On the field: Herald, a first team All-County wide receiver as a junior, will be an integral part of the Lions’ passing attack. Moore figures to once again be utilized in multiple roles offensively. First team All-County as a junior, Treese is slated to be the leader of Howard’s defense with Demma and Snype providing added strength at that position. Formica also gives the Lions added experience in the secondary.

Coach’s outlook: “If we stay healthy, we will be competitive in every game. It’s a talented and experienced group returning.”

Jaylen Etheridge returns for a Long Reach team looking to contend for the county title. (Israel Carunungan/Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)

Long Reach

Coach: Jamie Willis, 11th season

Advertisement

Last season: 9-3, Class 3A quarterfinalist

Top returners: Seniors Jaylen Etheridge (WR) and Jayden Thompson (S).

Newcomers to watch: Sophomores Richardo Samuels (TE/H-Back) and Elijah Fields (OL).

On the field: The Lightning lost several of their top players from last year’s state quarterfinalist team including quarterback Brice Koontz and offensive lineman Alex Willis. Etheridge, who was one of Howard County’s top receivers last season, should once again spearhead the receiving attack. Thompson, second team All-County last year, will step up into an added leadership role in the secondary. Samuels, who is moving from the offensive line to tight end, also has potential to be a great receiving threat as he refines his route running.

Coach’s outlook: “We are a really young team. We had a lot of kids we had to replace from last year’s regional finals team. But our expectations don’t change. I believe our kids will meet the challenge of competing week in and week out.”

Marriotts Ridge

Coach: James Holzman, second season

Advertisement

Last season: 4-7

Top returners: Boston Brown (G/LB), Quinn Cestone (DE), Daniel Goering (OT), Roland Brooks (RB) and Jelani Anderson (TE).

Newcomers to watch: Luke Holland (LB) and Ashton Clarke (RB).

On the field: Cestone was a force on the Mustangs defensive line last year, named a second team All-County performer. Brooks rushed for 450 yards last year, while Anderson will be a big physical weapon who can line up at tight end as well as in the slot.

Coach’s outlook: “We have a strong core of seniors who have really bought into developing a strong football culture. The defensive and offensive lines are strong points on our team. We have multiple players who can carry the football.”

Mt. Hebron's Tobie Lewis is in his second season as the Vikings' starting quarterback. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Mt. Hebron

Coach: Shawn Frederick, fifth season

Advertisement

Last season: 4-7

Top returners: Seniors Logan Ruehl (OL), Jack Martini (OL), Tobie Lewis (QB), Aidan Hauf (RB/S), Coleman Hallums (RB), Myon Davis (DL), Cooper Stockenberg (DB), Michael Brogno (DB) and Zack Goodwin (DB).

Newcomers to watch: Senior Ben Blackerby (LB/TE); sophomore Adam Thompson.

On the field: The Vikings back a plethora of experience on both sides of the ball. Lewis is entering his second season as a starter, while Hallums and Hauf give Mt. Hebron a multi-dimensional backfield. Hauf battled injuries last season but rushed for nearly 1,000 yards as a sophomore. Defensively, Stockenberg, Brogno and Goodwin anchor the backend, while Davis is a consistent disruptor up front. Martini and Ruehl provide great cohesion on the offensive line.

Coach’s outlook: “We want to continue to be competitive. I believe that this group of young men are a big reason why Mt. Hebron football has been a competitive team over the past few years. We want to keep that, but we also want to get over the hump a little bit. We keep getting to the second round of the playoffs, so we want to get over that hump, get into the third round and get into that regional game. That is where our goal is. I believe we’re going to be a very competitive team that should make some noise come playoff time.”

Oakland Mills

Coach: Thomas Browne, 13th season

Advertisement

Last season: 5-6

Top returners: Senior Russell Carrington; juniors Issac Ramsey and Kaiden Lee.

Newcomers to watch: Junior Keshon Tate (RB/DB); sophomores Simi Olakunle (WR) and Kris Rogers (QB/S)

On the field: The Scorpions will have new pieces offensively with quarterback Cyrus Thomas-Ray and running backs Shane King and Xavier Patterson all graduating. Tate will step into an increased role in the backfield. Defensively, Ramsey brings key experience in the secondary after starting every game at safety last year, while Lee will fortify the front seven after being named honorable mention All-County as a sophomore.

Coach’s outlook: “We are super young. We only have eight seniors so we have a ton of sophs on the team that are trying to make a big jump to the varsity. We hope to improve every week while getting more experience.”

Reservoir's Jordan Tate sprints for a touchdown during a game last season against Mt. Hebron. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Reservoir

Coach: Matt Banta, first season

Advertisement

Last season: 5-5

Top returners: Seniors Destin Hill (WR/S); Jordan Tate (QB), Jeff Affedi (OL/DL), Kevin Sisk (FB/LB), Miles Reinders (RB/LB); junior Adrian Alvarado (RB/S)

Newcomers to watch: Senior Angel Kenou (OL/DL); junior Moses Bailey (FB/LB)

On the field: Tate enters his second season leading the Gators’ offense operating as a dual-threat quarterback, with Hill, a Monmouth commit one of the top skill position players in the county. Alvarado gives the Gators added speed and versatility in the backfield, while Reservoir also has strong experience at linebacker with the trio of Reinders, Bailey and Sisk.

Coach’s outlook: “Reservoir will hope to be a highly competitive program. We have had a great offseason of workouts and are excited to get the season started.”

Omar Hassan returns as River Hill's starting quarterback after leading the Hawks to the state semifinals last season. (Colin Murphy/for Baltimore Sun Media)

River Hill

Coach: Brian Van Deusen, 24th season

Advertisement

Last season: 10-2, Class 3A East Region champion, 3A semifinalist

Top returners: Seniors Omar Hassan (QB/DB); Wesley Weinberg (OL/LB); Matthew Martin (OL/DL); juniors Shane Schrecengost (RB/LB) and Jett Born (RB/DB).

Newcomers to watch: Senior Kaden Lee (LB); juniors Nickalus Gibbs (RB/LB) and Yusuf Shabazz (RB/DB); sophomores Jonathan Norwood (TE/DL) and Vincent Wang (OL/DL)

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

On the field: The Hawks lost several marquee players from last year’s state semifinal team including defensive player of the year Dylan McCullough and their running back trio of Ethan Burnett, Eje Okojie and Nico Lancashire. However, Hassan back at quarterback provides key stability. Schrecengost, Born, Gibbs and Shabazz give River Hill a multitude of options in the backfield. River Hill also figures to be strong in the trenches, bringing back multiple players on the offensive line.

Coach’s outlook: “We have a good group of returning players from last year’s regional championship team. Omar Hassan will lead the offense, he is a returning first team all-county performer. In the backfield we will have three new players: Yusuf Shabazz, Nickalus Gibbs and Shane Schrecengost. We have more size than normal on the offensive and defensive lines. Our leaders on the defensive side of the ball are Jonathan Norwood, Aydin Masood, Wesley Weinberg, Shane Schrecengost and Omar Hassan.”

Wilde Lake

Coach: Brian Henderson, fifth season

Advertisement

Last season: 5-6

Top returners: Seniors Chris Martin (LB/DE), Ethan Jackson (WR), Hakim Antoine (RB), Bennett Hoviath (K), Derek Fermaint-Ayala (DB), Kendall Demery (DL), Maejon Dudley (OL), Gio Butler (QB) Jacob Grimes (TE/LB/DB), Aiden Guyton (RB/SS); juniors Da’Shawn Powell (ATH), Lewis Robertson (LB), Afton Davis (DB) and Kwadwo Boampong (LB).

On the field: Martin is a force off the edge for the Wildecats, named first team All-County as a junior with a county-leading 13 1/2 sacks. Offensively, Butler is back under center for a second straight season, while Jackson provides an explosive weapon who can be used all over the field. He finished with 39 receptions for 575 yards and seven touchdowns last year. Antoine brings further experience in the backfield as a powerful runner.

Coach’s outlook: “We have a team full of great student-athletes that are ready to compete week after week. Some of our guys have patiently waited for the opportunity to make an impact and we are excited for this opportunity to watch them shine.”