Atholton vs River Hill football | PHOTOS

Atholton quarterback Miles Scott tries to find a hole in the River Hill defense on a scramble during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021.
By
Oct 08, 2021
River Hill and Atholton during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021.
Atholton's Miles Scott, left, celebrates a touchdown run with teammate Jerome Colbert in the final minutes of a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021.
Atholton's Miles Scott, left, celebrates a touchdown run with teammate Jerome Colbert in the final minutes of a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill's Daniel Fahmy catches Atholton's Harrison Feldman in the backfield for a loss on the play during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021.
River Hill's Daniel Fahmy catches Atholton's Harrison Feldman in the backfield for a loss on the play during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill's Eli Wallace, right, tries to bring down Atholton quarterback Miles Scott during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021.
River Hill's Eli Wallace, right, tries to bring down Atholton quarterback Miles Scott during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Atholton quarterback Miles Scott releases a pass during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021.
Atholton quarterback Miles Scott releases a pass during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill quarterback Bergen Remick (9) takes a hit from Atholton's Malik Hemmeian while trying to gain yardage on the ground with a run during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021.
River Hill quarterback Bergen Remick (9) takes a hit from Atholton's Malik Hemmeian while trying to gain yardage on the ground with a run during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Atholton's Ben Hebron (88) and teammates celebrate a fumble recovery during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021.
Atholton's Ben Hebron (88) and teammates celebrate a fumble recovery during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Atholton receiver Max Smalls tries to cut between River Hill defenders as he gains a first down on a catch during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021.
Atholton receiver Max Smalls tries to cut between River Hill defenders as he gains a first down on a catch during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill running back Ethan Burnett celebrates s touchdown run with teammate David Albinson (50) against Atholton during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021.
River Hill running back Ethan Burnett celebrates s touchdown run with teammate David Albinson (50) against Atholton during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Atholton receiver Kevin Smitson, left, sprints away from River Hill's Ethan Abban as he picks up first down yardage after a catch during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021.
Atholton receiver Kevin Smitson, left, sprints away from River Hill's Ethan Abban as he picks up first down yardage after a catch during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Atholton quarterback Miles Scott tries to find a hole in the River Hill defense on a scramble during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021.
Atholton quarterback Miles Scott tries to find a hole in the River Hill defense on a scramble during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill running back Ethan Burnett hangs on to the football as Atholton's Daniel Ogordi tries to bring him down on the play during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021.
River Hill running back Ethan Burnett hangs on to the football as Atholton's Daniel Ogordi tries to bring him down on the play during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Atholton running back Tareeq Abdul looks to gain positive rushing yards during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021.
Atholton running back Tareeq Abdul looks to gain positive rushing yards during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill's Ethan Burnett tries to outrun a pair of Atholton defenders on a big gain for a first down during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021.
River Hill's Ethan Burnett tries to outrun a pair of Atholton defenders on a big gain for a first down during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Atholton's Miles Scott crosses into the endzone for a fourth quarter score before River Hill's Matthew Behrmann can make a tackle during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021.
Atholton's Miles Scott crosses into the endzone for a fourth quarter score before River Hill's Matthew Behrmann can make a tackle during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Atholton running back Tareeq Abdul tries to elude a tackle attempt by River Hill's Daniel Fahmy during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021.
Atholton running back Tareeq Abdul tries to elude a tackle attempt by River Hill's Daniel Fahmy during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
