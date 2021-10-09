(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Howard County Sports Howard County Maryland Atholton vs River Hill football | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Oct 08, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement River Hill and Atholton during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista) Atholton vs River Hill football Atholton's Miles Scott, left, celebrates a touchdown run with teammate Jerome Colbert in the final minutes of a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Atholton vs River Hill football River Hill's Daniel Fahmy catches Atholton's Harrison Feldman in the backfield for a loss on the play during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Atholton vs River Hill football River Hill's Eli Wallace, right, tries to bring down Atholton quarterback Miles Scott during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Atholton vs River Hill football Atholton quarterback Miles Scott releases a pass during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Atholton vs River Hill football River Hill quarterback Bergen Remick (9) takes a hit from Atholton's Malik Hemmeian while trying to gain yardage on the ground with a run during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Atholton vs River Hill football Atholton's Ben Hebron (88) and teammates celebrate a fumble recovery during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Atholton vs River Hill football Atholton receiver Max Smalls tries to cut between River Hill defenders as he gains a first down on a catch during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Atholton vs River Hill football River Hill running back Ethan Burnett celebrates s touchdown run with teammate David Albinson (50) against Atholton during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Atholton vs River Hill football Atholton receiver Kevin Smitson, left, sprints away from River Hill's Ethan Abban as he picks up first down yardage after a catch during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Atholton vs River Hill football Atholton quarterback Miles Scott tries to find a hole in the River Hill defense on a scramble during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Atholton vs River Hill football River Hill running back Ethan Burnett hangs on to the football as Atholton's Daniel Ogordi tries to bring him down on the play during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Atholton vs River Hill football Atholton running back Tareeq Abdul looks to gain positive rushing yards during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Atholton vs River Hill football River Hill's Ethan Burnett tries to outrun a pair of Atholton defenders on a big gain for a first down during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Atholton vs River Hill football Atholton's Miles Scott crosses into the endzone for a fourth quarter score before River Hill's Matthew Behrmann can make a tackle during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Atholton vs River Hill football Atholton running back Tareeq Abdul tries to elude a tackle attempt by River Hill's Daniel Fahmy during a football game at River Hill High School on Friday on Oct. 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Advertisement