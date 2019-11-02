“He just has great vision,” Van Deusen said of Behrmann, who is closing in on 1,000 yards for the year. “A lot of times you see Anthony breaking it but it’s really the guys up front and Beau. You know, Beau, a lot of the stuff we do we do behind him, and he makes great blocks, and Zach is making great blocks. ... They’re great runners, they have great speed and vision, but they also block for each other and that’s the key.”