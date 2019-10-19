River Hill’s first scoring drive was a lot like its last. After two three-and-outs to start the game, the Hawks got their run game going, and Igwebe sparked it with a 17-yard run to get into Glenelg territory. Igwebe gained six yards on fourth and 2, and five plays later he finished off the 11-play drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to give River Hill a 7-0 lead heading into the second quarter.