River Hill football opens season with win over rival Atholton

All five River Hill touchdowns started inside Atholton territory and two started inside the red zone. Long snapping on punts was a particular concern and resulted in three turnovers, two of which led the touchdowns for the Hawks. The other scoring drives started at the 48-, 30- and 46-yard lines. “We’ve got to clean up special teams, exchanges,” said Raiders coach Justin Carey. “The kids play hard but if you lose the turnover battle, you’re not going to win many football games. Defensively, we played strong, but it is a collective effort, right? With the turnovers and short fields, you can’t be on the field the whole time.”