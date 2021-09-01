Howard County 2021 football preview

Kickoff: The Lions were one of the top teams in the county last season with their only loss coming in a thriller against Glenelg. In June, Howard graduated spring 2021 Offensive Player of the Year Curtis Eley, who finished first in the county in touchdowns and receiving yards and second in rushing yards. Entering this season, Hannon is excited about his offensive line led by Shah, Stolarik, Boone and Ward. With football playoffs returning for the first time since 2019, Howard is moving down from Class 4A to 3A this fall in the East Region alongside eight other Howard County teams.