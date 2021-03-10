Hammond leads group hoping to take ‘next jump’ as Howard County football prepares for unprecedented season

Most casual fans only care about how the varsity teams do.
And for good reasons. The level of play is higher, and state championships are won by varsity squads, not junior varsity ones.
But coaches — especially football coaches — care about their JV programs. One of the strongest predictors of future success in varsity high school football is the current success of a program’s JV team.
That’s part of the reason why several coaches in Howard County think Hammond — a team that won just four games from 2016-2018 — could be one of the top four teams in the county this year.
The Golden Bears’ JV team went 9-0 in 2019, while the varsity team, led by then-first-year head coach Will Bell, went 5-5 overall and 4-2 in Howard County play.
“We laid a really strong foundation last year. Our junior varsity had a great season as well” said Bell. “I’m really excited with the group we have this spring. These kids are excited to get going again, and we’re just looking to make the most out of this spring with where we left off last year. We want to take that next jump.”
The Golden Bears bring back eight starters, four on both offense and defense. Headlining the list of returners is senior Eric Grinwis — a first-team All-County selection in 2019. The 5-foot-11 quarterback completed 55% of his passes last season for 1,272 yards and 12 touchdowns compared to five interceptions. Grinwis hopes he can be even better this season.
“I trained as much as I could in the offseason,” Grinwis said. “I went to [the] Quarterback Factory. I did as much as I could in the weight room, and I made sure to stay in contact with coach Bell and my teammates to keep up that chemistry.”
Bell said Grinwis has been a “tremendous leader” throughout the pandemic, meeting with players virtually and making sure he keeps his arm strong.
“He’s gotten bigger and stronger and faster, and he’s got a lot more zip and distance on his ball,” Bell said. “He’s primed to really take control of this offense. He did a fantastic job for us with his first year in the system, and we’re excited to see the jump he can take in year two.”
Also coming back for Hammond is senior wideout Tayshawn Yates. The speedster caught 18 passes for 391 yards with three total touchdowns last season to receive a second-team All-County nod.
Hammond’s biggest loss to graduation on offense is running back Sam Mercedes, who ran for 866 yards and five scores last season. Bell expects juniors Nathaniel Lamb and Timmothy Haywood to carry the load in the backfield.
Meanwhile, on defense, the Golden Bears have one of the few Division I commits in the county. Senior John England, a 6-foot-2 defensive back, is committed to Monmouth, an FCS school that competes in the Big South Conference.
Bell is hoping that England, alongside seniors Linus Sekedjah (linebacker), Micah Austin (defensive back) and Keon Kosh (defensive line), can fill in for multiple key losses on the defensive side of the ball this season. The Golden Bears graduated defensive back Khaleb Mair, defensive lineman Noah Jackson and linebacker Micah Nowlin — all of whom were first-team All-County picks in 2019.
In 2019, Hammond wasn’t in the top tier of the schedule, meaning it didn’t play the full complement of stout Howard County teams like River Hill, Glenelg or Howard. However, the Golden Bears beat Oakland Mills (6-4) and played close with county-champion Marriotts Ridge.
The 5-5 record Hammond amassed was the best for the Golden Bears since 2013 and more wins than in each of the previous three seasons combined. The last time Hammond won more than six games was when it went 10-2 in 2010.
It is because of the loss to the Mustangs by two points, as well as a one-point loss to Atholton and an eight-point loss to Manchester Valley in the MPSSAA playoffs, that Bell said he’s inserted more “competitive segments” in practice like third- and fourth-down and redzone situations.
“Going into this year, it’s unfinished business. For the kids who were up on varsity last year, they really left with a sour taste in their mouths with how the season ended,” Bell said. “That kicked off a strong offseason for us until we got shut down, but the kids didn’t stop working hard after the shutdown.”
While Bell and Grinwis hope the Golden Bears take the next step this season, they both realize the odd circumstances due to the coronavirus have made them grateful there will be a season at all.
“I thought I was going to get robbed out of my senior year,” Grinwis said. “A lot of us football players are riding on this last season to find a home for the next four years of our lives. Almost not having a season opened our eyes to the fact that anything can happen. We have to treat every day like it’s our last time playing football.”
While Hammond is hoping to find that next gear, the most recent example of a Howard County football program that did just that was Marriotts Ridge last season.
The Mustangs went 7-1 in county play last year, and 8-3 overall, to win a share of their first-ever county championship. The way the county’s teams were tiered led to some midseason consternation regarding how the title would be decided at the end of the year, but the decision that was made led to Marriotts Ridge, River Hill and Glenelg — all of which had one loss and none of which went 2-0 against the other two — sharing the county crown.
Marriotts Ridge’s biggest win of the season was its 15-14 upset of perennial powerhouse River Hill — the Mustangs’ first win over the Hawks in school history.
The Mustangs had the second best scoring defense in the county last year, and head coach Marcus Lewis said he is once again expecting his defense to be a strength. The Stangs’ defense will be led by seniors Jack Baxter (defensive line), Drew Ross (linebacker) and Cole Tran (defensive back). Baxter and Ross were first-team All-County selections last year, while Tran was a second-team pick. They are among only 21 out of 60 All-County players from the 2019 season who are back this year.
“They’re all three college players, and we’re looking for those guys to lead the defense,” Lewis said. “Baxter especially is going to be tough to deal with [for opposing offenses].”
Junior quarterback Casey Pung is back as the Mustangs’ signal caller this year, while Blake Krupinsky, Quinn Kelley and Kameron Young are slated to headline the team’s Wing-T backfield.
While the Mustangs knocked off River Hill last year, the Hawks still won eight county games to win a share of the county title, too. However, Brian Van Deusen’s squad had an early exit in the postseason following Wilde Lake’s shocking upset at River Hill in the first round of the MPSSAA playoffs.
The longtime River Hill coach said he’s just grateful they’re able to have a season this year.
“Two months ago, the [coronavirus] numbers weren’t looking good. We weren’t sure we were going to play at all,” Van Deusen said. “We just keep stressing to the kids to make the most of the opportunity and appreciate what we have, because some of the counties in the area aren’t playing or have fewer games than we have.”
The Hawks’ biggest departure — probably the most impactful football player to graduate last year — is 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Beau Brade, who just wrapped up his freshman season as a safety at the University of Maryland. Brade was the backbone of the Hawks’ defense and one of the team’s top running backs.
River Hill is also looking to replace first-team All-County running back Anthony Behrmann and 2019 starting quarterback Keegan Remick.
“Those are some big shoes to fill, especially on offense,” Van Deusen said. “But we are fortunate to have seven or eight guys back on defense.”
Both senior Dylan Burnett and junior Myles McDuffie will fill Remick’s shoes under center, Van Deusen said.
The Hawks’ best returning player is Zach Igwebe — a first-team All-County linebacker last year and a running back who tallied 967 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground in 2019.
“He’s going to be the key to our offense,” Van Deusen said.
As the other team to share the 2019 county title, Glenelg said goodbye in 2020 to several key seniors, but this year, the Gladiators are welcoming back someone who missed most of last season with an injury.
Running back Adrian Russell was on his way to a breakout junior campaign when his season was cut short in September after he tore his ACL.
“He’s looked great,” said Glenelg coach Tim Cullen. “If there was any silver lining to the delay to the season, he got more than all the way back to 100%. He’s running hard, and he’s even playing some defensive line for us, too.”
Trying to replace first-team All-County picks Kyle Dry (running back), Drew Sotka (tight end) and Tommy Kern (offensive line) won’t be easy, Cullen said, but he believes the Gladiators’ offense has multiple players who are “dangerous” when they have the ball. One of them, Cullen said, is junior quarterback Bisi Owens, who backed up senior starter Mason Davis last season before his own season was altered due to a broken collarbone.
While Glenelg has several spots to fill on offense, they do return two first-team All-County defenders in linebacker Pierce Pusheck and defensive back Trisden Bovello.
Across the county, only three first-team All-County offensive players are returning this season — Grinwis, Oakland Mills senior running back Antoine Holmes and Howard senior wideout Curtis Eley.
Holmes will take on an increased workload this season with the Scorpions graduating run-heavy quarterback and 2019 Offensive Player of the Year Kai Castle. Howard, meanwhile, is crafting ways to get the speedy Eley more touches this season.
“I’ve been at Howard six seasons, and I’m not sure that Curtis isn’t the most explosive player I’ve ever had,” said Lions coach Ross Hannon. “He has a different gear speed wise. We’re going to get him the ball; he can run it and he can catch it.”
No team returns more starters than Centennial. Billy Martin’s squad with 13 returners hopes to build on the 2019 season, which saw the Eagles win their first game since 2016. Mt. Hebron, meanwhile, brings back seven starters including second-team All-County running back Guan Morris.
Reservoir has 11 starters back, including quarterback Malcolm Brown, who led the county in both passing yards and touchdown passes in 2019. Ten starters return to Atholton while the Raiders welcome first-year head coach Eric Woodson to the sideline.
Long Reach coach Jamie Willis said he’s excited about a group of talented sophomores as well as getting wide receiver Chris Martin back from injury.
Lastly, it wasn’t the three schools that shared the county championship that made it the farthest in the MPSSAA postseason in 2019. That achievement belongs to Wilde Lake, which won two games in the playoffs to make it to the state quarterfinals.
Brian Henderson’s squad, however, isn’t bringing back any of their five All-County players from last season, so the Wildecats will be leaning on linebackers Michael Prempeh and Will Parker and wideouts Justin Avinger and Enosh Minney this year.
Chasing the county crown
Even though no MPSSAA-affiliated postseason will occur this spring, county leaders have developed a schedule that aims to be competitive and end the season with a county champion.
The county is separated into three divisions of four teams and is scheduled to play a five-game schedule. After three games, the standings of each division will determine the matchups for the final two play dates of the season.
“We’ll be lucky to get all five of those games in, honestly,” Lewis said. “We’re just lucky to be playing. This is an imperfect system with what’s going on in society right now. But I’ll play anyone or anywhere they’ll want us to play and just be happy in doing so.”
The first game date of the season for football was used for scrimmages, with those matchups being held on March 4. Then, over the following six weeks, starting Friday, every team will play five games and have one bye week.
The three four-team divisions are based on the three area formations within the Howard County Public School System.
Division A: Atholton, Hammond, River Hill, Wilde Lake
Division B: Glenelg, Long Reach, Howard, Reservoir
Division C: Centennial, Marriotts Ridge, Mt. Hebron, Oakland Mills
Each school will play the other teams in its division the first three games. The standings will then determine the opponents for each team’s final two games, as each team will play the corresponding teams in the other two division standings. For example, the top team in Division A will play each of the top teams in divisions B and C, while the second-best team in Division A will play each of the second-best teams in B and C.
“I think the way they set it up will make for some competitive games at the end,” said Van Deusen.
When Division A and B play one another on April 1, the four teams in Division C will have a bye week. The following Friday, when Division A and Division C face off, the teams in Division B will have a bye. Lastly, Division A will have a bye to close the season when B and C teams square off.
The team with the best record at the end of the season will be crowned county champion. In the case of a tie, there could be multiple county champions.
“It’s definitely going to be a competitive season. The only alternative to this is nothing. Anything we get is a bonus,” said Cullen. “It’s nice to have the county championship, but it’s the same thing as last year. Unless you play the majority of the teams, I don’t know if it’s a true champion. But that’s not my concern. For me, once they said there weren’t any state playoffs, I just wanted to play as many games as possible.”
COVID-19 complications
The season begins Friday night, but only half of the county’s teams will be able to play.
Due to coronavirus issues and related contact tracing, three varsity and three junior varsity football teams at five Howard County high schools will not play their scheduled season openers Friday.
The varsity teams that have shut down due to the virus are Atholton, Long Reach and Oakland Mills, meaning their games against River Hill, Glenelg and Marriotts Ridge, respectively, are postponed. Making up postponed games during the corresponding bye weeks for each program in April was discussed as a possibility when the county’s athletic schedule was finalized last month. However, no official decisions have been announced yet for the postponed games.
As of Wednesday morning, the varsity games between Hammond and Wilde Lake, Mt. Hebron and Centennial and Howard and Reservoir are on as originally scheduled.
Here’s a look at all 12 county teams ahead of the first play date of the season on Friday:
Atholton
2019 record: 3-5 county, 4-6 overall
Coach: Eric Woodson
Returning offensive starters: 7; Returning defensive starters: 3
Offensive scheme: Traditional; Defensive scheme: 4-2-5
Top offensive players: Seniors Justin Jennings (WR), Kahlil Tiller Kinard (RB), John McKenna (OL), Christian Parkins (RB) and Jackson Pryor (OL)
Top defensive players: Seniors Nyukechen Agbor-Baiyee (LB), Malcolm Jones (DE) and Harlem Morton (DB); juniors Charles Decelles (LB) and John Prajka (LB)
Coach’s corner: “My team’s biggest strength is the individual players working together as one unit to get better each and every day. The team is becoming one big family, and this bond continues to strengthen every day. Our team’s main goals are for the players to excel on the football field and in the classroom, to have a team-first attitude, to build a sense of pride for the football program in our school and community, to compete for championships and to have fun.” — head coach Eric Woodson
Centennial
2019 record: 1-1, 1-8
Coach: Billy Martin
Returning offensive starters: 7; Returning defensive starters: 6
Offensive scheme: Spread; Defensive scheme: 4-3
Top offensive players: Seniors Sam Bussink (QB), Khalil Conteh (RB) and Brendan Hilbok (TE); junior Praise Bright (RB)
Top defensive players: Seniors Dylan Watson (LB), Quentin Foster (DB), Kevin Hammond (DL) and Duran Anderson (DL); junior Mofe Adewole (DL)
Coach’s corner: “With the numbers that we typically have here, staying healthy will always be critical to our team’s success. Our players must understand their assignments so that they can step on the field and do their job. When each player does their job, we will build stronger chemistry and function better as a team.” — head coach Billy Martin
Glenelg
2019 record: 5-1, 7-4
Coach: Tim Cullen
Returning offensive starters: 5; Returning defensive starters: 6
Offensive scheme: Scorched Earth power run-pass option NASCAR style; Defensive scheme: 4-4
Top offensive players: Seniors Adrian Russell (RB), Kevin Pak (OL) and Robbie Tolbert (WR); junior Bisi Owens (QB)
Top defensive players: Seniors Pierce Pusheck (LB), Alex Dalton (LB), Trisden Bovello (DB), Niko Garbis (DB) and Kevin Doughty (DE)
Coach’s corner: “We’re fortunate to have a pretty solid senior class this year. A lot of the guys played significant time last year, a couple of them played as sophomores on our state finalist team. We do have experience there, but there’s no doubt there are a lot of large holes to fill.” — head coach Tim Cullen
Hammond
2019 record: 4-2, 5-5
Coach: Will Bell
Returning offensive starters: 4; Returning defensive starters: 4
Offensive scheme: Multiple spread; Defensive scheme: 3-4
Top offensive players: Seniors Eric Grinwis (QB), Tayshawn Yates (WR), Rafael Oliva (WR) and George Clark (OL)
Top defensive players: Seniors John England (DB), Linus Sekedjah (LB), Micah Austin (DB), Keon Kosh (DL)
Coach’s corner: “We’re expecting a strong spring. Our expectations are high for this group. We have a lot of returners on each side of the football, and we have strong underclassmen who are going to be filling some of the spots of the guys who left. We know we’re going to be competitive every single week. It’s exciting to get back to playing these county programs and to get those matchups going again.” — head coach Will Bell
Howard
2019 record: 3-3, 3-6
Coach: Ross Hannon
Returning offensive starters: 3; Returning defensive starters: 4
Offensive scheme: Run-heavy pistol/spread; Defensive scheme: 4-2-5
Top offensive players: Seniors Kyle Colbert (QB), Curtis Eley (WR), Alex Rebaza (RB) and Resharde Green (OL)
Top defensive players: Seniors Coby Robinson (DB), Carson Robinson (DB) and Nathan Cochran (LB); juniors Brady Cheung (LB) and Daniel McPherson (DE)
Coach’s corner: “Last year, the attrition of a brutal schedule took its toll. The injuries added up quickly. But we’re excited for this coming season. I think our kids are ready, and I know our coaches are ready. … [The key] for us is keeping the main thing the main thing.” — head coach Ross Hannon
Long Reach
2019 record: 3-5, 3-7
Coach: Jamie Willis
Returning offensive starters: 4; Returning defensive starters: 3
Offensive scheme: Spread, balanced; Defensive scheme: 4-2-5
Top offensive players: Seniors Chris Martin (WR) and Kojo Addo (TE); junior Julius Saunders (RB); sophomore Alex Willis (OL)
Top defensive players: Seniors Michael De La Garza (LB), Julian Biggs (LB) and Jason Silva (DL); sophomore Mark Lumpkin (DB); freshman Jaylen Etheridge (CB).
Coach’s corner: “We’re really focusing on teaching our kids fundamentals and getting them to play fast. If we do that, I think we’ll be successful. We’re really young up front, so communication is going to be a big factor. We want to keep things simple so our kids can play fast and use their athleticism.” — head coach Jamie Willis
Marriotts Ridge
2019 record: 7-1, 8-3
Coach: Marcus Lewis
Returning offensive starters: 5; Returning defensive starters: 4
Offensive scheme: Wing-T; Defensive scheme: 3-4
Top offensive players: Seniors Blake Krupinsky (RB), Jordane Browne (OL) and Danny Hau (OL)
Top defensive players: Seniors Jack Baxter (DL), Drew Ross (LB) and Cole Tran (DB)
Coach’s corner: “We have to continue to work hard. I think this group was fortunate enough to be around a lot of good kids who departed. Those guys left a lot of wisdom for the kids who are still here. I hope the kids here can take what they learned and build on it.” — head coach Marcus Lewis
Mt. Hebron
2019 record: 0-8, 1-8
Coach: Shawn Frederick
Returning offensive starters: 4; Returning defensive starters: 3
Offensive scheme: Balanced spread; Defensive scheme: 4-2-5
Top offensive players: Seniors Chris Buehlman (OL), Elias Kim (OL), Zion Holmes (WR) and Guan Morris (RB)
Top defensive players: Senior Sam Mitchell (LB); juniors Everett Armstead (LB) and Aaron Krafft (LB), sophomore Elijah McKenzie (DB)
Coach’s corner: “Our motto is ‘One team, one family.’ We really have to buy into that to be successful. If we understand we’re all here to make each other better, the outcome on Friday nights are going to be favorable for us.” — head coach Shawn Frederick
Oakland Mills
2019 record: 6-3, 6-4
Coach: Tom Browne
Returning offensive starters: 1; Returning defensive starters: 5
Offensive scheme: Whatever anyone else is not running; Defensive scheme: 4-4
Top offensive players: Senior Antoine Holmes (QB); juniors D’onta Thornton (RB), Kylik Perry (WR) and Victor Santana (OL); sophomore Trevin McHargh (RB)
Top defensive players: Senior Tyree Dantzler (DL); juniors Kanye Holland (DB) and John Tatum (DB)
Coach’s corner: “The key to our success will be getting on the same page despite the lack of preparation time. We are behind the 8-ball in so many ways because of the absence of a true offseason. However, every other county team is in the same boat. The teams that can embrace the situation and adapt the best will likely be the teams that will have success.” — head coach Tom Browne
Reservoir
2019 record: 1-7, 1-8
Coach: Bryan Cole
Returning offensive starters: 5; Returning defensive starters: 6
Offensive scheme: Balanced pro-style multiple formation; Defensive scheme: 3-4
Top offensive players: Seniors Malcolm Brown (QB), Ellis Tompkins (RB) and Jakota Parker (RB)
Top defensive players: Seniors J’Abin Roberts (DE), Bethel Anyatonwu (DL) and Mason McClendon (DB)
Coach’s corner: “We have a lot of new and a lot of returning faces out there on the field this season. It’s been great to get back out there and see these young men grow together the past few weeks. I believe our key to success is paired with how quickly we can come together and stay together, not only in scheme and technique, but as a cohesive unit. We have talented players and a lot of potential.” — head coach Bryan Cole
River Hill
2019 record: 8-1, 8-2
Coach: Brian Van Deusen
Returning offensive starters: 4; Returning defensive starters: 7
Offensive scheme: Hybrid wing; Defensive scheme: 3-5-3
Top offensive players: Seniors Michael Crisitello (RB), Gurdeep Barring (OL), Zach Igwebe (LB) and Kyle Martin (TE)
Top defensive players: Seniors Zach Igwebe (LB), Nick Laumann (LB), Gabe Kamins (LB), Christian Myers (DB) and Kyle Henry (DL)
Coach’s corner: “The guys are excited to get back out there. It’s not ideal with the practice restrictions and the weather we were dealing with the first couple weeks. But we’ll take what we can get. We want to make sure we can get a full five games in for these seniors. They deserve a good last season.” — head coach Brian Van Deusen
Wilde Lake
2019 record: 2-6, 4-8
Coach: Brian Henderson
Returning offensive starters: 5; Returning defensive starters: 4
Offensive scheme: Spread/multi pro-style; Defensive scheme: 4-3
Top offensive players: Seniors Matthew Santos (OL) and Justin Avinger (WR); junior Enosh Minney (WR); sophomore Daijeon Powell (OL)
Top defensive players: Seniors Will Parker (LB) and Michael Prempeh (LB); juniors Keondre Dorsey (DB) and Elijah Queen (DL)
Coach’s corner: “[The key] for our team is understanding that this is a new journey that will require a true team mentality and attitude for the program to be successful.” — head coach Brian Henderson