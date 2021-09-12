Howard County 2021 football power rankings | First edition

The gap between the top four squads is razor thin, so having any team at No. 4 is unfair. The Lightning, led by running back Julius Saunders, opened their season with a stunning 14-7 upset of River Hill and then crushed Reservoir 48-0 in Week 2. A win is a win, no matter what, but Long Reach's victory over River Hill was aided by five Hawks turnovers, including two in the red zone, and a few other debilitating mistakes. The Lightning have finished outright in the top three in the county once in the last 15 years (2016). Up next: at Mt. Hebron, Sept. 17. (Daniel Kucin, Jr. / For Baltimore Sun Media)