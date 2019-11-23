Noah Kuntz, who would later run for 60 yards and a touchdown, returned the opening kickoff 50 yards to put the Canes on Wilde Lake’s 30-yard line. The Canes, led by an offense that used motions and read-option schemes to involve five different ball carriers, easily scored on their first three drives. Connolly gave Huntingtown a 7-0 lead with a 1-yard QB sneak; Colin Wargo, who also had an interception on defense, capped off a 10-play, 65-yard drive with a 15-yard sweep to make the score 13-0; and Connolly launched a deep pass to wideout Anthony Smith for a 41-yard touchdown to put the Canes up 19-0 before the end of the first quarter.