Mt. Hebron football gets top seed in Class 3A East as MPSSAA announces regional playoff brackets

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association released playoff seeding for football on Monday.

Mt. Hebron is the lone Howard County team to earn a regional top seed, while county champion Reservoir and Atholton both earned No. 2 seeds in their respective regions.

Advertisement

The playoffs begin with regional first round action Thursday and Friday. The second round of regionals is next week, after which remaining teams will be reseeded for the state quarterfinals, scheduled for Nov. 17 and 18. State semifinals are Nov. 24 and 25, while the state championships will be played Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

Here is a look at where each team is seeded.

Advertisement

Atholton

The Raiders (6-3) are the No. 2 seed in Class 3A East and host No. 7 Lansdowne at 6 p.m. Friday in the regional first round.

Centennial

The Eagles (0-9) are the No. 6 seed in 2A West and travel to No. 3 Wilde Lake (4-5) in the regional first round at a time to be announced.

Glenelg

The Gladiators (6-3) are the No. 2 seed in 2A West and host No. 7 Hammond at 6 p.m. Friday in the regional first round.

Hammond

The Golden Bears (0-9) are the No. 7 seed in 2A West and travel to No. 2 Glenelg at 6 p.m. Friday in the regional first round.

Howard

The Lions (6-3) are the No. 3 seed in 4A/3A East and host No. 6 Leonardtown at 6 p.m. Thursday in the regional first round.

Long Reach

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

The Lightning (6-3) are the No. 4 seed in 4A/3A East and host No. 5 Great Mills at 6 p.m. Friday in the regional first round.

Marriotts Ridge

The Mustangs (4-5) are the No. 5 seed in 3A East and travel to No. 4 Oxon Hill at 6 p.m. Friday in the regional first round.

Mt. Hebron

The Vikings (7-2) are the top seed in 3A East and have a first-round bye. They’ll host the winner of No. 4 Oxon Hill and No. 5 Marriotts Ridge in the regional second round.

Advertisement

Oakland Mills

The Scorpions (3-6) are the No. 6 seed in 3A East and travel to No. 3 River Hill in a regional first round matchup at 6 p.m. Friday.

Reservoir

The county-champion Gators (7-2) are the No. 2 seed in 4A/3A East and host No. 7 Severna Park in a regional first round matchup at 6 p.m. Thursday.

River Hill

The Hawks (6-3) are the No. 3 seed in 3A East and host No. 6 Oakland Mills in the regional first round at 6 p.m. Friday.

Wilde Lake

The Wildecats (4-5) are the No. 3 seed in 2A West and host No. 6 Centennial in a regional first round matchup at 6 p.m. Friday.