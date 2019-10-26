Igwebe had touchdowns on each of the Hawks’ first two drives of the game on runs of 4- and 1-yard. Behrmann had his turn on the first two possessions of the second half, finishing a seven-play drive with a 5-yard touchdown and 72-yarder on the ensuing one to make it 33-0. Igwebe added a third for good measure on a 12-yard run early in the fourth quarter one play after Remick completed a miraculous 14-yard pass to Sandoval on a 4th and 4.