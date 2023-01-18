Atholton senior running back Dillan Watkins showcases his blend of speed and power as 2022 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier Offensive Player of the Year

Atholton senior running back Dillan Watkins entered his senior season with one clear goal: to improve his speed.

Meeting with coach Eric Woodson after last season, both agreed that Watkins improving his speed would make him a more versatile player and offer him more opportunities at the next level.

Watkins showed up to camp at around 215 pounds, 10-15 pounds lighter than he was the season prior. Watkins also gained strength, becoming a lighter, more explosive runner.

He finished his final season with 1,278 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 7.3 yards per carry. He rushed for more than 100 yards in six games. Watkins also showcased his versatility as a receiver with six receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown, concluding his season with 1,424 all-purpose yards.

“I definitely feel like I can do a multitude of different things when I’m out there,” Watkins said. “In the past in my career, last year I did a lot of north-and-south running, getting in the hole quick and powering myself in. This year, in the offseason I worked a lot on my speed, so I was able to bounce it out a lot more. It made me really balanced this year. I still think downhill running is where I excel the best, but I definitely feel I can do everything in my game.”

Helping lead the Raiders to an undefeated regular season and Howard County championship, Watkins is the 2022 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier football offensive Player of the Year.

“It means a lot,” Watkins said. “I came to Howard County; I didn’t really know too much about the county because I moved here from Anne Arundel County in ninth grade. When I first got here, I didn’t really know anything. I saw the All-Counties and players of the year since my freshman year and it’s been a goal of mine since then. To finally be able to achieve it and say it’s something that I’ve accomplished, it means a lot.”

It didn’t take long for Watkins to display his improved speed, setting a career-high in rushing yards in the Raiders’ third game of the season. He rushed for 242 yards on 29 carries and two touchdowns in Atholton’s 21-7 victory over Glenelg. Watkins capped off that dominant performance with a 37-yard touchdown run to ice the game.

That wasn’t his only 200-plus yard game of the season. In the Raiders’ 42-20 Week 8 win over Howard, Watkins tallied 236 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, highlighted by a season-long 70-yard touchdown.

Finding success running toward the right side for much of the game, on that play the Raiders opted to run 43 Blast towards the left. Watkins saw the middle linebacker converging and cut back towards the middle, leaving several Lions defenders behind him for the long touchdown run,

“That 70-yard run was special,” Woodson said. “I dont know many guys who wouldn’t get tracked down, just increasing the speed and separating themselves from the linebackers, safety and corners.”

He also contributed in a variety of other ways, including as a receiver from the slot on swing passes, or other short passing concepts. Watkins was a two-way starter for the Raiders, also playing outside linebacker, rarely taking a snap off.

Atholton's Dillan Watkins had several big games, including rushing for 242 yards over Glenelg and 236 yards against Howard. (Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

The veteran also was able to grind out tough yards for the Raiders when they needed it most to close out a game. There’s no better example of that than Atholton’s 14-7 victory over River Hill, a matchup of two undefeated teams, where the Raiders possessed the ball for over 10 minutes to seal the game. Watkins delivered several critical carries on that drive to keep the drive alive, pushing tackles forward to gain several yards.

“It’s nice to have that type of kid, knowing that we need three yards, ‘OK Dillan is going to get us three tough yards in between the tackles,” Woodson said. “Nothing fancy, we’re coming right downhill at you and you know who’s getting the ball, OK stop it. He’s carrying people, so I think those tough yards really showcase that he’s tough, he’s gritty. He’s also explosive, he can catch the ball. He can do everything that most teams need two or three backs in order to do.”

River Hill's Omar Hassan had nearly 1,800 yards of total offense and 22 touchdowns. (Colin Murphy/for Baltimore Sun Media)

All-County first team

Miles Scott, Atholton, senior, quarterback: Scott was a dynamic dual threat for the Raiders with 1,429 passing yards and 14 touchdowns, also with 352 yards and eight touhdowns on the ground.

Omar Hassan, River Hill, junior, all-purpose: A first-year varsity starter for the Hawks, Hassan had 852 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground, also throwing for 472 yards and five touchdowns.

Ethan Burnett, River Hill, senior, running back: Burnett spearheaded the Hawks rushing attack with 900 yards and 16 touchdowns on 143 carries, named first team All-County for the second straight season.

Mt. Hebron's Drew Peperone celebrates a first quarter touchdown run against Reservoir on Nov. 3. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Drew Peperone, Mt. Hebron, senior, running back: Peperone was Howard County’s leading rusher with 1,351 rushing yards, 1,428 all-purpose and 19 total touchdowns, including three total touchdowns in an opening-round playoff win over Reservoir.

Ethan Sotka, Glenelg, senior, running back: Second team All-County as a junior, Sotka led Glenelg’s offense throughout the season with 916 yards on 185 carries and 8 TD, finishing as the counties third leading rusher.

Jaylen Etheridge, Long Reach, junior, wide receiver: Etheridge was Howard County’s leading receiver with 697 yards and eight touchdowns on 30 receptions, a big-play threat, averaging 23.2 yards per reception.

Howard's Zamir Herald clings to the ball in the back of te end zone as he makes a touchdown reception against Oakland Mills. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Zamir Herald, Howard, junior, wide receiver: Herald was the Lions’ top receiver with 511 yards and four touchdowns on 24 receptions, highlighted by a season-long 54-yard score.

Ethan Jackson, Wilde Lake, junior, wide receiver: Jackson was a dynamic threat for the Wildecats’ passing attack, near the top of the county in receptions (39), yards (575) and touchdowns (7).

Ian Morton, Atholton, senior, wide receiver: Morton was Atholton’s leading receiver and Miles Scott’s top target with 509 yards and six touchdowns on 24 receptions.

Carter Watson was Centennial’s leading receiver with 26 catches for 554 yards and four touchdowns (John Gillis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Carter Watson, Centennial, senior, wide receiver: Watson was Centennial’s leading receiver with 26 catches for 554 yards and four touchdowns, one of the county leaders in receiving yards.

Tyler Windsor, River Hill, senior, tight end: Windsor served as an extension of the Hawks’ offensive line, providing key blocks on the edge for River Hill’s outside runs, also catching four passes for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Jonathan Argueta, Reservoir, senior, offensive line: Second team All-County as a junior, Argueta was the anchor for the Gators in the trenches, playing both offensive and defensive line.

Christian DeLauney, River Hill, senior, offensive line: DeLauney played an integral part in River Hill’s dynamic ground attack that rushed for 3,245 total yards and had four 600-plus yard rushers.

Elijah Sow, Wilde Lake, senior, offensive line: Sow was Wilde Lake’s leader up front and the program’s offensive linemen to be named first-team All-County in several seasons.

Blake Stolarik, Howard, senior, offensive line: Stolarik played both offensive and defensive line for the Lions, as Howard’s best and most consistent protector up front.

Alex Willis, Long Reach, senior, offensive line: First team All-County for the second straight season, Willis anchored an offensive line unit that helped protect an explosive passing offense.

Marriotts Ridge's Alan Zhao reacts after kicking the game-winning extra point as the Mustangs defeated Oakland Mills, 9-8. (Doug Kapustin/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Alan Zhao, Marriotts Ridge, senior, kicker: A Cornell commit, Zhao knocked through a game-winning 34-yard extra-point on senior night against Oakland Mills and was 14-of-16 on extra points and 5-of-7 on field goals with a long of 42 yards.

All-County second team

Brayden Bae, Long Reach, senior, wide receiver

Ryan Betts, Reservoir, senior, all-purpose

Logan Boone, Long Reach, senior, offensive line

Boston Brown, Marriotts Ridge, junior, offensive line

Aziz Chapman, Hammond, senior, offensive line

Matthew Cook, Reservoir, senior, wide receiver

Michael Fernandes, Glenelg, senior, kicker

Nick Formica, Howard, junior, wide receiver

Brice Koontz, Long Reach, senior, quarterback

Nico Lancashire, River Hill, senior, running back

Joel Mao, Glenelg, senior, punter

Darius Moore, Howard, freshman, running back

Will Piwowarski, Glenelg, junior, wide receiver

Connor Reeves, Glenelg, junior, offensive line

Keegan Ryan, Mt. Hebron, junior, tight end

Darius Smith, Mt. Hebron, senior, offensive line