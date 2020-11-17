Howard County Football All-Decade Offense

The last decade for Howard County football on the offensive side of the ball has seen a rewriting of the record books.
Since 2010, the all-time individual county records have been broken for career passing touchdowns, career passing completions, touchdown passes in a season, career rushing yards, career rushing touchdowns, rushing yards in a season, rushing touchdowns in a season and receiving yards in a season.
On a team level, there have been 10 different squads — Atholton (2011), Glenelg (2018), Howard (2015, 2016, 2017), Oakland Mills (2014, 2019) and River Hill (2011, 2012, 2013) — that have scored 400 or more points in a season.
In an effort to look back and spotlight some of these elite talents and teams, we combed through the archives and spoke with several county coaches to come up with a snapshot look at the best of the best. All players who graduated or are scheduled to graduate between 2010 and 2022 are eligible for the lists, although accomplishments before 2010 (2007-2009) were not factored in. Therefore, the merit of the graduating class of 2010 being included was based solely on the performance of those players during their senior year.
Players are only eligible to make either the All-Decade team for offense or defense, not both. The All-Decade Defensive Team will be released on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
OFFENSIVE TEAM OF THE DECADE
2012 River Hill (10-0, 14-0)
The only county team to go undefeated this decade, River Hill was downright dominant from beginning to end on the way to the program’s fourth and most-recent state championship. The Hawks outscored their opposition 600-138, with the 600 points going down as 79 points more scored than the next highest total by a county team this decade (Glenelg in 2018). The defense pitched six shutouts, and as further evidence of the team’s dominance, River Hill won all 10 county games during the regular season by 14 or more points. The team eventually capped off the season by winning the 3A state championship, 18-14, over Huntingtown. Austin Altman was named Offensive Player of the Year, while Justin Arn, Nick Ball, Cory Daniel, Evan Griffin, Justin Nestor and Alex Potocko joined him on the All-County Offense squad.
OFFENSIVE PROGRAM OF THE DECADE
River Hill
On its way to four county championships, three region titles and two state crowns, the Hawks were an offensive juggernaut that averaged 345.5 points per season. Included along the way were three-straight region championship campaigns (2011-2013) scoring 420 or more points. River Hill never finished with a county or overall record below .500 in the last 10 years, compiling a combined overall record of 91-27. Additionally over that same span, 34 different players in the program have earned first or second-team Offensive All-County recognition.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE DECADE
Wande Owens, Glenelg (2018)
From a purely statistical standpoint, Owens could be argued as one of the top few players in Howard County history. A three-time All-County selection, including two Offensive Player of the Year awards, Owens ranks atop the county’s all-time leaderboards in almost every rushing category. He owns the top two single-season rushing totals in county history with 2,504 yards in 2016 and 2,680 in 2018. His 40 rushing touchdowns in 2018 are a county record as well.
For his career, his 6,354 rushing yards are 1,259 yards more than the second-best total in county history (Wilde Lake’s Rafael Wall finished with 5,095) and his 82 career rushing touchdowns are 19 more than second place. Owens helped Glenelg to three straight region championships before going on to play in college at Yale University.
“He never once mentioned anything yards or records or anything. The only difference was that I was a little more nervous about it than him. I wanted to see him achieve those goals,” Schaffer said. “I’m so proud of him for everything that he’s done. He’s the ultimate team player. There were plenty of games where we could’ve kept him in longer and we didn’t. Most of the games he didn’t play in the fourth quarter. ... He’s selfless. Twenty years from now we’ll be sitting on the couch when someone else gets near his records. I said it at our banquet: I’ll always remember what he did.”
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE ALL-DECADE
Quarterback
Austin Altman, River Hill (2012). After losing the last 10 games of his junior season because of a leg injury, Altman came out as a senior and put together a record-breaking senior campaign on the way to being named Howard County Offense Player of the Year. In 2012, while leading the Hawks to an undefeated record and the program’s second straight state championship, Altman set a county single-season record with 27 passing touchdowns and a school-record with 2,397 passing yards. He did all that while completing 65% of his passes (116 of 178) and also adding six rushing touchdowns.
“We spread the ball all over, he wanted to keep everybody happy,” coach Brian Van Deusen said in 2012. “His decision-making and leadership: those were the things I was most proud of.”
Kai Castle, Oakland Mills (2019). A first team All-County selection in both his years as the starter, Castle capped his career with Offensive Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2019. While he showcased himself as a more-than-capable passer, particularly by throwing for 1,154 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior, Castle’s dominance came from his dual-threat ability through the air and on the ground. He finished with 2,542 career rushing yards and 34 career rushing touchdowns, including county-leading totals of 1,571 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground as a senior. His 310 rushing yards against Reservoir in 2019 is the single-game record by a quarterback in county history.
“He routinely had games with more carries than the running back on either team and still was able to throw the ball effectively,” coach Tom Browne said. “You want the ball in his hands, and that’s a fun thing when you get a kid like that. He’s tough as nails.”
David Pindell, Oakland Mills (2014). Highlighted by an all-time great senior campaign that earned him Howard County and Baltimore Metro Player of the Year honors in 2014, Pindell ranks as one of the county’s all-time great passers. As a senior, he had 163 completions (second most in county history) for 2,447 yards (third most) and 23 touchdowns (third most). For his career, his 347 completions are a county record and he also ranks among the county’s top three all-time with 4,630 passing yards (second) and 39 passing touchdowns (third). And if the passing numbers weren’t enough, Pindell also added 1,575 rushing yards and another 29 touchdowns on the ground in his career. He went on to star in college at the University of Connecticut.
“He’s always had a big arm, even when he was a freshman. But he was extremely quiet and he worked his butt off,” Browne said. “He’s the equivalent of a gym rat for basketball, in football ... he was an animal in the weight room and that had a trickle-down effect on the rest of our team. He played a bigger part than anybody in putting Oakland Mills back on the map. He is a huge reason why we were able to turn this place around.”
Running Back
Trey Davis, Glenelg (2015). Spurred on by a memorable senior campaign that included the third-highest single season rushing total (2,129 yards) in county history, Davis sits as one of the county’s all-time leading rushers overall. His 3,574 career rushing yards rank him ninth all-time and second in Glenelg history. The 330 yards on the ground against Centennial in 2015 ranks as the third-highest single game total in the county record book. In his two seasons on All-County, Davis scored a combined 31 rushing touchdowns.
“Trey was the workhorse of our offense,” said Glenelg coach Butch Schaffer in 2015. “He played with heart and passion every play.”
Devin Dawkins, Howard (2018). For a Howard program that went a combined 32-5 and won two county and region titles between 2016 and 2018, Dawkins was a three-time first team All-County performer who was named Offensive Player of the Year as a junior in 2017. By the time he graduated, he had put himself among the county’s top five all-time in several career statistical categories. He ranks second in career rushing touchdowns (63), third in career total touchdowns (74) and fourth in career rushing yards (4,344). For his career, he also added 36 catches for 617 yards.
“He’s probably as strong and physical a running back as he is quick and I think that plays into his hands,” Howard coach Ross Hannon said in 2017. “At 165 pounds, maybe you have an illusion that he’s a smaller kid who doesn’t like contact and that couldn’t be further from the truth. The physical part of the game is what makes Devin unique and different.”
Colin Osborne, Glenelg (2010). The 2010 Offensive Player of the Year, Osborne led the county in rushing with 1,885 yards as a senior to go along with 18 touchdowns. He also made All-County as a junior and for his career he finished with 3,023 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns. His overall yardage total ranks him third in Glenelg program history.
“The first time I saw him, I knew he was going to be something special,” said Glenelg coach Butch Shaffer in 2010. “The way he moved ... he does everything on the football field. He ran the ball, caught the ball, blocked, kicked, threw the ball ... when I say he did everything, that’s what I mean. He lived up to every expectation that I had for him.”
Devon Paye, Hammond (2011). While helping the Golden Bears to a combined 16 wins between 2010 and 2011, Paye made first team All-County as a junior and then was named Offensive Player of the Year as a senior. He ranks eighth all-time in Howard County history, and second in Hammond program history, with 3,586 career rushing yards. Paye also added 35 career rushing touchdowns, including 18 as a senior. He started his college career at Iowa Western Community College before finishing at West Texas A&M University.
“Anybody that played against him knew he was a pretty tough kid,” Hammond coach Dan Makosy said in 2011. “The whole season he ran through people. He’s not dancing around trying to avoid contact. This is my 24th year and he is by far the best back I’ve had, and I’ve had first team All-Mets.”
Aaron Wells, River Hill (2012). Wells made first team All-County twice while helping the Hawks to a county championship in 2010 and a state championship in 2011. His best season came in 2010, where he rushed 144 times for 1,506 yards and 16 touchdowns. The 10.5 yards per carry average is the highest total by a county rusher this decade with at least 50 carries. For his career, Wells finished with 2,872 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns (36 rushing). He went on to play in college at Villanova University.
Avian White, Reservoir (2013). After starting his varsity career as a fullback, White transitioned to become a second team All-County running back his junior year before running his way to Offensive Player of the Year honors as a senior. In 2013, he rushed for 1,672 yards — the most in Reservoir program history — and 17 touchdowns. For his career, he finished with 2,400 yards.
“I haven’t seen a guy that can do what he does,” said coach Bryan Cole in 2013. “He’s always been athletic and as he’s grown up he’s filled out and gotten stronger, and become even more athletic. He most definitely earned his position ... he’s the guy that breaks tackles and moves piles. He showed the younger guys how to break a tackle.”
Wide Receiver
Malik Anderson, Howard (2015). A first team wide receiver as a junior and then first team running back as a senior, Anderson could have made All-Decade at either position. He has 94 career receptions (eighth most in county history) for 1,087 yards and 12 touchdowns. Then, highlighted by 2,005 rushing yards as a senior, he posted 2,695 yards on the ground for his career. Anderson’s 48 career total touchdowns accounted for is the third most in Howard program history.
“Malik was the spark plug for our offense,” said coach Bruce Strunk in 2015. “Each day he brought a can-do attitude to practices and games. He will be remembered as an undersized kid who was the biggest player on the field.”
Dequan Ellison, Atholton (2011). A two-time first team All-County performer at wide receiver, Ellison combined with quarterback Brian McMahon to create a dynamic duo through the air. Ellison finished with 1,126 receiving yards and 19 receiving touchdowns in his career, including a county-best 48 catches for 765 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior. Ellison had three touchdown receptions in a playoff win over Stephen Decatur in 2011. He went on to play in college at Stevenson University.
Shawn Harris, Oakland Mills (2015). A go-to weapon on the outside who made first team All-County as a junior and senior, Harris finished his three-year varsity career second on the county’s all-time receptions list with 129. He also ranks fourth all-time in the county in receiving yards with 1,530 to go along with 15 receiving touchdowns. His 61 receptions as a junior is tied for fifth most in county history. Harris helped Oakland Mills go a combined 17-5 in 2014 and 2015 before going on to play in college at Fairmont State University.
“Shawn played a huge part of our team on both sides of the ball at wide receiver and cornerback,” said Scorpions coach Tom Browne in 2015. “He was the kind of guy who could go up and get the ball. He is also a great route runner. ... We didn’t throw the ball as much as last year, but anytime we needed a big catch Shawn went up and got it. We had big expectations for him and I think he filled those.”
Tre Hopkins, Oakland Mills (2015). Hopkins was the definition of an all-purpose weapon for the Scorpions, starring at wide receiver, running back and even quarterback during his three years as a varsity starter. He made first team as a wide receiver in 2014 while hauling in 65 passes for a county-record 1,106 yards and nine touchdowns. The following year he was named Offensive Player of the Year while posting totals of 700 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, 789 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, 19 catches, 201 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. He finished with 103 career receptions, 1,496 career receiving yards (fifth most in county history) and 52 career touchdowns accounted for before going on to play in college at the University at Albany.
“Tre is something special. I’ve never seen a player like him. He’s absolutely fun to watch. He does things in practice that you can’t believe,” Oakland Mills coach Tom Browne said in 2014. “He’s the best football player that I’ve seen in 12 years of coaching.”
Tight End
Cory Daniel, River Hill (2013). Daniel played his way to first team honors as a junior and senior, providing a lethal combination of pass catching and blocking. Over those final two years on varsity he hauled in 39 catches for 783 yards and 12 touchdowns. He even added 400 yards rushing and another eight touchdowns as a senior in 2013. A two-time state-champion wrestler he went on to wrestle in college at the University of North Carolina.
Offensive Line
Dakota Davis, Glenelg (2016). Davis was one of the backbones of the Gladiators' line for three years and made first team All-County as junior and senior. He helped lead the way for Trey Davis (2015) and Wande Owens (2016) to each have 2,000-yard seasons on the ground. Davis went on to play in college at Syracuse University.
“He is a three-year varsity starter and the team rushed for nearly 10,000 yards over that time,” said Glenelg coach Butch Schaffer in 2016. “[He is a] tremendous leader and example on and off the field. A devastating drive blocker who finished blocks. ... A hardworking, blue collar, smash mouth football player.”
Paul Federinko, Atholton (2011). The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Federinko was a two-time All-County performer, including first team honors as a senior. In 2011, for the county-champion Raiders, he helped clear the way for more than 4,200 yards of total offense.
“He has a little bit of a mean streak to him that’s not easy to teach. He finishes off plays very well,” Atholton coach Kyle Schmitt said in 2010. “He’s interested in dominating guys, not just beating them. He’s the nicest kid off the field, but he’s got that switch.”
Steve McNair, Howard (2015). For a Howard program that won a combined 33 games between 2013 and 2015, including a pair of region titles, McNair was the leader of the offensive line. He made first team All-County twice and also was a standout on the defensive line as well. With McNair helping lead the way, Howard boasted one of the top two rushers in the league in three straight seasons — including a 2,000-yard season from Malik Anderson in 2015.
“Steve was a stud. He was a two-way starter that led with toughness and love for football and the team. Everyday he brought the work ethic to our practices,” said Howard coach Bruce Strunk in 2015. “He was a team captain that led by example. He always reminded others that hard work, effort and the love of team will help those around you achieve.”
Justin Nestor, River Hill (2012). A three-year starter and first team All-County selection as a senior, Nestor was another standout two-way player for the back-to-back state champion Hawks. He also was named All-Metro first team as a senior, opening holes on offense for a rushing attack that gained 3,320 yards and then racking up 76 tackles, 8.5 sacks and four forced fumbles on defense. He went on to play in college at Bowie State University.
“When we need key yards, we run right behind him,” River Hill coach Brian Van Deusen said in 2012.
David Robbins, Glenelg (2014). A three-year starter who made first team All-County as a junior and senior before heading off to play in college at Florida State University, Robbins stood an imposing 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds. In 2014, Glenelg produced a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in the form of Trey Davis and Brent Richardson with Robbins helping pave the way.
“He paved the way for the team rushing for over 3,900 yards,” coach Butch Schaffer said in 2014. “He’s one of best high school lineman I have seen in a long time.”
Nick Rosen, Marriotts Ridge (2015). From the time he transferred into the Mustangs program before his sophomore year until he graduated, Rosen was the piece the team built around to establish itself as an upper-tier county program. Marriotts Ridge was 2-8 in 2012 and 2013, but by 2015 had improved to 8-3 and made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Rosen made first team All-County as a junior and senior, helping the Mustangs rush for over 2,000 yards in both seasons. He went on to play in college at Lehigh University.
“He is the best lineman prospect ever to play at Marriotts Ridge,” coach Marcus Lewis said in 2015. “Every day he bought a workman like attitude and the desire to improve on a daily basis. His legacy will be the building block that took the football program from non-existent to respectability.”
Kicker
Troy Hettinger, Marriotts Ridge (2017). A three-year starter for the Mustangs who made first team All-County as a junior and senior, Hettinger finished his career having made 16 of 21 field goal attempts and 30 of 32 extra points. His long on a converted field goal was 40 yards as a senior. He also was a capable wide receiver, catching 15 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns in 2017.
“Every day he brought consistent effort to practice and games,” coach Marcus Lewis said in 2017. “His legacy will be one of the best overall athletes to play football at Marriotts Ridge and the best kicker the school has ever seen.”
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE ALL-DECADE
QB Casey Crawford, Howard (2015). Although he was the starter on varsity only one season, Crawford made the most of it on the way to first team honors. He finished with 2,313 yards through the air, 26 touchdowns (second most in county history) and 140 completions.
QB Tyler Martin, Hammond (2013). Thanks in part to a big senior year that earned him first team honors, Martin finished his career on several of the county’s all-time record lists. His 44 career passing touchdowns are a county record, while his 3,361 career passing yards rank eighth all time. He also owns the second-highest single game passing yard total courtesy of throwing for 441 yards in a win over River Hill in 2013. Martin added 558 yards rushing and six touchdowns as a senior.
QB Brian McMahon, Atholton (2011). A two-time All-County selection, including making first team as a senior while leading the Raiders to a county title, McMahon completed better than 50 percent of his passes for 2,398 yards and 26 touchdowns through the air in his career. He also was a capable runner with 1,354 career rushing yards and another 12 touchdowns on the ground.
QB Tyler Raines, Long Reach (2016). On his way to making All-County twice, Raines owns two of the top 20 single-season passing yardage totals in Howard County history. For his career, he ranks among the county’s top 10 all-time in passing yards (3,629, fifth) and completions (246 (sixth).
RB Michael Anderson, Howard (2012). The county’s leading rusher in 2012, Anderson made All-County twice and finished his career with over 2,000 rushing yards. He scored a combined 31 rushing touchdowns in his final two years on varsity.
RB Kadarrian Booker, Long Reach (2017). A two-time All-county selection, Booker led the county in rushing as a senior with 1,442 yards. He finished with 2,199 career rushing yards and a Long Reach program-record 27 rushing touchdowns.
RB Terrell Charles, Howard (2013). Charles exploded as a senior to post totals of 1,738 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on his way to first team All-County honors. That yardage total is the eighth highest total by a county runner this decade.
RB Walter Fletcher, Centennial (2013). Fletcher was a finalist for Offensive Player of the Year as a senior after rushing for a school-record 1,753 yards and scoring 24 total touchdowns. Fletcher’s 306 rushing yards in a game against Marriotts Ridge in 2013 and his 2,955 career rushing yards are both Centennial program records as well. Fletcher finished with 29 career touchdowns.
RB Evan Griffin, River Hill (2012). One of the county’s most versatile weapons, Griffin was instrumental in helping the Hawks to back-to-back state titles with contributions all over the field. He finished with 1,671 career rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns while averaging over nine yards per carry. He added 35 career catches for 732 yards and another eight touchdowns, while also adding 75 tackles and a county-best five interceptions as a senior in 2012.
RB Dionte Jones, Hammond (2012). There were some hiccups along the way, including missing large pieces of his junior season and the end of his senior season with an injury, but Jones still finished as a three-time All-County selection. He accumulated career totals of 2,429 rushing yards and 30 rushing touchdowns.
WR Byron Barney, Atholton/Marriotts Ridge (2013). After playing his sophomore and junior seasons at Marriotts Ridge, Barney finished his high school career by making first team All-County with Atholton. In 2013, he led the county with 766 yards receiving on 42 catches for five touchdowns. His 105 career receptions rank sixth in county history and his 1,380 career yards as a receiver rank him eighth all time.
WR David Brookhart, Glenelg (2013). A versatile weapon who excelled both catching and running the ball, Brookhart was named All-County three times — including first team as a junior and senior. He finished his career with 60 catches for 697 yards and nine touchdowns, along with 1,463 rushing yards and an additional 20 touchdowns.
WR Terrance Drew, Oakland Mills (2010). The 6-foot-3 wideout was a state-champion sprinter who made All-County twice while compiling over 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns as a receiver during his varsity career.
WR Jordan Hopkins, Oakland Mills (2016). Hopkins was a two-year varsity starter, but made his biggest contribution as a first-team selection his senior year while leading the county with 61 catches for 891 yards (both the sixth highest season totals in county history). Hopkins finished with career totals of 75 catches for 1,040 yards and six touchdowns.
WR Brendan McKenna, River Hill (2017). Making first team All-County as a junior and senior, McKenna was a three-year starter who starred at receiver and also made an impact on the ground. Over his final two seasons he compiled totals of 79 receptions, 973 receiving yards and 924 rushing yards. He added 13 total touchdowns between 2016 and 2017.
TE Dershone Hayman, Oakland Mills (2013). A tight end early in his career who eventually transitioned to wide receiver, Hayman was a key cog in the Scorpions' passing attack on the way to being named All-County twice. He finished with 94 career receptions for 1,351 yards and seven touchdowns. The career receptions and yardage totals are both among the top 10 all-time in county history.
OL Trent Baker, Reservoir (2018). As a three-year starter, Baker is the first Gators' offensive lineman to be named first team All-County twice and he was equally dominant on defense with 7.5 sacks as a senior.
OL Trae Folkman, Glenelg (2016). A two-time All-County lineman, Folkman combined with Dakota Davis to headline arguably the top offensive line in Glenelg history. The Gladiators led the county in rushing in both 2015 and 2016, including a 2,000-yard rusher each of those seasons.
OL Breaon Hebron, River Hill (2010). A first team All-County selection from his center position as a senior, Hebron anchored an offensive line alongside Danny Gibbs and helped lead the way for a running game that produced 3,571 yards and 43 rushing touchdowns in 2010.
OL Tyler Smith, River Hill (2014). As a two-time first team All-County pick, the 6-foot-3, 290-pound Smith — also a county-champion wrestler — was the leader for a Hawks' line that led the way for over 2,500 yards on the ground and over 25 rushing touchdowns in both 2013 and 2014.
OL Spencer Willis, Long Reach (2017). Willis was a two-time first team All-County lineman, once on each side of the ball, and finished his career as a four-year varsity player and three-year starter. As a senior, he helped lead the way for KaDarrian Booker to lead the county in rushing and the Lightning to win a region title.
K Nick Borsh, Hammond (2014). A converted soccer player, Borsh put together one of the best seasons by a county kicker as a senior first team All-County selection in 2014. The Baltimore Sun All-Metro kicker connected on 10-of-11 field goal attempts, including three from 40 yards, and was 28-for-29 on extra points.
ATHOLTON
Team of Decade: 2011 (9-1, 10-2)
The Raiders won the first outright county title in program history, with the team’s lone regular-season loss coming via forfeit (against Glenelg in the season opener) because of an offseason practice violation. Atholton regrouped to win nine straight, including a 14-0 shutout of River Hill. The season ended in the 3A East region final against those same Hawks, 21-12. The Raiders outscored its opponents 438-76 — boasting the county’s best per-game averages in points scored and points against. Steve Whiting was named Defensive Player of the Year and was joined on the All-County defensive team by Cameron Fogle, Ean Katz and Austin Tennessee. Dequan Ellison, Paul Federinko, Brett Haas, Brian McMahon, Zach Plotkin, Morgan Powell and Kenny Thomas were all named first team All-County on offense.
Offensive Player of Decade: Dequan Ellison (2011)
A two-time first team All-County performer at wide receiver, Ellison combined with quarterback Brian McMahon to create a dynamic duo through the air. Ellison finished with 1,126 receiving yards and 19 receiving touchdowns in his career, including a county-best 48 catches for 765 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior. Ellison had three touchdown receptions in a playoff win over Stephen Decatur in 2011. He went on to play in college at Stevenson University.
All-Decade Atholton Offensive Team
QB Luke Casey (2012)
QB Brian McMahon (2011)
RB Melvin Brown (2018)
RB Andrew King (2010)
RB Isaac Murray (2013)
RB Kenny Thomas (2011)
WR Byron Barney (2013)
WR Dequan Ellison (2011)
WR Keyon Pinnock (2012)
TE Pat Mullens (2012)
OL Kevin Brown (2018)
OL Paul Federinko (2011)
OL Colin Gordon (2010)
OL Kyle Gordon (2010)
OL Zach Plotkin (2012)
OL Matthew Thomas (2019)
K Brett Haas (2011)
CENTENNIAL
Team of Decade: 2013 (7-3, 7-3)
The only season this decade that the Eagles finished with more than three wins, the Eagles actually tied their win total from the other nine years this decade combined. Centennial boasted the county’s second-best offense with 317 points and allowed just 166 points defensively. Of the seven victories, six were by 21 or more points. Chase Conley, Walter Fletcher, Connor Marcinek and Quinn Western all made All-County offensively, while Damon Reaves and Anthony Saunders were All-County performers on defense.
Offensive Player of Decade: Walter Fletcher (2013)
One of only two Centennial players this decade to make first team All-County on offense, Fletcher was a finalist for Offensive Player of the Year as a senior after rushing for a school-record 1,753 yards and scoring 24 total touchdowns. Fletcher’s 306 rushing yards in a game against Marriotts Ridge in 2013 and his 2,955 career rushing yards are both Centennial program records as well. Fletcher finished with 29 career touchdowns. He went on to play in college at Edinboro University and Ball State University.
“He worked really hard in the offseason and he is certainly helping our team working with an experienced offensive line,” Centennial coach Todd Kriner said in 2013.
All-Decade Centennial Offensive Team
QB Malik Chester (2019)
QB Tyler Morris (2013)
QB Matt Shoenberger (2014)
RB Bray Benning (2010)
RB Corey Eudell (2017)
RB Walter Fletcher (2013)
WR Chase Conley (2013)
WR Anthony Matthews (2019)
WR Elijah White (2016)
TE Chris Peterson (2011)
OL Tyler Boettcher (2013)
OL Connor Marcinek (2013)
OL Owen Marcinek (2016)
OL Corey Sexton (2014)
K Matt Hugel (2010)
GLENELG
Team of Decade: 2018 (10-0, 13-1)
On the way to finishing as a state finalist for the first time in program history, the Gladiators were dominant on both sides of the ball. The offense scored a county-best 521 points, while the defense led the county with just 101 points allowed — and that included 35 points scored by Oakdale in the state championship contest. Before that, Glenelg recorded eight shutouts and won each of its 13 games by 26 or more points. Wande Owens (Offense) and Sam Alsheimer (Defense) swept the Howard County Player of the Year awards. Joining Owens on the All-County offensive team were Kevin Pak, Chris Retzbach, Drew Sotka and Otto Trawick, while Jake Arnone, Trisden Bovello, Darren Cleary, Michael Doughty and Tyler Reiff all made All-County on defense alongside Alsheimer.
Offensive Player of Decade: Wande Owens (2018)
From a purely statistical standpoint, Owens could be argued as one of the top couple players in Howard County history. A three-time All-County selection, including twice being named Offensive Player of the Year, Owens ranks atop the county’s all-time leaderboards in almost every rushing category. He owns the top two single-season rushing totals in county history with 2,504 yards in 2016 and 2,680 in 2018. His 40 rushing touchdowns in 2018 are a county record as well. For his career, his 6,354 rushing yards are 1,259 yards more than the second-best total in county history (Wilde Lake’s Rafael Wall (5,095) and his 82 career rushing touchdowns are 19 more than second place. Owens helped Glenelg to three straight region championships before going on to play in college at Yale University.
“He never once mentioned anything yards or records or anything. The only difference was that I was a little more nervous about it than him. I wanted to see him achieve those goals,” Schaffer said. “I’m so proud of him for everything that he’s done. He’s the ultimate team player. There were plenty of games where we could’ve kept him in longer and we didn’t. Most of the games he didn’t play in the fourth quarter. ... He’s selfless. Twenty years from now we’ll be sitting on the couch when someone else gets near his records. I said it at our banquet: I’ll always remember what he did.”
All-Decade Glenelg Offensive Team
QB Mark Darden (2012)
QB Tyler Reiff (2018)
RB Trey Davis (2015)
RB Kyle Dry (2019)
RB Jared Jacoby (2013)
RB Colin Osborne (2010)
RB Wande Owens (2018)
WR David Brookhart (2013)
WR Garrett Mills (2017)
WR Brent Richardson (2014)
TE Mitch Boswell (2017)
TE Drew Sotka (2019)
OL Craig Burris (2013)
OL Dakota Davis (2016)
OL Trae Folkman (2016)
OL Kevin Pak (2020)
OL David Robbins (2014)
K Chris Retzbach (2019)
HAMMOND
Team of Decade: 2010 (9-1, 10-2)
As part of the best season in program history, the Golden Bears finished as co-county champions and made it to the 2A South region finals before eventually losing to McDonough by 10 points. Hammond outscored its opposition 303-196 and included along the way was a 10-game winning streak. The team, under second-year head coach Dan Makosy, boasted two 1,000-yard rushers in Devon Paye and Dionte Jones — both making first team All-County. Also being named All-County on offense were Baldwin Asala, Payton Rose and Josh Whaley. The defensive unit was led by the trio of Jones, Matt Stephenson and Akili Moore all intercepting four passes each. Christian James, Rasheed Lashley and Stephenson were all named to the All-County defensive team.
Offensive Player of Decade: Devon Paye (2011)
While helping the Golden Bears to a combined 16 wins between 2010 and 2011, Paye made first team All-County as a junior and then was named Offensive Player of the Year as a senior. He ranks eighth all-time in Howard County history, and second in Hammond program history, with 3,586 career rushing yards. Paye also added 35 career rushing touchdowns, including 18 as a senior. He started his college career at Iowa Western Community College before finishing at West Texas A&M University.
“Anybody that played against him knew he was a pretty tough kid,” Hammond coach Dan Makosy said in 2011. “The whole season he ran through people. He’s not dancing around trying to avoid contact. This is my 24th year and he is by far the best back I’ve had, and I’ve had first team All-Mets.”
All-Decade Hammond Offensive Team
QB Eric Grinwis (2020)
QB Tyler Martin (2013)
RB Dionte Jones (2013)
RB Sam Mercedes (2019)
RB Devon Paye (2011)
RB Kirkland Wise (2017)
WR Loick Amouzou (2019)
WR Deandre House (2015)
WR Tayshawn Yates (2020)
TE Brendan Urban (2013)
OL Baldwin Asala (2010)
OL Kyle Jackson (2011)
OL Jeremy Nelson (2014)
OL Payton Rose (2010)
OL Derek Sicca (2012)
OL Dylan Sicca (2016)
K Nick Borsh (2014)
HOWARD
Team of Decade: 2014 (10-0, 12-1)
On the way to going undefeated in county play and winning a 4A North region championship, the Lions allowed only 71 points all year (5.5 points a game) and just 47 points during the regular season. It’s the fewest points allowed by a county team since River Hill’s state championship team in 2008. Offensively, the Lions scored 373 points behind the county’s leading rusher in Najee Savage (1,555 yards and 25 TDs) and second-leading passer Kevin Sheahin (1,599 yards and 18 TDs). Howard registered five shutouts and even in the team’s lone loss — against Old Mill in the state semifinals — the team allowed just 10 points. Defensive Player of the Year Winston DeLattiboudere III led the way with 17.5 sacks, while he was joined by Saif Bryant, Christian Dargan, Jon Gould, Shane Kieta, Isaiah Stokes and Vanden Vale on the All-County defensive team. Savage and Sheahin were joined on the All-County Offensive Team by Malik Anderson and Steve McNair.
Offensive Player of Decade: Devin Dawkins (2018)
For a Howard program that went a combined 32-5 and won two county and region titles between 2016 and 2018, Dawkins was a three-time first team All-County performer who was named Offensive Player of the Year as a junior in 2017. By the time he graduated, he had put himself among the county’s top five all-time in several career statistical categories. He ranks second in career rushing touchdowns (63), third in career total touchdowns (74) and fourth in career rushing yards (4,443). For his career, he also added 36 catches for 617 yards.
“He’s probably as strong and physical a running back as he is quick and I think that plays into his hands,” Howard coach Ross Hannon said in 2017. “At 165 pounds, maybe you have an illusion that he’s a smaller kid who doesn’t like contact and that couldn’t be further from the truth. The physical part of the game is what makes Devin unique and different.”
All-Decade Howard Offensive Team
QB Casey Crawford (2015)
QB Kevin Sheahin (2014)
RB Michael Anderson (2012)
RB Terrell Charles (2013)
RB Devin Dawkins (2016)
RB Najee Savage (2014)
WR/RB Malik Anderson (2015)
WR Cameron Carlyle (2015)
WR Curtis Eley (2020)
WR Anthony Reid (2017)
TE Ryan Caruso (2010)
TE Neil Caruso (2013)
OL Ben Burnstein (2018)
OL Andrew Chalfant (2017)
OL Jack Friedman (2011)
OL Alan Gorny (2017)
OL Steve McNair (2015)
OL Matt Von Neida (2013)
K Harrison Robbins-Green (2019)
LONG REACH
Team of Decade: 2017 (6-3, 8-4)
The Lightning actually had a better record in 2016 (8-2, 8-3), but it was in 2017 that the team broke through to win the program’s first region championship. Long Reach steamrolled Atholton for the 3A East title by a score of 37-0 before losing to Milford Mill in the state semis. The Lightning outscored their competition 252-188 and had two three-game win streaks. Mayowa Ajimatanrareje, KaDarrian Booker, Reggie Dillon and Quran Sims all were named to the All-County Offensive team, while Jeremy Huffman, Dane Lynch, Spencer Willis and Michael Zeleznik represented the Lightning on the All-County Defensive team.
Offensive Player of Decade: Tyler Raines (2016)
On his way to making All-County twice, Raines owns two of the top 20 single-season passing yardage totals in Howard County history — 1,927 in 2016 and 1,594 in 2015. For his career, which also includes three games as a sophomore, he ranks among the county’s top 10 all-time in passing yards (3,629, fifth) and completions (246 (sixth). He went on to play in college at Towson University.
“His legacy is one that helped turn this program around and get us back on track,” Long Reach coach Jamie Willis said. “He has also created a standard for those who are to come after him in the program.”
All-Decade Long Reach Offensive Team
QB Tyler Moore (2017)
QB Tyler Raines (2016)
RB KaDarrian Booker (2017)
RB Allen Cross (2011)
RB Julius Saunders (2021)
RB Tyler Winbush (2014)
WR Luis Gooden Jr. (2018)
WR Jalen Hall (2016)
WR Chris Martin Jr. (2020)
WR Quran Sims (2017)
TE Ryan Menusan (2015)
OL Mayowa Ajimatanrareje (2018)
OL Reggie Dillon (2017)
OL Luis Guttierez (2010)
OL Eric Montag (2012)
OL John Pickett (2011)
OL Spencer Willis (2017)
K Kevin Carbajal (2017)
MARRIOTTS RIDGE
Team of Decade: 2019 (7-1, 8-3)
On the way to securing a piece of the first county title in program history, the Mustangs had plenty of highlights. At the top of the list, though, was a 15-14 overtime win over River Hill in late September that set the tone for the rest of the regular season. Marriotts Ridge ended up winning its final seven county games and then defeated Atholton in the opening round of the playoffs before falling short against Westminster. Marriotts Ridge outscored its opponents 195-134 on the season. Zach Bedell and Jaylin Moore were named All-County on offense, while Jack Baxter, Jericho Garvin, Nick Harris, Ryan Reeling, Drew Ross and Cole Tran were selected to the All-County defensive team.
Player of Decade: Nick Rosen (2015)
From the time he transferred into the Mustangs program before his sophomore year until he graduated, Rosen was the piece the team built around to establish itself as an upper-tier county program. Marriotts Ridge was 2-8 in 2012 and 2013, but by 2015 had improved to 8-3 and made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Rosen made first team All-County as a junior and senior, helping the Mustangs rush for over 2,000 yards in both seasons. He went on to play in college at Lehigh University.
“He is the best lineman prospect ever to play at Marriotts Ridge,” coach Marcus Lewis said in 2015. “Every day he bought a workman like attitude and the desire to improve on a daily basis. His legacy will be the building block that took the football program from non-existent to respectability.”
All-Decade Marriotts Ridge Team
QB Casey Pung (2021)
QB Tyler Poole (2015)
RB Zach Bedell (2019)
RB Trayvon Delk (2015)
RB Marcus Smith (2012)
RB Eli Turner (2017)
RB Kameron Young (2020)
WR Marcus Lunsford (2016)
WR Chris Meekins (2015)
WR Jaylin Moore (2019)
TE Gunnar Barnard (2015)
OL Mohamed Ali (2014)
OL Mitch Cassidy (2016)
OL Brandon Lowe (2015)
OL Nick Rosen (2015)
OL Michael Villano (2015)
K Troy Hettinger (2017)
MT. HEBRON
Team of Decade: 2012 (6-4, 6-5)
The Vikings made the playoffs for the only time this decade in the first season under head coach Philip Zacharias, starting the year 5-0 and riding that into a spot in the 3A East region semifinals. Among the highlights were wins by six or more points over Howard, Reservoir and Wilde Lake. Malik Gilmore, Zach Nicholas, Jackson Porter, Dillan Solo, Marty Stevenson and Steve White were all named All-County defensive performers, while Thomas Burke made All-County as a wide receiver on offense.
Offensive Player of Decade: Malik Gilmore (2012)
Gilmore was a two-time All-County performer, including earning first team All-County honors as a senior. He started at quarterback for the Vikings from his sophomore year on, accumulating career totals of 243 completions, 3,098 passing yards and 29 passing touchdowns. He also added 378 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground between his junior and senior seasons. Gilmore also established himself as one of the area’s best punters, averaging 40 yards per attempt to lead the county in both 2011 and 2012.
All-Decade Mt. Hebron Offensive Team
QB Finn Devine (2019)
QB Malik Gilmore (2012)
RB Guan Morris (2020)
RB Joey Schwartz (2017)
RB Brennen White (2015)
WR Tyler Anthony (2011)
WR Thomas Burke (2012)
WR Kobe Hill (2018)
WR Walter Nelson (2017)
WR Darnell Pratt Jr (2016)
OL Chris Buehlman (2020)
OL Brenden Chavis (2013)
OL Austin Day (2014)
OL Alex Krynski (2012)
K Andrew Smith (2015)
OAKLAND MILLS
Team of Decade: 2014 (9-1, 9-2)
After posting losing records for the greater part of the previous decade, the Scorpions put everything together to finish second in the county standings and make the playoffs for the first time since 2003. Oakland Mills outscored its opposition 467-273 behind the county’s best offense that featured Offensive Player of the Year David Pindell at quarterback launching passes to the county’s top two receivers in Tre Hopkins (1,106 yards) and Shawn Harris (698). The Scorpions scored 40 or more points in nine out of 11 games. On defense, Larry Aaron finished second in the county with 11 sacks and the team opened the season with two straight shutouts. Joining Aaron, Pindell, Harris and Hopkins on All-County were Solomon Barnes and Ryan Zovko.
Offensive Player of Decade: David Pindell (2014)
Highlighted by an all-time great senior campaign that earned him Howard County and Baltimore Metro Player of the Year honors in 2014, Pindell ranks as one of the county’s all-time great passers. As a senior, he had 163 completions (second most in county history) for 2,447 yards (third most) and 23 touchdowns (third most). For his career, his 347 completions are a county record and he also ranks among the county’s top three all-time with 4,630 passing yards (second) and 39 passing touchdowns (third). And if the passing numbers weren’t enough, Pindell also added 1,575 rushing yards and another 29 touchdowns on the ground in his career. He went on to star in college at the University of Connecticut.
“He’s always had a big arm, even when he was a freshman. But he was extremely quiet and he worked his butt off,” Browne said. “He’s the equivalent of a gym rat for basketball, in football ... he was an animal in the weight room and that had a trickle-down effect on the rest of our team. He played a bigger part than anybody in putting Oakland Mills back on the map. He is a huge reason why we were able to turn this place around.”
All-Decade Oakland Mills Offensive Team
QB Kai Castle (2019)
QB David Pindell (2014)
RB Chris Childers (2010)
RB Trayvon Lee (2010)
RB Antoine Holmes (2020)
WR Jordan Campbell (2015)
WR Terrance Drew (2010)
WR Shawn Harris (2015)
WR Jordan Hopkins (2016)
WR Tre Hopkins (2015)
WR Kevon Simpson (2017)
TE Dershone Hayman (2013)
OL Roy Kadje (2012)
OL Anthony Morales (2018)
OL Ming Nelson (2019)
OL Luke Schurman (2010)
OL Brayden Simmons (2019)
K Ryan Zovko (2014)
RESERVOIR
Team of Decade: 2013 (7-3, 9-4)
After finishing tied for fourth in the county standings, the Gators broke through for the first playoff win in program history by defeating Glenelg 34-13 in the 3A East region semifinals. Reservoir outscored its opponents 288-222 overall and had one stretch of six consecutive victories during the middle of the season. Avian White was named the Howard County Offensive Player of the Year and he was joined on the All-County offensive team by Max Hoffman and Austin Mitchell. Sean Davis, Jack Dudzinski and Craig Jones all made All-County on defense.
Offensive Player of Decade: Avian White (2013)
After starting his varsity career as a fullback, White transitioned to become a second team All-County running back his junior year before running his way to Offensive Player of the Year honors as a senior. In 2013, he rushed for 1,672 yards — the most in Reservoir program history — and 17 touchdowns. For his career, he finished with 2,400 yards.
“I haven’t seen a guy that can do what he does,” said coach Bryan Cole in 2013. “He’s always been athletic and as he’s grown up he’s filled out and gotten stronger, and become even more athletic. He most definitely earned his position ... he’s the guy that breaks tackles and moves piles. He showed the younger guys how to break a tackle.”
All-Decade Reservoir Offensive Team
QB Malcolm Brown (2020)
QB EJ Montgomery (2011)
RB Kyle Fehr (2016)
RB Craig Jones (2014)
RB Marcus Pendleton (2018)
RB Avian White (2013)
RB Josh Young (2015)
WR Robert Armstrong (2012)
WR Jalen Jasmin (2019)
WR Kyle Mitchell (2010)
WR Joey Usher (2011)
TE Mason Baker (2016)
OL Trent Baker (2018)
OL Dario Burley (2012)
OL Jason Hess (2016)
OL Justin Lee (2011)
OL Uwaila Omorogbe (2015)
K Austin Marsh (2012)
RIVER HILL
Team of Decade: 2012 (10-0, 14-0)
The only county team to go undefeated this decade, River Hill was downright dominant from beginning to end on the way to the program’s fourth and most-recent state championship. The Hawks outscored their opposition 600-138, with the 600 points going down as 79 points more scored than the next highest total by a county team this decade (Glenelg in 2018). The defense pitched six shutouts and, as further evidence of the team’s dominance, River Hill won all 10 county games during the regular season by 14 or more points. The team eventually capped off the season by winning the 3A state championship, 18-14, over Huntingtown. Austin Altman was named Offensive Player of the Year, while Justin Arn, Nick Ball, Cory Daniel, Evan Griffin, Justin Nestor and Alex Potocko joined him on the All-County Offense squad. Defensively, the group of Noah Carter, Anthony Corrao, Ryan Doyle, Logan Kirby, Stephan Osong and Nick Schanne all made All-County as well.
Player of Decade: Austin Altman (2012)
After losing the last 10 games of his junior season because of a leg injury, Altman came out as a senior and put together a record-breaking senior campaign on the way to being named Howard County Offense Player of the Year. In 2012, while leading the Hawks to an undefeated record and the program’s second straight state championship, Altman set a county single-season record with 27 passing touchdowns and a school-record with 2,397 passing yards. He did all that while completing 65 percent of his passes (116 of 178) and also adding six rushing touchdowns.
“We spread the ball all over, he wanted to keep everybody happy,” coach Brian Van Deusen said in 2012. “His decision-making and leadership: those were the things I was most proud of.”
All-Decade River Hill Offensive Team
QB Austin Altman (2012)
QB Raamah Vaughn (2011)
RB Anthony Behrmann (2019)
RB Evan Griffin (2012)
RB Jacob Howland (2016)
RB Kalonji Moore (2013)
RB Aaron Wells (2011)
WR Justin Arn (2012)
WR Nick Ball (2012)
WR Spencer Brockdorff (2018)
WR Brendan McKenna (2017)
TE Cory Daniel (2013)
OL Garrett Connors (2015)
OL Alex Florenzo (2017)
OL Breaon Hebron (2010)
OL Karrs Johnson (2011)
OL Justin Nestor (2012)
OL Tyler Smith (2014)
K Alex Potocko (2013)
WILDE LAKE
Team of Decade: 2010 (7-3, 11-3)
The Wildecats had a solid regular season, but it was in the playoffs — following a loss in the team’s regular season finale against Atholton — that the team really shined. Wilde Lake kicked things off with a victory in a rematch against those same Raiders and then proceeded to beat River Hill, Damascus and then Franklin, 21-14, for the 3A state championship. The Wildecats ended up outscoring its opposition 364-168 on the season, recording three shutouts during the first half of the year. EJ Gilman was named Defensive Player of the Year, with Anthony Miller, Jordan Mynatt and Erik Smith joining him on the All-County defensive team. Teka Hayes, Joe Kelly, Tommy Klotz, Eron Pruitt and Khalil Viera were Wilde Lake’s selections to the All-County team on offense.
Offensive Player of Decade: Osita Smith (2018)
A three-time All-County selection who excelled on both sides of the ball, Smith was the Wildecats' unquestioned leader. On offense, he starred at receiver by hauling in 50 catches for 969 yards and 12 touchdowns in his three varsity seasons. He also added another seven touchdowns in his career between rushing and kick returns. On defense, from his linebacker position, he compiled career totals of 243 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 7 caused fumbles and 7 fumble recoveries. Smith went on to play at the University of Maryland.
“It was plain to see that Osi was going to be a special athlete from his first day at Wilde Lake,” Wilde Lake coach Michael Harrison said. “He is an extremely committed and dedicated athlete who never takes a play off in practice or a game. He is very knowledgeable about the game of football and reads his keys very well.”
All-Decade Wilde Lake Offensive Team
QB Joe Kelly (2010)
QB TJ Lyles (2016)
RB Quez Bradley (2015)
RB Stanley Kirkland (2016)
RB Cuinn Mullins (2014)
RB Allen Ngue (2020)
RB Khalil Viera (2010)
WR Devon Groves (2013)
WR Shane Nelson (2014)
WR Eron Pruitt (2010)
WR Osita Smith (2018)
TE Tommy Klotz (2011)
OL Taylor Brosnan (2015)
OL Lane Dickerson (2017)
OL Teka Hayes (2010)
OL Moise Larose (2012)
K Elywn Young (2018)