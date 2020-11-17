Howard County Football All-Decade Offense

The only county team to go undefeated this decade, River Hill was downright dominant from beginning to end on the way to the program’s fourth and most-recent state championship. The Hawks outscored their opposition 600-138, with the 600 points going down as 79 points more scored than the next highest total by a county team this decade (Glenelg in 2018). The defense pitched six shutouts and, as further evidence of the team’s dominance, River Hill won all 10 county games during the regular season by 14 or more points. The team eventually capped off the season by winning the 3A state championship, 18-14, over Huntingtown. Austin Altman was named Offensive Player of the Year, while Justin Arn, Nick Ball, Cory Daniel, Evan Griffin, Justin Nestor and Alex Potocko joined him on the All-County Offense squad. Defensively, the group of Noah Carter, Anthony Corrao, Ryan Doyle, Logan Kirby, Stephan Osong and Nick Schanne all made All-County as well.