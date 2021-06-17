Howard’s Curtis Eley scores Howard County football Offensive Player of Year award

Standout performers: Despite playing only three games while most teams played five, Glenelg scored more points than any team in Howard County, averaging 41.3 per game. In addition to being the highest-scoring team in the county, the Gladiators were also balanced with two 100-yard rushers and a 400-yard passer. Junior quarterback Bisi Owens was one of the top signal callers in the county with 404 yards passing and two touchdowns on 18 of 28 passing. He also ran for 179 yards and six touchdowns, which ranked tied for second in the county. Leading the Gladiators’ rushing attack was Adrian Russell, who returned from injury to total 253 yards and four scores on 44 carries. He ran behind senior center Kevin Pak, who was a three-year starter at center and the quarterback of the line.