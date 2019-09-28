Marriotts Ridge football beats River Hill in overtime for first time in school history

Behrmann’s long touchdown run was by far the longest play of the night. He took the sweep and raced down the right sideline on the first play of the Hawks’ second drive in the second half. Marriotts Ridge’s offense wasn’t much better in the final two quarters, as its first three drives ended in a three-and-out, an interception by Nick Laumann, and another three-and-out. Moore’s 50-yard interception return to the River Hill 32 didn’t result in a score for the offense, as the possession ended at the 11 after getting 4 yards on a fourth and 5, but the Hawks lost eight yards on their next two plays and then fumbled on the third to give Marriotts Ridge life.