Advertisement Advertisement Howard County Sports Howard County Maryland Oakland Mills vs Mt. Hebron Sep 21, 2019 | 6:46 AM Oakland Mills vs Mt. Hebron football at Oakland Mills High School Friday September 20, 2019. Next Gallery PHOTOS Wilde Lake vs Centennial Girls Soccer Advertisement Howard County Sports Howard County Sports Reservoir vs Atholton Volleyball Sep 20, 2019 Howard County football 2019 passing leaders (through Week 2) Howard County football 2019 rushing leaders (through Week 2) Reservoir vs Howard Glenelg vs Arundel Atholton vs Wilde Lake Marriotts Ridge vs Wilde Lake Reservoir vs Long Reach