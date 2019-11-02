Reeling said the feeling of celebrating with his teammates after the win was one he’d been “hoping and praying would happen for a long time.” The Mustangs dumped the water cooler on Lewis after the triumph, but the real celebration came after seeing on Twitter that River Hill — the team Marriotts Ridge (7-1 Howard County, 8-1) defeated for the first time in school history earlier this season — had beaten Howard to clinch the Mustangs’ three-way share of the county crown with the Hawks (8-1, 8-1) and Glenelg (5-1, 6-3).