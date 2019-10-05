On Oakland Mills’ game-clinching drive, head coach Tom Browne called for quarterback Kai Castle to run the football eight times in nine plays.
The Scorpions were up four points with about five minutes remaining when the drive started, and the Castle-led offense earned three first downs to seal the 12-8 win over visiting Long Reach on Friday.
“You’ve got to go with players, not plays, in that situation and put the ball in the hands of the kid you trust,” Browne said. “He’s tough as nails, and he’s unselfish as hell. … He’s a unique kid.”
Castle totaled 136 yards rushing and a touchdown on 32 carries in the homecoming victory. The senior signal-caller said winning on Homecoming is extra rewarding when the stands are packed like they were on Friday.
“It feels great,” Castle said. “The environment here is great. I love it. We just did our thing behind the community.”
“You couldn’t ask for a better atmosphere,” Browne said. “It was a good win for Oakland Mills, the community and the alumni.”
The Scorpions offense is arguably the most unique in Howard County. After Castle led the county in passing last season, Oakland Mills (4-1 Howard County, 4-1) barely passes this year. Castle entered the game with 33 pass attempts and his only pass against Long Reach (2-2, 2-3) was a forward flip on a jet sweep. In addition to run-heavy offense, Browne had three different players take the shotgun snap on Friday — Castle, Antoine Holmes and DJ Hopkins. Holmes ran for 75 yards on 14 carries as the Scorpions main running back, while Hopkins added 38 yards and a touchdown on six carries as the quarterback in Oakland Mills’ heavy pistol formation.
“For a long time here, we had tons of receivers. Now, I feel like we have tons of kids who can touch the ball in the backfield,” Browne said. “Tonight was one of those nights where everyone contributed.”
“We are all some dogs,” Castle said of the Scorpions’ ball carriers. “We’re ready to eat. We trust our linemen and just run hard.”
After Long Reach punted to begin the game at Oakland Mills High School, the Scorpions scored on a 14-play, 81-yard drive that took nearly eight minutes off the clock. Hopkins capped off the scoring drive with a 9-yard run to put the Scorpions up 6-0 early in the second quarter.
Both teams fumbled later in the second quarter to kill their own drives and send the game into halftime. The Lightning fumbled again on their first drive of the second half, and prior to their scoring drive late in the game, the offense reached Oakland Mills territory three times, which resulted in a punt and two fumbles.
“We were driving both times when we fumbled,” said Long Reach head coach Jamie Willis. “Giving up 12 points, you expect to win the football game. Until we quit making mistakes, we’re going to struggle, and our schedule doesn’t get any easier from here.”
Castle ran for a 35-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to put the Scorpions up 12-0. He broke three tackles on the run and at least 15 in the entire game.
“His run down the sideline was just ridiculous,” Browne said. “It was unbelievable. Two kids had him in the backfield, and he broke both of those tackles and then broke a third one to score.”
“Their quarterback is freakin’ legit,” Willis said. “He runs the ball hard.”
An Oakland Mills fumble with about seven minutes left gave Long Reach life and the ball at midfield. Long Reach quarterback Jose Ribalta led the Lightning downfield with his arm, finding Rashaud Littlejohn for a 6-yard touchdown to put his team down 12-8 with 5:32 left. Ribalta completed 10 of 22 passes for 100 yards and ran for 38 yards on five carries, while Littlejohn caught six passes for 55 yards.
Castle then sealed the victory with 30 yards on eight carries on Oakland Mills’ drive to end the game.
Both teams are back in action next week. Oakland Mills hosts Glenelg, while Long Reach plays at River Hill.
Box score:
Oakland Mills 12, Long Reach 8
LR — 0 0 0 8 — 8
OM — 0 6 0 6 — 12
Scoring plays
Second quarter
OM: Damion Hopkins 9-yard run, kick blocked [6-0]
Fourth quarter
OM: Kai Castle 35-yard run, run failed [12-0]
LR: Jose Ribalta 6-yard pass to Rashaud Littlejohn, Elijah Saunders run [12-8]