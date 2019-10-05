The Scorpions offense is arguably the most unique in Howard County. After Castle led the county in passing last season, Oakland Mills (4-1 Howard County, 4-1) barely passes this year. Castle entered the game with 33 pass attempts and his only pass against Long Reach (2-2, 2-3) was a forward flip on a jet sweep. In addition to run-heavy offense, Browne had three different players take the shotgun snap on Friday — Castle, Antoine Holmes and DJ Hopkins. Holmes ran for 75 yards on 14 carries as the Scorpions main running back, while Hopkins added 38 yards and a touchdown on six carries as the quarterback in Oakland Mills’ heavy pistol formation.