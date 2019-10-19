The big play gave Hammond momentum, and after forcing a Marriotts Ridge punt, the Golden Bears scored on a 12-play, 98-yard drive that started on Hammond’s own 12-yard line. Bell switched to a spread offense and opened up the passing game, which consisted of mainly wide receiver screens. One of those screens was a 58-yarder from quarterback Eric Grinwis to Tayshawn Yates, who weaved his way through to defense to spark the offense. Running back Samuel Mercedes, who totaled 60 yards on 14 carries in the game, scored from 2 yards out to bring the Bears within a two-point conversion of the win. The wide receiver screen, however, fell incomplete.