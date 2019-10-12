After Dry’s long touchdown run put Glenelg up 14-7 at halftime, the Gladiators took a page out of Oakland Mills’ book with a long drive of their own. Dry and fellow running back Trisden Bovello led Glenelg down field, and quarterback Mason Davis shocked the Scorpions with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Sotka. The pass was the third and final dropback for Davis on the night and the first downfield pass attempt he had in the game. The score capped off a 14-play, 67-yard drive that killed seven minutes off the clock and put Glenelg up 21-7.