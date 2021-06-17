Wilde Lake defensive back Ramal West picks off Howard County football Defensive Player of Year award

Igwebe ended his exemplary high school career with another outstanding season. On defense, Igwebe led a unit that allowed only 14 points in five games (2.8 per contest) and pitched four shutouts. He had 43 tackles (8.6 per game), including seven tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble. On the offensive side of the ball, Igwebe was one of the top rushers in the county with more than 500 rushing yards and three touchdowns. In his career, Igwebe, who is going to play at Wake Forest University, totaled 196 tackles (116 solo and 80 assists) and 1,739 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 325 carries for a team that went 30-7 overall in that timespan. He was a first-team All-County pick at linebacker in 2019 and a second-team selection in 2018.