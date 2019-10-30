On Oct. 21, Howard County athletics held an emergency meeting to clear up issues regarding the 2019 Howard County football championship picture.
Going against what was laid out in the original plan, all Howard County schools — except Centennial — are eligible to win the county championship. Week 1 games between county teams, which were originally not thought to count as league games, will count toward both team’s league records. Lastly, the league title for 2019 and 2020 will be awarded to the team with the fewest losses to county opponents, rather than by winning percentage.
In the event there are two teams with the same number of losses, the head-to-head result will be the tiebreaker. If those teams did not play each other, both will be named county champion. If there are three or more teams that finish with the same number of losses, they will each be named county champion.
With the end of the regular season coming Nov. 1, the decision opens up the possibility of a three-way tie for the county championship between Glenelg, River Hill and Marriotts Ridge — as long as all three win as expected on Friday. Glenelg (4-1 Howard County, 5-3) plays at Long Reach (3-4, 3-5); Marriotts Ridge (6-1, 6-2) travels to Atholton (3-4, 4-4) and River Hill (7-1, 7-1) hosts Howard (3-2, 3-5). When the decision was made, Hammond was a one-loss team, but the Golden Bears’ loss to Atholton last week ended the possibility of a four-way tie among one-loss teams.
Glenelg head coach Tim Cullen thought it was “agreed upon” entering the season that only the teams in the top tier, which were given more difficult county schedules, were eligible to win the county title.
“I was under the impression that only the teams in the top tier were eligible to win the county championship. Then the teams in the other tier wouldn’t be eligible, but the small tradeoff of not being able to win a county title meant an easier schedule and a much better chance at a good seed in the playoffs,” Cullen said. “I guess nowadays if you don’t like the rules you can just change them.”
Cullen added “there’s no blame” to the lower-tier programs — like Marriotts Ridge and Hammond — that have performed better than many expected.
“Marriotts Ridge has done a great job, and coach [Will] Bell at Hammond has done a great job of turning that program around,” Cullen said. “It was clear-cut how the schedules were laid out and why they were made. Unfortunately, the (AAMs) decided something and are now going back on that decision.”
Marriotts Ridge head coach Marcus Lewis acknowledged the top teams in the county might think a three-way tie decreases the championship’s significance, but not for his program, which has never won a county title. The Mustangs were originally in the lower tier and were not originally planned to be eligible for the county crown.
“Just to have a piece of it would be pretty good for us,” Lewis said. “I can’t speak for other teams, like River Hill, because they have a history of winning county championships. We do not. If we just take a third of it, that would be a great stepping stone for our program.”
Lewis said the volatility of high school sports, with the influx of new players each season, is “the problem with the tiered system.”
“Every year obviously is a different year and you never know what can happen,” he said. “Us and Hammond are prime examples of why that system was probably a bad idea.”
Despite the issues surrounding the county championship, Cullen said the new scheduling, which created more competitive games for several county teams, has been a success. Hammond will likely be above .500; Centennial has scored in each of its games after not scoring a single point last season; and Howard and Glenelg were able to play difficult non-county opponents.
“It’s absolutely worked out,” Cullen said. “It was great for us to see where we stack up against good non-county competition.”
County championship picture
Five teams are still eligible to win or share the county championship:
River Hill: The Hawks enter their game Nov. 1 against visiting Howard at 7-1 in county play. If the Hawks win, they clinch at least a share of the county championship for the second time in three years. If they win and Marriotts Ridge loses to Atholton, River Hill will take home the crown over Glenelg due to the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Hawks defeated the Gladiators, 14-10, on Oct. 18.
Glenelg: The Gladiators enter their game Nov. 1 against host Long Reach at 4-1 in county play. If the Gladiators win, they clinch at least a share of the county title for the second straight year. If they win and River Hill loses to Howard, Glenelg will win the crown outright due to the head-to-head tiebreaker over Marriotts Ridge. The Gladiators defeated Marriotts Ridge, 14-7, in Week 1, which was originally not supposed to count as a county game.
Marriotts Ridge: The Mustangs enter their game Nov. 1 against host Atholton at 6-1 in county play. If the Mustangs win, they clinch at least a share of the county championship for the first time in school history. If they win and Glenelg loses to Long Reach, Marriotts Ridge will win the county title outright over River Hill due to the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Mustangs defeated the Hawks, 15-14, on Sept. 27 — their first win over River Hill in program history.
Howard: The Lions (3-2, 3-5) are on the outside looking in. The only way they share the county title is if they upset River Hill and Marriotts Ridge and Glenelg both lose. That would create a four- or five-way tie for the county championship.
Hammond: The Golden Bears were in position to share the county title if they hadn’t lost to Atholton, 7-6, last week. Hammond (3-2, 4-4) plays Centennial Friday. A win and losses by Marriotts Ridge, River Hill and Glenelg would cause a five-way tie between the four aforementioned teams and Howard.