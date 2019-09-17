Second-half goals lift Atholton field hockey over Wilde Lake

During halftime, Atholton field hockey head coach Martie Dyer told her players she expected four goals in the second half against Wilde Lake.
The host Raiders only got halfway there, but the two goals were good enough for Atholton to defeat the Wildecats, 3-1, for its first victory of the season.
Maya Cosgrove and Nauzli Tajaddini scored the Raiders’ second-half goals. Cosgrove scored hers four minutes into the period, and Tajaddini sealed the triumph with about 90 seconds remaining.
Atholton (1-0 Howard County, 1-2) started fast at home, as Ally Nguyen scored about a minute into the contest, with Tajaddini assisting the goal. Wilde Lake (1-1, 2-3) scored its lone goal five minutes later. Rachel VanOsdel fired a pass off a corner to Victoria Stalka, who scored from 10 yards out.
Despite the loss, Wilde Lake goalie Logan Bitner-Parish had a solid day in the goal. She was peppered with 21 shots from Atholton and tallied 10 saves.
TOP PERFORMERS
Ally Nguyen, Atholton — One goal and one assist; Nauzli Tajaddini, Atholton — One goal and one assist; Logan Bitner-Parish, Wilde Lake — 10 saves.
UP NEXT
Both teams are back in action tomorrow. Wilde Lake hosts Meade, while Atholton travels to Annapolis.
QUOTABLE
“I think the heat got to us a little bit. We’re a little thin on numbers. I think overall that Atholton didn’t expect a game today, but they got one. I was very proud of the kids for that. … I thought we played really well. They’re a tier up, so we weren’t expected to win.” — Wilde Lake head coach Ginger Kincaid.
“I actually thought our offensive output was better in the first half, but we didn’t capitalize in the striking circle. … One of the things I talked to them about during halftime was to get our sticks on the ground. We did miss a couple on the post, as well, and that’s always frustrating.” — Atholton head coach Martie Dyer.
“I think we were all fired up. The fact that we were all there in the circle in the second half, more so than in the first half. We had a lot of communication, and we knew our surroundings more than we did in the first half.” — Atholton junior Nauzli Tajaddini.
“It was very exciting to win (our first game). We had the energy built up. We knew we had to get fired up in the second half, and we did.” Atholton sophomore Ally Nguyen.
“We really need to know where each other are, and using each other is a key point. At the beginning of the game, when we were in the circle the ball was always in one area and we were doing the same things. As the game went on, we realized that we could work better as a team and that led to more successful plays.” — Atholton freshman Maya Cosgrove.
BOX SCORE
Atholton 3, Wilde Lake 1
Goals: A — Ally Nguyen, Maya Cosgrove, Nauzli Tajaddini; WL — Victoria Stalka.
Assists: A — Nguyen, Tajaddini; WL — Rachel VanOsdel.
Saves: A — Kerri Silverstein, 4; WL — Logan Bitner-Parish, 10.
Halftime: 1-1