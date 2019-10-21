In 3A East, every team received a first-round bye, with Mt. Hebron (10-2) earning an additional bye in the second round. The Vikings will play the winner of Centennial (3-9) and Westminster (8-4) in the Region I final. River Hill (7-4-1) will play Atholton (1-11) in the second round, while Long Reach (4-7) will host Reservoir (3-9). The winner of those two contests will face off in the Region II final. With the new playoff system, the likely Howard County winners of Region I and Region II will not play each other in what was previously the 3A East final, as the two region champions will be re-seeded based on regular season win percentage.