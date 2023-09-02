Howard County 2023 high school field hockey season preview: Glenelg vying for third consecutive state title

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Glenelg field hockey brings back a solid core from last year's team as it looks to win its third straight state championship. (Barbara Haddock Taylor)

After having two of eight teams in last year’s Maryland Public Schools Secondary Athletics Association state championships, Howard County field hockey is once again poised to have a competitive season.

Glenelg will look to win a third straight Class 2A title, while River Hill will look to get back to the championship for a third consecutive season, though this year they join the Gladiators in 2A.

Several of last year’s top players including River Hill’s Maddie Vasilios and Puja Nanjappa, as well as Marriotts Ridge’s Natalie Freeman and Sophia Baxter have graduated. However, several key returners are back throughout the county including Glenelg’s AJ Eyre, Brinkley Eyre and Sarah Walker, as well as Mt. Hebron’s Natalie Machiran and Tylar Fleck. Centennial also welcomes back a pair of vital starters in Helen and Jane Baldy.

The 12 Howard County public school teams are split between Class 3A South Region I and II, 2A South Region I and 2A West Region I.

Howard, Long Reach, Marriotts Ridge and Mt. Hebron are in 3A South I, while Atholton and Reservoir are in II. Centennial, Hammond, Oakland Mills and River Hill make up 2A South Region I, while Glenelg and Wilde Lake are in 2A West Region I.

The postseason begins with regional semifinals on Oct. 26.The season concludes with with the state championships Nov. 11 at Stevenson University’s Mustang Stadium.

Here is a look at the county teams (Editor’s note: not all teams submitted requests for information)

Atholton

Coach: Mollie Belson, first season

Last season: 4-10

Top Returners: Senior Keara Timmerman (M); juniors Gabi Ortiz (M) and Ali Aballo

Newcomers to watch: sophomore Reagan Law; freshman Sophia Konrad

On the field: Both Timmerman and Ortiz started every game at midfield last season and combined to score four goals, giving the Raiders valuable experience. Law provides added athleticism and is transitioning to a new position this season.

Coach’s outlook: “I’m hoping for a fun, productive season in which we challenge the teams in our game schedule. We have been developing our program over the past several years, and we will continue to grow and develop as a team. I’m excited to see the team continue to work hard during practice and translate their hard work onto the field during games.”

Centennial

Coach: Todd Petrlik, first season

Last season: 5-6

Top returners: Senior Helen Baldy (M); sophomore Jane Baldy (GK).

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Claire Whipkey (M); freshman Annabel Arrington (D).

On the field: The Baldy sisters are two of the top players in the county at their respective positions. Helen, a three-time first team All-County selection and Northeastern commit finished with 24 goals and six assists last season. Meanwhile, Jane will anchor the back end in her second varsity season after making 284 saves with an 88.1 save percentage as a freshman. Whipkey will provide added versatility in the midfield, while Arrington will be thrust into a key role defensively in her first varsity season. Junior defender Sarah Middleton and sophomore Ava Rudy are also expected to step into expanded roles this season.

Coach’s outlook: “We are a young but talented team replacing a talented senior-dominated team from last year.”

Helen Baldy was Centennial's leading scorer with 24 goals and six assists after 12 regular season games. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Glenelg

Coach: Martie Dyer, first season

Last season: 12-5, Class 2A champion

Top returners: Seniors AJ Eyre (M), Kate Kim (M), Theresa Stiller (F) and Ashley Kim (F); juniors Brinkley Eyre (M) and Sarah Walker (D)

On the field: After 12 seasons at Atholton, Dyer is taking over the Gladiators. Glenelg is bringing back nine starters from last year’s team, highlighted by the Eyre sisters. Both Maryland commits, AJ facilitated the offense with a team-high 12 assists last season, also adding 10 goals. Brinkley also excelled as a facilitator and goal scorer with 11 goals and 11 assists as a sophomore. Kate and Ashley Kim, both Columbia University commits, bring added versatility and explosiveness, each named All-County as juniors. Walker anchors the defense for the Gladiators, also showing her propensity to create offense with five goals and eight assists as a sophomore. Stiller leads a deep offensive group after finishing with a team-high 18 goals last year.

Hammond

Coach: Alexis Briscoe, first season

Last season: 6-9-1

Top returners: Seniors Charlotte Lamp, Vivian Cheeseburo and Naomi Willis; sophomore Katie Lindenmann.

Newcomer to watch: Freshman Riley Endres

On the field: Lamp, Cheesburo and Willis provide key senior experience for the Golden Bears. Lindenmann played key minutes as a freshman last season and will be a key piece on both ends of the field. Sophomore Abby Lee is returning in goal, also expected to bring important leadership.

Coach’s outlook: “We are a young and new team. I look forward to developing the program to make Hammond Field Hockey a success for many years to come! The team is working hard to get better and be the best they can be!”

Howard

Coach: Malcolm Belin, first season

Last season: 6-7

Top returners: Senior Enya Manzanera (M/D); junior Emmie Williams (M/F)

Newcomer to watch: Freshman Asha Pinto (F)

On the field: Manzanera, one of the Lions’ two captains will be a focal point on both ends of the field after making nine defensive saves last year. Williams is the other captain and will be thrust into an expanded offensive role after Taylor Brooks and Poppy Swallow graduated.

Coach’s outlook: “This is a big rebuilding year. Trying to add on to some of the senior and junior talent by building on to the basics and techniques of the players around them. Looking to get better day by day, this team will look very different.”

Long Reach

Coach: Stephanie De Wit, second season

Last season: 4-8-1

Top returners: Senior Chiara Pompei (F); juniors Grace De Wit (F), Zoe Wright (F) and Delaney Daffan (D); sophomores Samantha Legge (M), Jillian Shanley (M) and Hollow Jay (GK).

Newcomer to watch: Freshman Leilani Stewart (M/D)

On the field: Pompei headlines a strong offensive unit for the Lightning after posting 14 goals and four assists as a junior. Long Reach returns five juniors who have each played on varsity the last two seasons. Legge, a transfer from Howard, and Shanley will be key contributors in the midfield. Stewart is expected to bring added versatility both offensively and defensively, while Daffan and Jay will anchor the defense in an experienced lineup.

Natalie Machiran, left, was Mt. Hebron's second leading scorer with 10 goals and six assists after 14 regular season games. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Mt. Hebron

Coach: Jeannette Ireland, 33rd season

Last season: 9-7, 3A East Region I finalist

Top returners: Senior Natalie Machiran (M); juniors AC Lindner (M) and Maddie Casto (M); sophomore Tylar Fleck (F).

On the field: The Vikings return four All-County performers from last season highlighted by Machiran, a University of Michigan commit. She scored 11 goals last year and added six assists, while both Lindner and Casto bring added firepower to the midfield group. Lindner was one of the Vikings’ best facilitators last season, while Fleck was their leading scorer with 13 goals, including several game-winners.

Coach’s outlook: “We need to continue to improve every day. The county teams are talented and the schedule is tough.”

Will Fullerton led Marriotts Ridge with 75 saves after 12 regular season games and finished with a 56% save percentage. (Doug Kapustin/For Baltimore Sun Media)

Marriotts Ridge

Coach: Molly Milani, fourth season

Last season: 11-5, 3A semifinalist

Top returners: Seniors Macie Globerman (M), Rachel Harper (D) and Olivia Schwendeman (F); junior Will Fullerton (GK)

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Kendall Sloper, Izzy Perry and Addie Aquino; freshman Mackenzie Tasch.

On the field: The Mustangs graduated eight starters from last year’s team including a trio of first team All-County performers. Despite those graduations, Globerman, Harper, Schwendeman and Fullerton provide valuable experience all over the field and are expected to take increased leadership roles.

Coach’s outlook: “Rebuilding year after graduating 11 seniors. Very athletic team with three returning starters. Some solid incoming talent between rising juniors and two incoming freshmen. A very coachable group of athletes making significant progress, growth already.”

Reservoir's Radhika Shah and River Hill's Maya Chan battle for possession of the ball during a playoff game last season. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Reservoir

Coach: Megan Maloney, fifth season

Last season: 8-6, 3A East Region II finalist

Top returners: Senior Molly Butterfield; junior Sandra Salkini

Newcomers to watch: Senior Taylor Sung; juniors Radhika Shah and Abbie Frisvold

On the field: The Gators graduated several All-County performers from last year. They’ll now look to make up that production from several different players. Butterfield spent her previous three seasons as a defender, but this year will be stepping into a new role as a midfielder/forward.

Coach’s outlook: “We plan to be competitive this season. We are a very athletic team, and everyone has something to contribute to our success this season. We are an upperclassmen strong squad this season, which the experience from these players is going to help us this season.”

River Hill attacker Carolyn Dzubak, right, races for the ball during last season's Class 3A state championship game against Crofton. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

River Hill

Coach: Shelly Chamness, 24th season

Last season: 16-3, 3A runner-up

Expected returners: Seniors Chelsea Adamson (F) and Ava Foss (M); juniors Maya Chan (F), Carolyn Dzubak (F), Gabby Bergstrom (M), Lauren Jee (M) and Evelyn Rose (D)

On the field: River Hill brings back six starters after finishing last season undefeated in county and coming up just short in the state title game. However, the Hawks graduated two players in Vasilios and Nanjappa who are now playing at Maryland and Stanford, respectively. Chan headlines the forward group after finishing with 11 goals and an assist as a sophomore. Meanwhile, Adamson, Foss, Dzubak, Bergstrom and Gee bring a plethora of options offensively at midfield and forward. The Hawks also will need to replace goalie Jocelyn Baker who brought valuable experience on the back end.

Wilde Lake

Coach: Virginia Kincaid, 8th season

Last season: 3-9-2

Top Returners: Seniors Kiera Kusmaul (M) and Lea Russo (M).

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Harper Boyd (F) and Reese Roca (F).

On the field: Both Kusmaul and Roca bring Wilde Lake key experience in the midfield, while Boyd and Roca are both expected to add to the offense in their first varsity seasons.

Coach’s outlook: “We return four starters and are a more balanced team than last year with more scoring power.”