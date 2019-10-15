Entering the week, River Hill’s field hockey players knew if they won their final two regular-season games, the Hawks would win the Howard County championship.
With first-place Mt. Hebron looming on River Hill’s schedule on Wednesday, Monday’s game at Centennial could’ve been a possible let down game against an inspired Eagles team on Senior Night.
The Hawks, however, took care of business with a 3-0 win over Centennial Monday to give themselves a chance to capture the county crown later this week. With the victory, River Hill extends its winning streak to five games, during which the Hawks have outscored their opponents 26-2.
River Hill’s attack was persistent in the win, peppering Centennial’s defense with more than 30 shots. Junior Lindsey Miller started the game’s scoring with a goal off a corner. The goal was assisted by freshman Puja Nanjappa and was Miller’s sixth of the season.
Senior Quinn Kindbom scored later in the first half to put River Hill (5-1-1 Howard County, 8-4-1) up 2-0 at halftime and scored again in the first minute of the second half to increase the Hawks’ lead to three goals. The two goals increase Kindbom’s season total to a team-leading nine.
Centennial (3-4, 3-10) senior Casey Stratton, who was one of 10 Eagles playing their last regular season home game, tallied 32 saves in the loss.
TOP PERFORMERS
Quinn Kindbom, River Hill — Two goals; Lindsey Miller, River Hill — One goal; Puja Nanjappa, River Hill — One assist; Casey Stratton, Centennial — 32 saves.
WHAT IT MEANS
With the win, River Hill will play for the county championship against Mt. Hebron on Wednesday.
UP NEXT
Both teams end their regular seasons on Wednesday. River Hill plays at Mt. Hebron, while Centennial hosts Glenelg.
QUOTABLE
“I thought maybe the first three or four minutes that we were a little slow, so I got a little worried. But then they picked it right up. Their goalie was amazing; we took a lot of good shots that didn’t go in. That can be frustrating, and I was glad they stuck with it.” — River Hill head coach Shelly Chamness on not having a let down.
“Basically with my goal I saw it was going past Quinn, so I took the shot. I kept telling myself that it was going to go in. I knew we had so many shots on goal, and we had to score that goal to get our momentum going.” — River Hill junior attack Lindsey Miller on her goal.
“I’m really proud of all of our girls. The freshmen stepped up. We had good passes, and we looked good. ... The goal for Wednesday (against Mt. Hebron) is to have strong passes, cut to the ball, shoot and score.” — River Hill senior midfielder Quinn Kindbom on the win.
“We’ve gone through this whole program together. We’ve played with each other for four years. We’re all really close. Some of the best moments I’ve had are from practice or from before games when we have dance parties or sing together and the bus rides are always fun.” — Centennial senior goalie Casey Stratton on the senior class.
“I’ve had these seniors since they were freshmen. There are so many of them, and there are so many things that I love about all of them. They all bring something so different to the team. ... They came out with so much heart and passion for Senior Night. Even though the score didn’t reflect it, we played one of our best games we’ve played this season and I’m super proud of them.” — Centennial head coach Lizz Engle on her 10 seniors (Genevive Lee, Lauren Karasack, Sara Ferrara, Casey Duhon, Kristin Parisi, Jessie Gabel, Hannah Kim, Erin McGuire, Eliza Andrew and Casey Stratton).
BOX SCORE
River Hill 3, Centennial 0
Goals: RH — Quinn Kindbom 2, Lindsey Miller.
Assists: RH — Puja Nanjappa.
Saves: RH — Jocelyn Baker 3, Amber Cummings 5; C — Casey Stratton 32.
Halftime: 2-0, RH