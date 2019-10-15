“I’ve had these seniors since they were freshmen. There are so many of them, and there are so many things that I love about all of them. They all bring something so different to the team. ... They came out with so much heart and passion for Senior Night. Even though the score didn’t reflect it, we played one of our best games we’ve played this season and I’m super proud of them.” — Centennial head coach Lizz Engle on her 10 seniors (Genevive Lee, Lauren Karasack, Sara Ferrara, Casey Duhon, Kristin Parisi, Jessie Gabel, Hannah Kim, Erin McGuire, Eliza Andrew and Casey Stratton).