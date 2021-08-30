Howard County 2021 field hockey preview

River Hill was the best county team during the spring. The Hawks went 9-1, earned the county crown and had the Player of the Year in then-sophomore Maddie Vasilios. This season, the county’s coaches believe River Hill, Marriotts Ridge and Glenelg are likely to be the top teams in the league again, with Mt. Hebron — the 2019 county champs — also expected to have a competitive squad.