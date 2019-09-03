Reloading Glenelg field hockey aiming to hold off hungry group of Howard County programs

Quotable: “I do have a lot of upperclassmen this season, but I also have a few talented younger players as well that will help with our success this season. The team has great chemistry on and off the field, which I am hoping will help us be successful this season. It’s not 11 girls on the field, it’s one team. Offense is going to be one of the strength of the team. Most the players are naturally fast and will help bring the ball down the field quickly. Also the aggressiveness my players have to want to score will help the offense a lot this season.” — coach Megan Maloney.